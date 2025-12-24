Kazakhstan appoints First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

At the initiative of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, a roundtable discussion was organized to address the current situation of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs conducting business activities in Istanbul, as well as pressing issues arising in the course of their operations, to identify prospects for further development of cooperation and to expand business ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by an advisor to the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Safaraul Yilmaz, as well as entrepreneurs operating in the fields of tourism, HoReCa, logistics, trade, and industry in Istanbul. The meeting was held in an open and constructive dialogue format, during which participants shared their experiences and raised specific issues.





During the meeting, entrepreneurs highlighted issues related to legal and administrative barriers to doing business, taxation specifics, licensing and permit procedures, and put forward a number of proposals aimed at further developing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, including the promotion of exports of Kazakhstani products.





In his remarks, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, emphasized that supporting citizens of Kazakhstan engaged in entrepreneurial activities abroad is one of the key priorities, noting that the Consulate General will continue to provide the necessary consular and legal support.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen interaction with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Istanbul and to hold meetings in this format on a regular basis.