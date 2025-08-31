This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution
relevant news
Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene on September 2
Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030
A key focus is placed to bridging gaps in access to social, engineering, and transport facilities".
Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Minister of National Economy
Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda
I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation appointed
