Kazakhstanis urged to avoid all travel to Middle East

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is still working to help the country’s citizens return from the conflict zones in the Middle East, while urging to avoid traveling to some countries of the region until the situation stabilizes, the Ministry’s official spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





This applies to countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon, according to the Ministry. Kazakhstani nationals in these countries are being urged to exercise extreme caution.





Citizens are advised to avoid travels to potentially dangerous areas, follow local authorities’ instructions, as well as immediately take shelter or seek cover in the wake of missile threat. They are also urged to keep in contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers, said Zhetybayev.





Despite this, according to the ministry, some are still planning trips to the countries of the region.





It added, to date, there have been no reports of deaths and injuries among Kazakhstani nationals.





As part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from a number of the region’s countries, 78 citizens are expected to be returned from Israel, around 350 from Qatar, and nearly 500 from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The ministry highlighted the data is subject to change.