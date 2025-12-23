Kazakhstan and Algeria Discussed Cooperation in the Field of Digitalization

Images | Depositphotos

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov held talks with the Minister of Knowledge Economy, Start-ups and Microenterprises of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Noureddine Ouadah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed in detail promising areas of joint activity in the field of digitalization and the knowledge economy, as well as potential projects between public organizations and private companies of two countries.





A. Akhmetov briefed the Algerian minister on the Head of State's initiatives in development of digitalization and artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan, and provided him with the texts of the President's Address to the Nation and his speech at the forum “Digital Bridge 2025”.





N.Ouadah praised our country's success in developing a national digital ecosystem, the effective use of supercomputers, and the widespread implementation of artificial intelligence. He emphasized that political support for the digital vector of economic development at the level of the President of the country is a main factor for success.





The Algerian minister expressed interest in studying and implementing an experience of Kazakhstan as the main digital hub in the Eurasian region on the systemic development of this innovative sector and the formation of promising infrastructure.





During the meeting, the Algerian minister was presented with a draft memorandum of understanding and cooperation prepared by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Overall, the interlocutors outlined a joint action plan, including exchanges of expert delegations, to achieve rapidly mutually beneficial results in this area.