Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution

The Head of State decreed to establish the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan", Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.





The medal will be awarded for significant contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s independence, accord and stability in Kazakhstan’s society, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and development of ideas and principles of constitutionalism.





Besides, representatives of vocational professions, workers of the public sector, manufacturing organizations and others will be decorated with the commemorative medal.