Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration named

At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.





The Minister of Healthcare, Akmaral Alnazarova, delivered a report, and additional remarks were made by Bauyrzhan Zhussupov, Head of Health and Nutrition Programs at UNICEF, and Ardak Ayazbekov, Head of the Turkistan Regional Perinatal Center No. 3.





According to the Ministry of Healthcare, in the first six months of 2025, the maternal mortality rate decreased by 10%, and infant mortality decreased by 26.3%. Akmaral Alnazarova reported that the measures being implemented include updating standards and clinical protocols in obstetrics and pediatrics, increasing tariffs for pediatric services, childbirth, and obstetric surgeries, introducing innovative treatment methods, and more.





The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this work in light of the tasks set by the President.





The Head of State has identified reducing maternal and infant mortality as a key priority in the development of the healthcare system. These indicators reflect the socio-economic well-being of the regions and affect the country’s global competitiveness index. Overall, the measures taken have enabled a sustainable reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates. This is undoubtedly the result of the work of our healthcare professionals," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The Prime Minister highlighted the need to expand the training of specialized professionals. In particular, it is important to develop training centers in the capital and the regions based on leading clinics, introduce continuous education and professional development programs for obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, pediatricians, and resuscitation specialists. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure the influx of qualified personnel to rural settlements to improve the accessibility of medical care for expectant mothers and children.





The importance of continuous work to improve conditions for safe childbirth was emphasized, including the equipping of perinatal centers with modern medical equipment.





We must intensify efforts to prevent complex and critical cases during childbirth in order to approach the indicators of developed countries. This is an ambitious goal, but it is achievable with proper organization of the healthcare system. In recent years, we have already managed to reduce maternal and infant mortality more than sixfold. The Head of State has instructed us to continue building modern perinatal centers. All necessary documentation must be completed by November 1, and construction of such centers in Shymkent and Karaganda must begin," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.





The Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementing the "Analar Saulygy" program, which is aimed at preparing women for pregnancy, timely diagnosis of diseases, and health improvement. It is also necessary to ensure equal access to quality medical care for everyone, which requires coordinated efforts of government bodies at both the central and local levels.





To address the shortage of medical personnel, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Healthcare, together with regional akimats, to take measures to staff existing and newly commissioned healthcare facilities with specialists. He emphasized the need to reflect this indicator in the new Healthcare Development Concept until 2030.





Akimats have been tasked with improving infrastructure and strengthening the material and technical base of maternity and child healthcare institutions. All regions have been instructed to ensure the allocation of relocation allowances for young doctors moving to work in rural areas.





The Ministry of Healthcare and national research centers have been instructed to ensure the continuous transfer of new technologies to regional medical organizations to improve the quality of diagnostics and treatment.