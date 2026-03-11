10.03.2026, 18:47 2286
Kazakhstanis urged to avoid all travel to Middle East
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is still working to help the country’s citizens return from the conflict zones in the Middle East, while urging to avoid traveling to some countries of the region until the situation stabilizes, the Ministry’s official spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
This applies to countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon, according to the Ministry. Kazakhstani nationals in these countries are being urged to exercise extreme caution.
Citizens are advised to avoid travels to potentially dangerous areas, follow local authorities’ instructions, as well as immediately take shelter or seek cover in the wake of missile threat. They are also urged to keep in contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers, said Zhetybayev.
Despite this, according to the ministry, some are still planning trips to the countries of the region.
It added, to date, there have been no reports of deaths and injuries among Kazakhstani nationals.
As part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from a number of the region’s countries, 78 citizens are expected to be returned from Israel, around 350 from Qatar, and nearly 500 from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The ministry highlighted the data is subject to change.
Head of State briefed on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkistan region Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov, focusing on the region’s socio-economic development and prospects for the upcoming period, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
The Kazakh president was briefed that the region’s economic growth amounted to 113.9%. Kusherov reported that tax revenues to the state budget reached 1 trillion tenge. In 2025, 1.7 trillion tenge in investments were attracted to the regional economy, of which 1.4 trillion tenge were private investments. The volume of foreign direct investment reached 1.4 billion US dollars.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed that last year 58 investment projects worth 340 billion tenge were implemented, creating more than 8,000 jobs.
There are currently 21 industrial zones operating in the region. 26 projects worth 315 billion tenge are being implemented within the Turan Special Economic Zone.
The region is developing cotton-textile, corn, and meat clusters, which are expected to boost agricultural output by 479.5 billion tenge after being fully commissioned by 2027.
The president was also informed that over the past three years the number of recipients of targeted social assistance has been reduced by half. 148,000 people were covered by employment measures, and the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.
The region’s governor also reported on the construction of education and healthcare facilities, cultural infrastructure, the development of road infrastructure, gasification, and the provision of drinking water to settlements.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue efforts to attract investment and to develop agriculture and industry. The need to pay particular focus to improving the quality of life of the population, creating new jobs, and developing infrastructure was stressed.
Kazakh President tasks to step up digital transformation in healthcare
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday met with Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova to discuss the current state and development prospects in the healthcare system, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about key medical and demographic indicators. Alnazarova reported that there has been a steady decrease in overall and infant mortality by 15.3%. Kazakhstan has achieved the World Health Organization’s target indicators for reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25%.
The head of state was presented with information on improving access to medical care, enhancing the work of the primary healthcare system, expanding screening programs, and modernizing maternal and child health services.
As part of efforts to develop oncology services, the Proton Therapy Center has been opened at the new Astana Oncology Center, two new PET/CT centers have been put into operation in Kyzylorda and Aktau, and expert endoscopy centers have been opened across all regions.
The National Scientific Oncology Center and a number of regional facilities have been built.
Special attention during the meeting was given to measures aimed at strengthening financial control within the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI) system, including the automation of monitoring the targeted use of funds and stricter requirements for medical service providers.
To execute the head of state’s instructions, the ministry is carrying out systematic work to form a Unified Digital Healthcare Infrastructure. Work is underway to consolidate fragmented information systems into the E-Densaulyq ecosystem.
The minister reported that over the past two years, investment in the pharmaceutical industry has increased by 2.3 times, while exports of the sector’s products have grown by 1.9 times. Six investment agreements have been concluded for the production of more than 400 types of medicines with a total value of 316.3 billion tenge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the development of the sector’s human resources potential and social support for medical workers.
In conclusion, the president set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of medical services, strengthening financial discipline in the sector, improving the system of personnel training, accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare, and developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry.
Kazakhstan repatriates over 4,600 citizens from Middle East
The Kazakh Transport, together with concerned government agencies, organizations, and both domestic and foreign airlines, continues efforts to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As of March 7, a total of 27 flights were operated to bring back 4,659 passengers since the escalation in the region.
On March 5-6, 2026, four airlines operated 15 flights, evacuating 2,549 passengers.
Air Astana performed three flights on route Jeddah - Atyrau - Almaty, SCAT one flight en route Muscat - Almaty and FlyDubai operated seven flights (five to Almaty, two to Astana). Air Arabia also carried out four flights from Sharjah to Almaty. The Ministry noted that evacuation work continues depending on the evolving situation in the region.
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at a ceremony dedicated to International Women’s Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
My heartiest congratulations to you on this wonderful spring holiday - International Women’s Day! This holiday embodies tenderness and warmth, wisdom and beauty. Woman is the unshakable pillar of life and the true source of prosperity. This is an axiom. The heart of a woman, who with her own hands rocks both the cradle and the world, is the sanctuary of virtue. Therefore, the following statement is true: to honor Woman is to honor the entire Nation. Today at the Akorda, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and to all women of Kazakhstan. Throughout history, our people have exalted mothers, safeguarded sisters, and treated daughters with special respect, holding them in the highest esteem. Since time immemorial, the sacred values of our people have been inseparably linked to the image of Ana - the Mother: Otan Ana (Motherland), Jer Ana (Mother Earth), and Ana Tili (Mother Tongue). Ancient wisdom says: 'From ancestors comes the guidance; from the mother comes virtue.' This tradition, which has profound meaning, must certainly be carried forward in our changing and challenging times.This is our duty to future generations. After all, it is through maternal care and upbringing that our national code, language, spirituality, and traditions are instilled in the minds of children," the Head of State noted.
According to the President, history has seen many women who, alongside men, held high the banner of courage and patriotism.
The strong-spirited and brave daughters of the steppe have left an indelible mark on history. The names of Queen Tomyris, Aisha-Bibi, Domalak Ana, Suyumbike, Khanum Ayganym, and Zere Ana will remain forever in the memory of the people. Today, you worthily continue the glorious path paved by our deeply respected mothers and sisters. Our women work successfully for the benefit of the country and make an enormous contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As the Head of State highlighted, many ladies hold responsible roles that entail both hardship and risk.
Tokayev meets ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric to strengthen humanitarian cooperation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the unique nature of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which operates under a neutral mandate, and emphasized that humanitarian assistance must not be politicized.
The International Committee of the Red Cross plays a very important role in the global humanitarian system. We highly appreciate your contribution to strengthening the norms of international humanitarian law and believe that your organization, along with other respected international institutions, makes a significant contribution to promoting universal human values, particularly in regions where people are in need of support, he said.
Kazakhstan is one of the six initiating states of the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment to international humanitarian law. In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War, which will be held in Jordan later this year.
Mirjana Spoljaric expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support of the humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross. According to her, the longstanding constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the ICRC has been developing productively since the 1990s.
The interlocutors also discussed current issues on the international and humanitarian agenda. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights
Five flights carrying 851 passengers by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan overnight on March 4-5, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry.
Since March 3, a total of 12 flights have been operated from the Middle East, returning 2,111 passengers to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Including the flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries," the statement reads.
According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakh and foreign carriers are scheduled to run additional repatriation flights from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan on March 5:
- Air Astana will operate two flights: Jeddah-Aktau-Almaty and Jeddah-Atyrau-Almaty.
- SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat-Almaty route.
- Air Arabia is running two flights today between Sharjah and Almaty: one currently en route and a second planned for later today.
- FlyDubai is scheduled to fly from Dubai to Almaty and Astana (passenger counts to be determined).
Over 13 billion tenge brick plant to be launched in Akmola region
A new brick manufacturing plant is set to be launched in 2026 in the Akmola region. With government support, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks to the facility have been promptly resolved, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.
The construction of the brick plant is being carried out as part of the Head of State’s directive to support industrial projects in the Akmola region. The enterprise is expected to produce up to 60 million bricks per year.
According to Yesimkhan Baigabulov, director of MM Brick LLP, the project is valued at 13.7 billion tenge. Currently, construction and installation works are 80% complete, and equipment deliveries have begun. The plant is scheduled to be launched later this year.
With the support of the Government, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks have been resolved. The full range of support measures will allow us to produce a wide range of products and generate a multiplier effect for the region’s development," the company’s head said.
Qatar Airways to operate limited relief flights for stranded passengers
Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that while continuing a temporary halt to flight operations due to the airspace closure, it will begin operating a limited number relief flights starting March 5, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Qatari airline said on X account it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.
Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number relief flights from 05 March to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region, reads the post.
The airline said it will operate flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as from Riyadh to Frankfurt.
The carrier urged passengers of these flights not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification, adding it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.
It also requested that passengers update their contact information on its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile app so they can be reached with flight information and instructions.
The company stressed it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates in due course.
