Kazakhstan Developing Unified Water Accounting System

At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, reported that currently, 32 group water pipelines are under national ownership. These pipelines supply drinking water to 581 rural settlements with a total population of 1.393 million people, primeminister.kz reports.





He noted that, in the context of the administrative reform and the transformation of the state enterprise "Kazvodkhoz," the phased transfer of group water pipelines to local executive bodies has been underway since 2024. The goal is to ensure uninterrupted local water supply and to enable full control over the water supply chain - from intake to end user.





In 2025, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is implementing 31 construction and reconstruction projects for group water supply infrastructure across 10 regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau. The full completion of these projects involves the construction of over 2,600 km of pipelines and will improve water access for 468 settlements with a total population of about 1.3 million people. Of these, 53 settlements will be newly connected to centralized water systems. In 2025, 100.9 billion tenge has been allocated for these projects, including 38.2 billion tenge from the National Fund, 59.3 billion tenge from the Special State Fund, and 3.4 billion tenge from the republican budget.





The Minister further stated that in the first five months of 2025, approximately 250 km of pipelines were constructed. By the end of the year, 10 projects are expected to be commissioned in 6 regions.





He emphasized that these efforts will improve water access in 150 rural settlements with a combined population of about 500,000 people - including 4 villages that will be connected to centralized water supply for the first time.





In parallel, the Ministry is developing project and estimate documentation for six reconstruction projects in three regions - Akmola, Turkistan, and North Kazakhstan. These projects aim to modernize 102 km of water pipelines, which will enhance supply for 202 settlements with a population of 335,000 people.





Alongside ensuring access to quality drinking water, the Minister stated that a key priority of national water policy is the sustainable and efficient use of water resources, including water-saving initiatives. In agriculture, a legal framework has been established to encourage the adoption of water-saving technologies. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to improve water use efficiency in industrial enterprises.





On April 9 of this year, the Head of State signed the new Water Code, which provides for a phased transition to systems of recycled and reused water supply. Implementation will span seven years, including a two-year transition phase and five years of practical rollout.





To promote a culture of water conservation among the population, the Ministry has launched a large-scale awareness campaign. As part of the national "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative, an open lesson titled "Save Water - Preserve the Future" reached around 2 million school students nationwide. The Minister confirmed that such activities will continue in the new academic year, expanding to college and university students.





Additionally, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and local governments, public outreach is being conducted to foster a culture of responsible and efficient water use. Educational materials are being distributed at airports, train stations, public transportation, and administrative buildings.





All these efforts are part of the Water Saving Roadmap for 2024-2026, which includes 32 planned measures.





The Minister also highlighted digitalization as a key priority for sustainable and effective water management. In this regard, the Ministry is implementing a range of systemic measures to introduce digital technologies into the sector.





Since early 2025, with support from the Eurasian Development Bank’s Digital Initiatives Fund, the Ministry has been developing the National Water Resources Information System. This digital platform will serve as a unified space integrating data from satellite monitoring, sensors, water meters, hydrological stations, operational reports, and departmental statistics.





Additionally, in line with Presidential directives, efforts are being made to automate irrigation networks and water accounting. The Ministry is progressively automating irrigation canals totaling over 3,500 km in length. This year, 58 hydrological posts in Kyzylorda Region are being equipped with automatic water metering systems.





Design documentation is also being prepared for the digitization of irrigation systems in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions, covering more than 5,000 km of infrastructure. By 2027, not only will digital water accounting systems be in place, but automated water gates will also be introduced, allowing for optimized water distribution.





Special priority is being given to the use of domestically manufactured equipment when selecting technological solutions. The completion of these projects will ensure full integration of water data into the information system, improving planning accuracy and transparency in water abstraction.





To ensure the integrity of this system, an Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources was established in 2024. Its primary tasks include collecting, systematizing, and analyzing water resource data, and supporting the development of information systems.





In conclusion, Minister Nurzhigitov stressed that the entire range of activities undertaken by the Ministry - from infrastructure construction and modernization to water-saving and digital innovation - is aimed at ensuring the sustainable use of Kazakhstan’s water resources in the face of growing climate risks.