21.04.2026, 17:10 6551
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Golden Eagle
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Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the decision to award the highest state honor to the Mongolian president during his historic visit to the country reflects the deep respect the Kazakhstani people have for him, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Tokayev praised President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s visionary leadership in driving Mongolia's rapid development and impressive progress. The Kazakhstani leader lauded the innovative projects and economic growth that have strengthened both the national welfare and Mongolia’s international standing. Furthermore, the President conveyed his confidence in Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s continued leadership to guide the nation toward further prosperity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the two nations have established relationships built on the ties of true friendship and mutual respect.
The Kazakh leader noted Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s role both as head of government and now as president, in expanding bilateral ties.
Our joint efforts have formally upgraded our partnership to a strategic level. The agreements we signed today will undoubtedly strengthen our friendship, he said.
In these challenging times, our cooperation is more crucial than ever and meets the interests of both countries," the Kazakh leader added.
For your outstanding work in bringing our countries closer, I am pleased to present you with our highest honor, the Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle). It is a symbol of the profound respect Kazakhstan holds for you and the entire fraternal people of Mongolia, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the highest honor and pledged to spare no effort in further developing friendly relations with Kazakhstan.
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21.04.2026, 18:54 6306
Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed laws ratifying three agreements with Peru, aimed at developing cooperation in the criminal law field, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to the press service of Akorda, the Head of State signed the Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Cases," "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on the Transfer of Convicted Individuals," and "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Extradition."
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21.04.2026, 14:20 7536
Bektenov Discusses Waste Management and Advanced Environmental Standards with Shenzhen Energy Environment Chairman
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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., who arrived in Astana to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed cooperation in the field of ecology in line with the environmental protection norms enshrined in the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of State’s initiative "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan).
Today in the capital, construction began on the first phase of the investment project "Ecopark ‘Energy of Astana’" for the utilization of solid household waste and electricity generation. The project will receive $180 million in investments. In the first phase, the enterprise will have a capacity of at least 1,500 tons of waste per day and will generate 50 MW of electricity. Particular attention is being paid to technological and environmental parameters, including the use of a modern multi-stage emission treatment system. A joint venture, LLP "East Hope", has been established in Astana. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2029.
Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.
Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., stated that the company intends to implement the second phase of the project, which in the future will ensure the complete utilization of accumulated solid household waste from landfills. The company’s portfolio includes 57 waste-to-energy plants in China with a total capacity of 79,000 tons per day. Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd. manages up to 90% of the waste in Shenzhen, a city with a population of about 20 million people.
We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.
The parties emphasized that the "Ecopark Energy of Astana" will become yet another successful example of investment and technological cooperation between the two countries.
In addition, prospects for cooperation in the environmental modernization of coal-fired thermal power plants and gas power stations, as well as localization of production, were discussed.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their intention to make every effort to implement the project within the established timelines and to further develop cooperation in promising areas.
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20.04.2026, 10:25 20601
Government Discusses Cybersecurity Protection of State Bodies
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Under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, an inter-agency meeting was held to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity and protect personal data, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State to transform Kazakhstan into a fully digital country. Particular attention was paid to the fact that the updated Constitution explicitly enshrines the right of every person to the protection of personal data, while cybersecurity issues have acquired strategic importance in light of decisions by the Security Council.
During the meeting, which was attended by heads of relevant ministries, local executive bodies, and the State Technical Service of the National Security Committee, a detailed report was presented on the progress of systemic measures in the field of cybersecurity.
Among the key changes is the introduction of mandatory biometric identification for operators of large databases (containing over 100,000 records).
Special attention at the meeting was given to the current state of protection of government systems. At the same time, audits of local executive bodies revealed a number of systemic vulnerabilities that require detailed attention and enhanced protection.
Following the meeting, instructions were given to increase public awareness on the safe use of digital services and to strengthen efforts to connect information systems to the Unified Monitoring System.
A separate focus was placed on strengthening the protection of personal data in the financial sector and microcredit organizations.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to ensure strict control over the implementation of all assigned tasks, emphasizing that cybersecurity is a fundamental condition for Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.
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19.04.2026, 15:10 33616
Kazakhstan to train 10,000 IT specialists
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A roundtable at Astana Hub discussed Kazakhstan’s emergence as a key destination for international IT talent and digital nomads, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.
Ministry officials, together with Astana Hub representatives and IT professionals, discussed the effectiveness of the Digital Nomad Residency program and ways to create a more comfortable and supportive ecosystem for top-level specialists.
Kazakhstan is actively transforming into a digital economy focused on technology exports and artificial intelligence, with the Digital Nomad Residency program, launched in January 2025 on the instructions of the Head of State, serving as an important step toward establishing the country as a leading regional IT hub.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that attracting foreign experts directly impacts the pace of technological progress.
Human capital development is the foundation on which Kazakhstan’s success as a digital hub is built. We aim to make the Digital Nomad status process fully digital, transparent, and, most importantly, fast and convenient. The arrival of highly qualified specialists is not just a statistic - it brings international experience, new competencies, and connections to global markets. Our goal is to create conditions in which every talented IT professional can realize their potential here, contributing to Kazakhstan’s economy," he said.
So far, more than 700 applications from 30 countries have been submitted under the digital nomad initiative, with over 120 specialists granted official status. Kazakhstan aims to train 10,000 AI specialists by 2030 and increase IT service exports to $5 billion, which will require faster progress and closer cooperation between local and international experts.
Engineers and analysts from international companies also shared their relocation experiences and suggested improvements to digital services. It was agreed to continue the work through a permanent working group to better adapt the program to the needs of the IT community.
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18.04.2026, 10:02 46566
Kazakhstan to build at least 3 NPPs by 2050
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As part of the implementation of its nuclear sector development strategy, Kazakhstan plans to have at least three nuclear power plants in operation by 2050, Qazinform News Agency reports.
This approach is viewed as a foundation for long-term energy security and reliable power supply.
With electricity demand expected to grow, the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant is also under consideration, aiming to meet the increasing needs of both the economy and the population for reliable and environmentally friendly energy.
The strategy also focuses on the potential development of nuclear power plants based on small modular reactors (SMRs) in regions where such projects are considered viable, while exploring the option of replacing decommissioned coal-fired power plants with nuclear capacity.
These measures are aimed at diversifying the country’s energy sector and strengthening the independence and resilience of the national energy system.
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17.04.2026, 17:30 60111
Security Council is the main element requiring reform within the UN - President
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As part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the panel session on Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The panel session was moderated by former minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
The Head of State particularly emphasized the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, under whose leadership Turkiye had strengthened its position as a respected participant in international relations.
First of all, I would like to note the leading role that Türkiye plays in this part of world under the leadership of outstanding leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe that our countries can play a very positive, I would even say, a significant role in addressing the most pressing problems which, unfortunately, periodically arise in our region. Taking this opportunity, I would like to note, that we look forward to the state visit of President Erdoğan to Kazakhstan next month," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh President then shared his vision of the main trends and challenges, facing the global community in 2026, and shaping international agenda for the nearest outlook.
He said that today regional conflicts go far beyond the boundaries of regions, and they have already gained global character.
The President noted that the UN is an irreplaceable, universal organization, and each state is imposed specific responsibility.
Everyone talks about the need to support the UN. That is a fact. But everyone also says that the Organization must not only be supported, but also reformed. Yes, that is true. Let us be frank: no one believes this will happen very soon, since we have long been declaring reforms, changes and restructuring of the UN, but it has not occurred. We must honestly admit that it is the Security Council, that is the main element requiring reform within the UN," said the Head of State.
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17.04.2026, 13:58 60406
Data Center Valley: Preliminary demand exceeds 100MW
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Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has held a meeting on the current status of implementation of the project "Data Center Valley", as part of directives set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the V meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Governor of Pavlodar region Assain Baikhanov, and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom Bagdat Mussin made reports on the progress of the project implementation.
In the city of Ekibastuz in Pavlodar region, land plots have been designated, basic agreements have been concluded, and a 215 MW substation has been purchased, forming the foundation of the energy infrastructure for the ‘Data Center Valley’ project.
At a meeting held to further create favorable conditions for investors, a preferential tariff model for energy supply was approved, along with necessary investment and tax incentives.
Bagdat Muыsin reported that work is underway to attract international technology and investment companies. Negotiations have been conducted with more than 20 hyperscale companies from the USA, China, and India, operating in cloud computing, big data processing, and AI.
As a result of these negotiations, preliminary demand has been formed for capacities exceeding 100 MW, while the total potential of the ‘Data Center Valley’ amounts to up to 1 GW, designed to host major anchor clients.
Overall, the implementation of the ‘Data Center Valley’ project is aimed at establishing the largest regional digital hub in Kazakhstan and attracting leading global technology companies.
The Prime Minister set a task to accelerate the adoption of necessary regulatory decisions and ensure the completion of all stages of the project within the established timeframe.
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16.04.2026, 17:25 76836
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to Türkiye on April 17 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
As was reported earlier, the Kazakhstani president is expected to attend the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, as well as deliver a speech at a panel session. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled as well.
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