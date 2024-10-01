24.09.2024, 13:07 18366
Learning after floods: recovery work in education systems
At the Government session, Deputy Education Minister Yedil Ospan reported on the progress of restoration works in educational institutions after the floods. He noted that the Ministry keeps the issues of organisation of the educational process under control and constantly monitors the situation in the regions affected by floods, primeminister.kz reports.
In spring, 40 educational facilities were flooded, where more than 11 thousand children study. As of today, repair works have been fully completed in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.
In Aktobe region 7 schools and 6 kindergartens with 4,772 students were affected. Repair work has been completed at 4 facilities. Major repairs continue at 4 facilities, their readiness is more than 90% In addition, the construction of 5 facilities has begun, for which 6.2 billion tenge has been allocated from the reserve of the Government. The construction is planned to be completed in 2025. For students of schools under construction, temporary education in other educational institutions with the provision of transportation has been organised.
In Atyrau region, 11 facilities where more than 4,000 children are studying have been flooded. The repair of general education school No. 8 has been completed, current repairs are being carried out at 6 sites, the readiness is from 70% to 80%. It is planned to allocate 7.7 billion tenge from the reserve of the Government to complete repair work and construction of kindergarten for 280 places and lyceum ‘Bilim-Innovation’ with a hostel in Kulsary," Deputy Minister said.
In West Kazakhstan region 3 schools and 2 institutions of additional education, where more than 1.5 thousand children are trained, were flooded. Repair work has been completed at 3 facilities. In the regional ecological and biological centre the level of readiness is over 80%. On children's health camp "Eurasia" the design and estimate documentation for capital repairs has been developed, which is under consideration of the state expertise.
In Kostanay region 1 school and 1 children's camp with 137 children were flooded. Repair work has been completed in the children's health centre "Solnechny". At the school named after Aisa Nurmanova in Dzhangeldinsky district, the old building was demolished and construction of a new school for 60 places was started at the expense of the Government's reserves in the amount of 897 million tenge. The construction is scheduled for completion in 2025. The educational process has been organised for students with transportation at the school in the village of Kokalat.
The process of restoration of the affected facilities, timely completion of repair works and organisation of the educational process are under constant control of the Ministry," Yedil Ospan assured.
Deputy Minister also reminded that during the floods in order to ensure safety 313 schools with a contingent of 237 thousand students were transferred to distance learning format. In June and August, training was organised in the Summer School to eliminate gaps in knowledge.
In 44 schools of Aktobe, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan Provinces, interim and final attestations were suspended and students' grades were based on annual grades. The certification of more than 70,000 teachers has been postponed until the summer period. About 6,000 children from the flooded regions are covered by free recreation in health centres.
25.09.2024, 21:39
Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat
On the eve of the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the handover of the necessary documents for the registration and publication of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Demarcation of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border in the UN Secretariat took place in accordance with Article 102 of the UN Charter, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Treaty was signed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on 22 December 2022, during the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Tashkent and entered into force on 4 July 2023.
This document is the result of many years of joint work for the international legal formalization of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border.
During their meeting which took place on 25 September 2024 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the heads of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan noted that the registration of the Treaty on the Demarcation of the State Border in the UN Secretariat is an unprecedented experience for countries of the Central Asian region in regards to documents of this nature.
The historical significance of the Treaty was underlined, and it was noted that this event is yet another confirmation of the two countries’ commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and eternal friendship, to the spirit of allied relations, as well as their readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of shared prosperity, and also contributes to the further strengthening of security and stability in Central Asia.
25.09.2024, 20:19
Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau
As part of a working trip to the Mangystau region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the solution of infrastructure problems and attraction of private investment in the economy on the example of the Mangystau nuclear power plant, Caspiy desalination plant and KazAzot enterprise, primeminister.kz reports.
The relevant instructions were given by the President in his Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism".
In Aktau, the head of the Government familiarised himself with the progress of repair work at MAEK, which is included in the list of 19 energy sources of the red risk zone. The Head of State instructed to complete their modernisation as a priority.
The energy equipment at MAEK, which meets the needs of the region's industry and population in electricity and heat, is 79% worn out. Last year, 4.9 billion tenge was allocated from the Government reserve to carry out repair work. This year 5 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget. MAEK includes 3 power stations, distillate and industrial heat and water supply plant, repair plant, workshops and reactor plant. More than 3.5 thousand people work at the enterprise.
K. Urakov, General Director of MAEK LLP, reported on completion of overhaul of two boilers and one turbine by the end of September this year. At the same time, with the current MAEK capacity of 500 Gcal, the heat deficit in Mangystau region is 245 Gcal.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Akimat of the region and the management of the enterprise to complete the planned work in time and ensure full readiness of the enterprise, engineering infrastructure and in general housing and utilities facilities of the region for the upcoming heating season. At the same time, it was noted that the industrial development of the region and the launch of promising industries will require additional energy capacity.
As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be held on 6 October. If supported by the people, the development of nuclear power will provide the country with a reliable energy supply, create additional opportunities for the development of related industries and productive employment.
During the trip Prime Minister familiarised himself with the activities of KazAzot JSC. Export-oriented enterprise is the only producer of ammonia and ammonium nitrate in Kazakhstan. It is planned to build an ammonia and urea complex, where mineral fertilisers for agriculture and chemicals for the mining sector will be produced. The project will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector by covering the need for quality domestic fertilisers and generally strengthening the country's food security.
In Aktau, Olzhas Bektenov also familiarised himself with the modernisation of the Caspian desalination plant, which provides drinking water to more than 200,000 people. Today there is still a deficit of drinking water in the region. Expansion of Caspiy desalination plant will increase the capacity of the enterprise by 2 times up to 40 thousand m3, which will increase the level of supply of drinking water to residents. An additional 5.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve for the implementation of the project. At the moment, the works are 95% complete: pipelines of sea water and finished products, buildings of water treatment shop, pumping station of desalinated water, tanks of various volumes and purposes have been constructed; a cable line has been laid.
The issue of providing the population with quality drinking water is under special control of the Head of State. Given the importance of the project on modernisation of desalination plant for consumers of Aktau, Munaila and Karakiyan regions, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the Akimat of Mangystau region to ensure timely modernisation and commissioning by the end of this year.
In general, to gradually solve the problem of drinking water deficit in Mangystau region, 9 desalination plants and installations with a capacity of 140.5 thousand m3 of water per day are under construction. The management of the region has been instructed to take necessary measures for comprehensive support of these projects.
According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, for 8 months of this year in the region provided growth in the manufacturing industry by 7.1%, the total output in this sector reached 174.3 billion tenge. In trade growth was 4.3%, the volume - 487.5 billion tenge. Since the beginning of the year, 22.7 thousand jobs have been created. By the end of the year it is planned to bring this figure to 34.9 thousand jobs. Since the beginning of the year in the region commissioned 560.7 thousand m2 of housing.
25.09.2024, 18:14
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with transport, logistics and tourism potential of the region within the framework of his working trip to Mangystau region. The seaports of Aktau, Kuryk were visited, as well as prospects for the development of the resort area of Kenderli were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
During the visit to Kuryk sea port Prime Minister was informed that since the beginning of the year the volume of cargo transshipment has exceeded 1.5 million tonnes, by the end of the year the volume will be brought to 2.2 million tonnes. This year it is also planned to complete dredging works and launch a grain terminal. Work is underway to create a logistics cluster and renew the ferry fleet. Overall, the prospective design capacity is 6 million tonnes of cargo per year. The year-round seaport of Kuryk is capable of receiving road and railway ferries, and there are 4 specialised berths for this purpose.
Here Olzhas Bektenov was also presented a Kazakh-German investment project for the production of ‘green hydrogen’ used in energy, oil refining, chemical industry and others. The capacity of the enterprise will be 2 million tonnes of products. The investment amount is more than €50bn. The project will involve the construction and operation of a 40 GW desalination plant and a 40 GW renewable energy station. The project will create 1.8 thousand jobs.
Head of the Government familiarised himself with the capacities of Aktau Commercial Sea Port. The facility plays a key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. By its technical parameters and built business processes the port meets modern international standards. The technical equipment allows handling a wide range of cargoes. As of today, the throughput capacity of the facility is over 11 million tonnes. There are three oil and three dry cargo berths, a grain terminal with an annual throughput capacity of 800,000 tonnes of agricultural products, and a ferry complex. For 8 months of this year, the volume of cargo transshipment through the port exceeded 3 million tonnes, the main destinations being Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and others.
Here was also reported on plans to build a container hub on the basis of the port of Aktau. One of the largest port companies in China is involved as an investor Lianyungang Port Group LLC. It is expected that the investment project will contribute to medium- and long-term planning of transportations and create favourable conditions for cargo delivery.
Prime Minister noted the strategic importance of Mangystau region, located at the junction of international transport corridors.
The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Special attention during the working visit to the region is paid to the execution of the instructions of the Head of State, given at the meeting on the development of tourism in June this year. According to the Akimat of Mangystau region, this year the region was visited by almost 215 thousand holidaymakers, the growth compared to the same period last year was 9.5%. The volume of services rendered in the industry reached 6.5 billion tenge. For 2 years in the region 4 large investment projects on construction of hotels and recreation centres have been implemented. In 2025-2027 it is planned to launch 12 more with the creation of more than 500 jobs in the tourism sector.
One of the visiting cards of Mangystau region is Kenderli resort zone. Olzhas Bektenov was reported on plans to implement key infrastructure projects aimed at increasing tourist flow. Among them are the construction of an international airport, a water-preserving plant with a capacity of 50 thousand m3 per day, etc. At the same time, the road "Zhanaozen-Kenderli-Gr.Turkmenistan" with a total length of 156 kilometres will be covered by medium repair.
Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
25.09.2024, 14:10
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Zhanaozen development and gets acquainted with gas processing plant construction
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to the Mangystau region familiarised himself with the measures taken on socio-economic development of the single-industry town of Zhanaozen within the framework of the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the Nation "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism", primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, the pace of modernisation of infrastructure, improving the quality of education, providing employment and other important areas have been checked.
The Head of Government familiarised himself with the plans to diversify the economy of the single-industry town with a focus on opening new industries. More than 150 thousand people live in Zhanaozen. According to forecasts, by 2035 the population will exceed 200 thousand inhabitants. Taking into account the expected growth, the importance of providing employment for the townspeople was emphasised, including through strengthening measures to support business initiatives of the population.
Attention is paid to the development of housing and communal infrastructure. Olzhas Bektenov was informed that Zhanaozen and adjacent rural settlements are 100% provided with centralised water supply, household gas and electricity. An important project for the life support of the single-industry town is the modernisation of the water treatment plant, which supplies the residents with drinking water. In order to increase the facility's capacity, it is planned to build reservoirs for accumulating water reserves in the amount of 30,000 m3 in 2025.
The industrial development of the single-industry town and the launch of new production facilities require additional volumes of electricity. To cover the growing needs, NC KazMunayGas JSC and the Italian company ENI have launched an investment project to build a hybrid power plant with a total capacity of 247 MW. The project involves the use of combined generation of RES (solar and wind energy) and the construction of a gas-fired power plant.
Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the measures taken to provide residents with affordable and quality education. Thus, within the framework of the Comfortable School National Project a modern school for 1.2 thousand seats is planned to be commissioned in Zhanaozen by the end of this year. Next year it is planned to build two more comfortable schools. In addition, construction of the Bolashaq Sarayi Schoolchildren's Palace for 350 seats has begun for the comprehensive development of children and youth. The project implemented by Ozenmunaigas is one of the examples of social responsibility of business. The schoolchildren's palace is planned to be put into operation by next year.
Head of the Government was also reported on the progress of construction of a new gas processing plant in the city. The launch of the project will not only meet the needs of the population for additional volumes of gas, but most importantly will give impetus to further development of industry and creation of petrochemical products with high added value. The plant will have a production capacity of 900 billion m3 of associated petroleum and natural gas mixture, as well as 5 thousand tonnes of gas condensate per year. Construction work began in November 2023, with full completion of the two start-up complexes scheduled for early 2027.
The Prime Minister emphasised that the construction of the gas processing plant will have a wide multiplicative effect on the economic and social development of the region.
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation set a task: to provide new points of growth for the economy of single-industry towns. Special emphasis should be placed on social well-being and improving the quality of life of people. It is extremely important to support the comprehensive development of Zhanaozen as one of the largest single-industry towns in Kazakhstan. It is necessary to ensure quality and timely implementation of all social and infrastructure projects. Investments and creation of new jobs are important.
The construction of a new gas processing plant is also under special control. We have three gas processing plants, which the President has instructed to be built on time. These are Kashagan, Karachaganak and Zhanaozen. Everything must be of high quality. We will control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
24.09.2024, 17:39
President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the indicators of socio-economic development of the country, the progress of the harvesting campaign and preparation for the heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
As Olzhas Bektenov reported, economic growth for January-August was 3.7%. The largest increase was shown by the sectors of construction (8.8%), transport and warehousing (7.9%), communications (7.4%), trade (5.5%), manufacturing (4.9%).
In agriculture, the volume of concessional financing increased 3 times and reached 580 billion tenge. As of today, 70.2% of the country's area of grain and leguminous crops has been harvested and 17.2 million tonnes of grain has been threshed. Agrarians are provided with a sufficient amount of favourable fuel.
The Head of State was informed that all regions are preparing for the heating season. The readiness of social facilities has been ensured, and 98.3 per cent of residential buildings have been completed. The annual demand of power plants for coal is 60 million tonnes, the available stock meets the norm.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was acquainted with the progress of his instructions to eliminate the consequences of floods and measures to prevent floods next year. All the victims were provided with social support and compensation for damaged property. 5,767 housing units have been purchased and issued, 2,576 new houses have been built, and work is being completed on 104 objects in Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. The plan of flood control measures is being implemented.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to further unlock the country's industrial potential and modernise the infrastructure.
24.09.2024, 16:29
All necessary assistance to flood victims provided by Government - Kanat Bozumbayev
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the ongoing work to provide assistance to those affected by floods, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister noted that the flood of 2024 affected more than 120 thousand people. The state provides all necessary assistance to the victims by organising evacuation points for those left without housing, more than 34 thousand families received a lump-sum payment of 100 monthly installments for a total of 12.6 billion tenge. In addition, 150 monthly installments were paid to 21,880 families for a total of almost 10 billion tenge.
As compensation for property losses caused to small and medium-sized businesses as a result of floods, more than 10.2 billion tenge was paid on 615 approved applications.
The Rules on compensation for losses of small and medium-sized businesses will be extended until April 2025. In addition, about 3.15 billion tenge has been allocated to compensate the damage to the subjects of agro-industrial complex.
Kanat Bozumbayev also emphasised that the construction of housing for flood-affected families was carried out in an unprecedentedly short time. In 3.5-4 months, 2,576 houses were built according to standard designs and 5,767 houses and flats were bought on the secondary market. In addition, 9,156 dwellings were repaired.
This work has been fully completed in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. To date, 38 houses in Akmola region and 28 houses in West Kazakhstan region are being completed. The completion date is 1 October. In Syrym district of East Kazakstan region as a result of groundwater rise 38 adobe houses have fallen into disrepair. This fact was revealed at the end of August. In this regard, it was decided to additionally build houses for residents with completion date of 15 October," Kanat Bozumbayev informed.
Deputy Prime Minister stressed that akimats of these regions should complete construction within the specified timeframe and work on testing of heating systems in all built houses.
It is noted that in total as a result of flooding in Kazakhstan was flooded about 17.6 thousand houses and dacha buildings, which are the only housing of citizens. As a result of surveys 9,156 houses were subject to repair, 8,447 houses were recognised as emergency.
New housing for the victims was provided thanks to the financial support of major domestic entrepreneurs. About 260 billion tenge of sponsorship funds were attracted to provide assistance.
In this situation, business has shown great social responsibility, but in the future it is necessary to envisage new measures and mechanisms for reimbursement of costs to victims of emergencies. It is necessary to determine the irreducible balance of the reserve for emergencies of the republican and local budgets, as well as to determine the optimal models of compulsory property insurance against emergencies, and to start work on implementation in risky areas prone to natural disasters. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a mechanism of catastrophic bonds," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
Deputy Prime Minister also noted the need to create a permanent Republican operational headquarters and give it powers to make decisions during emergencies of regional and republican scale, including the restoration of damaged property, compensation for damages, involvement of forces of organisations.
24.09.2024, 15:17
Flood forecasting and modelling system developed in Kazakhstan
The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev reported at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on measures to ensure prompt response in the flood response processes, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister said that in order to ensure rapid response in the processes of floods liquidation Ministry has developed a special web resource qoldau.gov.kz, which was placed operational information on contact details of hotlines and addresses of humanitarian aid points, public headquarters and regional commissions.
Information was also published on the state support measures available to citizens, including types of compensation, procedures for obtaining it, and the procedure for restoring housing.
In order to simplify access to state support measures for the population, a service for submitting applications for compensation for material damage caused by floods has been developed in the eGov mobile application.
A similar service was developed for small and medium-sized businesses. This type of service has been implemented on the e-Government portal. Information videos on the procedure for submitting an application for compensation for property losses have been placed in the media.
To accelerate and promptly assist in the restoration of property in all regions, the State Corporation has established headquarters for immediate processing of requests in terms of restoration of title documents for immovable property," the Minister said.
Also, to ensure public monitoring of the quality of construction in conjunction with the Ministry of Industry in the regions where there was mass construction, CCTV cameras were installed and displayed on the portal qoldau.gov.kz in online mode.
In addition, to ensure transparency of information on the statuses of applications, the Ministry has developed a public search engine service on support measures for flood victims.
Access to this service has only an authorised user and data receives only specifically on the compensation assigned to him, based on IIN," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.
The Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also said that Kazakhstan is developing a flood forecasting and modelling system.
Its first stage will consist of collecting historical and operational hydrometeorological data, exact coordinates of gauging stations, marks of gauges and others. As part of the second stage, integration with the global flood warning system GloFAS is planned.
The launch of the system in test mode is planned for this year," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
This information system will make it possible to forecast the flood situation to make strategic decisions. Thanks to it, it will be possible to see on a map the risk zones of potential flooding.
24.09.2024, 14:14
Large-scale measures to strengthen emergency protection and modernisation of rescue services
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on measures taken to strengthen emergency preparedness, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, in the elimination of large-scale floods the Head of State instructed to prevent the death of citizens and ensure the safety of the population. The Ministry directed all forces and resources to the immediate evacuation of the population from emergency zones and rescue operations. Rescue operations were carried out in difficult weather conditions and in hard-to-reach places. There was an acute shortage of engineering equipment and transport aircraft in the disaster zones.
A large-scale transfer of forces and means by railway echelons and aircraft of the power block was carried out. Due to the overflow of rivers in Aktobe, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions it was necessary to install pontoon bridges of the Ministry of Defence. This allowed for the evacuation of the population, as well as the delivery of food and medicine.
Thanks to ordinary soldiers and rescuers who selflessly fought against the elements around the clock, the deaths of citizens were prevented and more than 500 settlements were protected from flooding. Analysing the consequences of floods, the Ministry is carrying out a set of measures," Chingis Arinov reported.
The provision of uniforms and special equipment for rescuers has been revised. The purchased uniforms are of high quality and convenient for performing tasks. Quality special motor and engineering vehicles, including swimming vehicles, aeroplanes and helicopters are also being purchased. It is planned to train pilots for night flights and in difficult weather conditions.
For the operational coordination of forces and means during the emergency response, the Emergencies Ministry Command Centre has been upgraded and equipped with modern equipment. At the same time, we are carrying out organisational and staffing measures to build a clear management vertical in the Ministry by uniting all subordinate institutions into one territorial unit. Special attention is paid to rescue services, which are currently scattered and lack the necessary conditions. In this regard, the approach is being reorganised and a unique fire depot with the dislocation of firefighters, medics and rescuers is being created. This will increase efficiency and timely measures to rescue citizens," the minister said.
By order of the President, the Committee for the Prevention of Emergency Situations has been created with control functions. Now administrative measures will be taken for failure to implement measures to protect the population from emergencies.
In addition, taking into account the scale of damage caused by floods, a mechanism of insurance of property against emergencies is being worked out jointly with interested government agencies.
Preventive measures, construction and strengthening of protective dams and embankments are carried out in the regions; dredging and bank reinforcement are carried out in dangerous river sections. Implementation of these and other measures will improve the readiness of rescue units and minimise the risks of waterlogging.
