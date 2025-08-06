MEKS Moves into Active Phase: Kanat Bozumbayev Outlines Key Guidelines for the Project Office

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a meeting of the Project Office for the implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors (MEKS). Reports were heard on regulatory activities, financing of the National Project, procurement procedures, support for domestic manufacturers, and digitalization, primeminister.kz reports.





For the legislative implementation of the National Project, the Head of State signed the relevant law on July 17, which entered into force on July 29.





To date, the Project Office has analyzed 669 licensed EPC contractors, 220 domestic manufacturers, and 2.7 thousand product items required for MEKS.





An electronic procurement platform for the National Project is being developed, which will ensure transparent access to the procurement of goods, works, and services, the conclusion of turnkey construction contracts, as well as project selection and monitoring. A contact center has been launched with the hotline number 1465 to provide explanations on the mechanisms of the National Project.





Pilot projects have been approved for participation in MEKS - 35 natural monopoly entities (NME). Another 22 projects are under review. By the end of the year, it is planned to repair 8.5 thousand km of networks and replace more than 42 thousand units of equipment. It is expected that by 2026, six NMEs will move from the "red" level of wear and tear to "moderate," reducing it to 40%.





As financing operators for pilot projects, JSC "Kazakhstan Housing Company" and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan are being considered. Another five Kazakhstani banks have expressed interest in participating in MEKS. Work continues on attracting international financial institutions.





Kanat Bozumbayev noted that when planning projects for 2026, akimats continue to rely primarily on budgetary funding, without using the mechanisms provided by MEKS.





It is important for government agencies to understand that the modernization of the relevant infrastructure will now go through the MEKS filter - with an assessment of the possibility of implementing projects through market mechanisms. Budget financing will be used only in the absence of alternatives. This is a clear directive of the Government," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.





For the full launch of projects through the MEKS mechanism in October of this year, Kanat Bozumbayev gave a number of instructions to the Project Office.





Akimats were instructed to form "Modernization Maps" for the energy and utilities infrastructure of the regions. Based on the regional maps, sectoral government agencies were instructed to determine the order of modernization of NME projects, taking into account their wear and tear. Then, the technical and financial operators must form preliminary estimates of the required financial resources. Information on the available financing volumes and the planned works will make it possible to develop a detailed MEKS implementation plan with a clear system for monitoring the achievement of its key performance indicators (KPIs).