Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency freezes financial pyramids’ illicit crypto proceeds worth KZT2.2bn
Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency prevents misuse of 21.2 billion tenge
Kazakhstan eyes 19 new air routes to Europe, Asia and Middle East by yearend
President calls on to develop nuclear science and technology
The Nuclear Physics Institute in Almaty and the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov conduct fundamental and applied researches and train personnel for the sector. Nuclear power generation is not only a stable source of energy, but also a starting point in the development of new areas in economy and science," he said.
To achieve a breakthrough in these spheres, we need to enhance research infrastructure and modernize engineering education. Nuclear energy development issues should be on agenda of the next meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology," stressed the President.
Human capital - talented and educated citizens - should become a pledge of our country’s success in this sphere. We will enhance training IT professionals, as well as students and pupils in AI. To ensure consistent development of science, we need to consolidate efforts of the state and business, universities and research centers," he noted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Science is a beacon of nation
In this era of rapid technology development, we must pay close attention to systemic research, deep knowledge and science. I have already raised this issue at the recent session of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay. Science is a beacon of a nation. I would like to emphasize again that academic community is imposed special responsibility," said the President.
Olzhas Bektenov orders to prepare Investment Agreement for eco-waste recycling plant construction in Almaty within two weeks
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for us - to increase the volume of processing of municipal waste to 38% by 2029. Every year our country generates more than 4.5 million tonnes of municipal waste. Therefore, the construction of a waste processing plant is a necessary project. Ecological utilisation of waste with power generation will be an important stage in the development of recycling. The Government supports this project and is ready to provide the necessary support. We are committed to long-term co-operation with serious investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
President holds meeting in connection with change in situation on world markets
New Vice Minister of National Economy appointed
As per a resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Assan Darbayev has been appointed the Vice Minister of National Economy," a press release from the Government reads.
Over 2.5 bln tenge allocated for rural water supply in Turkistan region
