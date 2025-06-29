27.06.2025, 20:14 29566
Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Middle East
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Friday announced the completion of evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Israel and Iran, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakhstani embassies in Israel and Egypt evacuated 37 people, including 13 residents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, on June 25.
Those safely landed in Kazakhstan via the Cairo-Shymkent flight operated by SCAT Airlines on June 26. As of today, 103 people have been evacuated from Israel. 233 evacuees had left Iran with the assistance of Kazakhstani embassies in Tehran, Ashgabat, Baku and Yerevan, since the escalation in the region. Of them, 135 left via Turkmenistan, 25 via Azerbaijan, 73 via Armenia, said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
On June 24-27, up to 1,900 Kazakhstani nationals were returned home from Qatar and the UAE with the support of the country’s diplomatic missions.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry extended sincere gratitude to the authorities of Iran, Israel, Turkmenistan, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the UAE and Qatar for prompt assistance and constructive work to ensure safe return of Kazakhstani nationals.
It was noted that Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry and embassies continue monitoring the situation in the region round-the-clock and provide necessary consular assistance to the citizens.
relevant news
NPP construction: Kazakhstan and Russia to sign intergovernmental agreement by year-end
Chairman of the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev answered the questions of journalists concerning the nuclear power plant construction, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said the NPP cost will be determined based on a technical and economic feasibility study.
Satkaliyev said he cannot reveal the details since the indicative parameters are protected by official agreements concluded with the participants of the process, but in the world practice, such nuclear power stations cost a minimum of 14 billion US dollars.
He added that the terms of the preferential loan to Rosatom will be determined in accordance with the agreement between the finance ministries of the two states. "This will be a government loan. We are currently preparing a draft intergovernmental agreement," he noted.
No request for help from two Kazakh nationals detained in Indonesia, says Foreign Ministry
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev commented on the detention of two Kazakh nationals, who may face death penalty for alleged drug-related crimes on the Indonesian island of Bali, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Bakayev said that Kazakhstan has been negotiating an extradition deal with Indonesia since 2014.
Since 2014, the countries have been in talks regarding the issue of extradition. But there has been no need for it before. Despite that, the Foreign Ministry sent an official request in accordance with the law. If they respond, we will begin working in this direction, said Bakayev.
The Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister added that further steps regarding those detained depend on their own, saying that the diplomatic mission is ready to send a consul, if requested. However, no requests have been received from them so far, he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Memorial Complex to Aliya Moldagulova in Aktobe
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev laid flowers at the Memorial Complex to the Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova and honored her memory with a minute of silence in Aktobe city, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
It was noted that Kazakhstan marks 100 year since the birthday of Aliya Moldagulova this year.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also met with residents of Aktobe region.
Aliya Moldagulova was a brave daughter of the Kazakh nation. I came here specially to mark her 100th birth anniversary, honor her memory. I express gratitude to all of you. It’s important to widely popularize the name of Aliya in our country and beyond. Aliya was a decent daughter of the Kazakh nation and will be our pride. Her bright image will be remembered forever, said Tokayev.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of maintaining solidarity and unity in times of uncertainty.
Military service is great honor, Kazakh President
The strong army is the pillar of Kazakhstan’s independence and guarantor of the country’s dynamic development, Head of State - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Aibyn XI International Military-Patriotic Youth Gathering in Aktobe, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
According to the President, it is crucial to remain committed to historical truth and remember the lessons of the Great Patriotic War amid the current instability.
He said global contradictions and interstate conflicts grow year after year. Mutual understanding, trust and accord between the states assume special importance amid a challenging environment. Today’s large-scale competitions greatly contribute to the expansion of the country’s multifaceted ties with foreign countries.
As the Head of State said, military service is a great honor. Kazakhstan attaches great importance for military and patriotic education of the younger generation.
Those gathered are expected to demonstrate their skills in Abyn Daryny intellectual game, Smart Sarbaz tech contest and Aibyn Zhuldyzy artistic competition. The program also includes rifle shooting, the Kalashnikov gun disassembly and assembly, sports competitions, and military and tactical game Kushimiz birlikte.
Kazakhstan mulls holding parliamentary hearings on AI in September
Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, announced today a proposal to hold parliamentary hearings on artificial intelligence together with the government this fall, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking at today’s session of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber Majilis, deputy Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva urged accelerated growth of the AI industry, saying that the Head of State attaches priority importance to AI development.
Highlighting the importance of comprehensive public preparedness for AI development, Smyshlyayeva said that the government have been implementing measures aimed at building necessary infrastructure, training personnel and expanding technology parks. However, the work on a regulatory framework for AI lacks attention, she warned.
Smyshlyayeva recalled that the Majilis adopted the draft law on AI in the first reading and seeks to finalize it before this fall. According to her, this basic law is just the start of much more comprehensive work taking into account the characteristics of each sector.
The Majilis deputy pointed to a number of issues related to AI, which are yet to be resolved. Smyshlyayeva said that the status of the Concept for the AI development, the country adopted last year, has no any real influence over government planning. She added that the country lacks a systemic approach to changes in legal, administrative and procedural systems, as there are no mechanisms for digital evidence and digital forensics in investigating offences with the use of AI.
Today, sectors such as education and healthcare require special ethical standards for AI, said Smyshlyayeva, pointing to the shortage of specialists with relevant skills, as the country continues to hire consultants from international corporations.
Smyshlyayeva also highlighted a risk of increased regulation and unused potential of regulatory sandboxes in the field of AI.
All the rules of the game are applied to local companies, she said, expressing concern that "many transnational players bypass local requirements, posing security threats, increasing dependence on foreign solutions and weakening the competitiveness of the domestic sector".
To this end, the country mulls introducing a mandatory assessment of digital maturity of economic sectors or a national preparedness index with mandatory regulatory audits before the widespread use of AI.
In turn, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov expressed his full support for the proposals voiced and stressed the relevance of the issue.
Highlighting the importance of adopting and enforcing the relevant law, Koshanov announced a proposal to hold parliamentary hearings on artificial intelligence together with the government this fall with international and domestic experts and specialists involved.
6 companies interested in saiga meat processing in Kazakhstan
Six companies expressed interest in building saiga meat processing plants in Kazakhstan, Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev told the Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said the Ministry and the akimats are working on investment projects on the saiga meat processing. As of now, six companies have already taken an interest.
The Minister also focused on the scientific justification of saiga population regulation. He said science suggests culling 20% of the saiga population annually. As of today, there are 3.9 million saigas present countrywide, of which 2.3 million are of the Ural population, 1.6 million are of the Bekpakdala population and 78,000 are of Ustyrt. It is projected to cull some 800,000 out of 3,978,000 of the entire herd, with a certain age and sex ratio of 40% males and 40% females.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
Head of State has received the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President was informed about the results of the judicial system’s activities for January-May 2025, the press service of Akorda says.
According to Aslambek Mergaliev, compared to the same period last year, the number of appeals to the courts increased by 18.1%, which indicates an increase in citizens' trust in the judicial system.
Positive dynamics is also observed in the application of conciliation procedures.
As for administrative proceedings, in 57.8% of cases decisions were made in favor of individuals and legal entities.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court also reported on the measures launched to ensure individuals’ constitutional rights and freedoms in criminal proceedings.
In line with the President’s directives, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes were revised.
A draft law was developed to improve the protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs, to ensure adversariality of parties, to optimize and debureaucratize criminal trials.
Besides, the President was informed about the course of digitalization of the court system and completion of formation of cassation courts.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev again congratulated Kazakhstani judges and employees of the courts on their professional holiday. He highlighted the importance of further improvement of the judicial system, required to ensure the rule of law, to improve the quality of justice and to strengthen independence and accountability of judges.
Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated media workers on their upcoming professional holiday - the Day of Mass Media Workers - celebrated in Kazakhstan on June 28, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that media can be rightfully named the voice of the nation, and journalists are the heralds of reliable information.
You serve as a link between authorities and the public, explaining state policy and the essence of reforms to the population. I am thankful to you for such an important and complex job that not everyone can handle," said the President at the awards ceremony.
He said that in recent years, the country has carried out drastic transformations and implemented a number of important initiatives.
Three years ago, at the nationwide referendum, a decision was taken to amend the Constitution. Historic steps aimed at reformatting the country’s political structure were launched. The "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Subordinate Government" principle has taken root. The powers of the Parliament have been expanded, and responsibility of the Government has been strengthened. In accordance with the Constitution, all branches of power have been renewed. Election of rural and district akims has been introduced. The citizens got an opportunity to actively participate in policy making processes. The Law and Order Concept has become an integral part of public consciousness," the Head of State said.
