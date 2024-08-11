08.08.2024, 14:55 14256
New general director of KazEnergy named
Images | KAZENERGY
Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, former Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the new general director of KazEnergy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1981 Zhandos Nurmaganbetov is a native of the Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, University of International Business, Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata, and KIMEP University.
In 2005-2010, he was General Director of Kyzylorda REC JSC.
In 2011-2013, he served as Chair of the Board of JS NC SEC Kyzylorda. From 2013 to 2019, he worked in a private company.
From 2020, he held the post of Managing Director for Strategy and Development at KEGOC.
From December 2021 to December 2023, he was Vice Minister of Energy and was responsible for electricity, CHP and renewable energy issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
09.08.2024, 15:47 14306
Building strong economic base in CA is a crucial task - President
Images | Akorda
At today’s VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on his counterparts to concentrate all efforts on ensuring that the Central Asian region remains the space of security, cooperation and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to the Kazakh President, another crucial task is to build a strong economic base of multilateral interaction.
Significant results have been achieved in this area in recent years. The volume of interregional trade is gradually increasing having already achieved $11 billion," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the meeting participants.
The Head of State emphasized the importance of ramping up commodity turnover and bringing it to $15 billion in the foreseeable future.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that large joint projects in infrastructure and transport sector could become new growth points in economies of Central Asian states. He reminded of the construction of Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant in Kyrgyzstan, Rogun Hydropower Plant in Tajikistan, gas projects in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, construction of new transport corridors and a number of other important projects.
The development of trade-logistics and industrial hubs in near-border regions is of priority importance. We need to reinforce our comprehensive partnership with new agreements in such promising sectors as agriculture, logistics, textile, chemical industry and construction," stressed the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2024, 21:04 17186
Problematic business issues discussed in Government
Images | primeminister.kz
The Government held a regular meeting to consider topical business issues under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was addressed by representatives of business and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", who voiced issues related to the further development of the electric power industry, energy saving and energy efficiency. They also discussed the revision of sanitary and epidemiological requirements to pre-school organizations and approaches to changing the purpose of land plots where private kindergartens are located.
Entrepreneurs voiced the problem of mass invalidation of lease agreements for agricultural land plots, concluded earlier on the basis of decisions of local executive bodies.
Deputy Prime Minister, having listened to all the voiced questions, gave specific instructions to the relevant state bodies to take prompt measures to solve them. He emphasized the importance of the ongoing work to support small and medium-sized businesses and expressed the intention of the Government to make every effort to create comfortable conditions for doing business.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
08.08.2024, 10:44 14416
Central Asian Five a group of self-sufficient countries in the very heart of the Eurasian continent - President Tokayev
The Central Asian region played a key role in the history of the Great Silk Road and Greater Eurasia as a whole, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed an opinion in his article "The Renaissance of Central Asia: On the path towards sustainable development and prosperity" for Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For centuries, the Central Asian region has functioned as a unified geopolitical and spiritual space, endowed with significant natural resources, a powerful human capital and a rich cultural and historical heritage," the article reads.
According to the Head of State, the symbiosis of nomadic and sedentary lifestyles not only formed the basis of the region’s economic system but also predetermined the development of its own political and legal culture, its own value system, which was characterized by a high degree of tolerance and resilience to various changes. Empires were created and dissolved in the vast expanses of Central Asia, political and economic models evolved, but its unique identity was invariably preserved. From time immemorial, our peoples have harmoniously interacted with various civilizations.
It is precisely because of this that the region played a key role in the history of the Great Silk Road and Greater Eurasia as a whole," stresses President Tokayev, "while preserving its ethnocultural and spiritual originality.
In the modern stage of development, our states have gone through many trials and difficulties. Pessimistic forecasts that the Central Asian republics would join the group of so-called "failed states" did not come true," the Kazakh President underscores.
On the contrary, in his words, the countries of the region have proven their viability and have taken a worthy place in the international community.
Thanks to the unity and wisdom of our peoples, we have strengthened our territorial integrity, freedom, and independence.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that today each country in the region has accumulated its own unique experience in state-building, developing a market economy, restoring cultural heritage, and forming national identity.
Public and state institutions have been modernized. Developed infrastructure and industry have been created, thousands of kilometers of new railways and highways have been laid, and important social facilities have been built. Our course towards openness and renewal has ensured the steady growth of national economies and integration into global economic relations," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasizes in the article.
The Head of State also highlights that the systematic development of education, healthcare, and pension systems has led to a significant improvement in the socio-economic situation of the population.
Interstate relations within the region have also undergone radical changes," says the Kazakh President, praising constructive bilateral and multilateral dialogues that have been established at all levels between countries.
Significant progress," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev points out, "has been made in resolving problematic issues that previously often led to contradictions and hindered the comprehensive development of regional cooperation".
According to Tokayev, the success in finding mutually beneficial solutions in the water and energy sector deserves high praise. "Favorable conditions are being created for the phased advancement of issues related to the delimitation of state borders, the improvement of the work of border checkpoints, the expansion of transport links, the launch of new routes, and the facilitation of mutual travel for citizens," the article says.
The processes of rapprochement aimed at uniting efforts for the sake of ensuring long-term security and prosperity of the region have acquired a consistent and irreversible character. Today," notes President Tokayev, "the relationships between the five states have reached the level of deep strategic partnership and alliance, filled with concrete content in both political and trade-economic, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres".
The Central Asian states have managed to develop their own pragmatic strategy of foreign relations, which has created a stabilizing balance of inter-country and inter-regional interests, allowing us to become full participants in global processes.
Strengthening their status of peace-loving states, the "Central Asians" actively promote their ideas and projects in multilateral structures and are founders of such successful and influential organizations as the CIS, SCO, CICA, Organization of Economic Cooperation, EAEU, Organization of Turkic States, and other structures," he states.
In the article Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claims that ‘this allows us to confidently speak of the "Central Asian Five" as a group of steadily developing and self-sufficient countries in the very heart of the Eurasian continent’.
There is no doubt that the common historical past, centuries-old traditions of friendship and good neighborliness will continue to serve as an unshakable foundation for the rapprochement of our fraternal peoples," the piece reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
07.08.2024, 16:32 16761
Kazakhstan deploys AI cameras to identify fugitive criminals
The prosecutor's office detained 53 criminals thanks to CCTV cameras, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Prosecutor General's Office has strengthened supervision over the search for persons who have fled from justice. This year, prosecutors themselves, by monitoring CCTV cameras in crowded places, have identified and taken measures to detain 53 fugitives," says Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the social media "X" publication.
According to the Prosecutor General, since August of this year, an IT development with AI elements for automatic recognition of fugitive criminals, debtors and missing persons has been connected to video surveillance cameras in Almaty and Atyrau. In two days, authorities have already identified 2 persons hiding from the investigation and 2 missing persons.
With the help of AI, it is possible to find people on cameras, even despite changes in age and appearance, which will significantly enhance search work. I have instructed prosecutors to implement the system in all regions. Currently, over 9,000 people are wanted, including 2,200 criminals and 2,000 missing persons," says Assylov.
This is not the first time that the Kazakhstani authorities have used AI in their work. The Ministry of Internal Affairs uses AI to combat illegal content and drug trafficking.
The cyber surveillance system provides blocking of websites online. Artificial intelligence independently identifies and immediately blocks such websites, and also helps to identify users and organizers of these resources. This allows for a prompt response to threats and prevents the distribution of drugs via the Internet.
AI is also used in early detection of forest fires using CCTV cameras with a radius of up to 30 kilometers. The system has already been implemented in the "Ertys Ormany" Nature Reserve, "Kokshetau" National Park, "Burabay" National Park and "Medeu" Natural Park.
It is planned to create a single situation center for monitoring early detection and making operational decisions during fires by consolidating data from various sources in the territory of the country's forest fund.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
07.08.2024, 13:21 16886
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his State-of-the-Nation Address in 2023, the Head of State stressed the need to develop a new paradigm of the country’s economic development to embrak on a path of steady, high quality and inclusive growth trajectory.
The 2029 National Development Plan outlines the priorities of Kazakhstan’s development in a midterm outlook.
The document also outlines five principles underlying the economic transformations:
Liberalization and stimulation of competition for increasing global competitiveness and improvement of the quality of goods and services;
Protection of entrepreneurship and clear, predictable and attractive economic policy for investors, which will enable to provide sufficient investments for economic growth;
Unlocking Kazakhstanis' potential with the focus on ensuring quality education and support of entrepreneurship and creative initiative;
Focus on productivity improvement and complexity of the economy through the expansion of innovation activity, modernization and digitalization of industries and enterprises;
Prevention of critical gaps in the development of regions and creation of conditions for unlocking the regions’ potential and ensuring more economic independence.
The 2029 National Plan determines 17 development trends united in four blocks.
The decree of the President of Kazakhstan enters into force on the day it is signed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
06.08.2024, 22:48 40941
2,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Images | Depositphotos
The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Sadenov reported on the measures taken to comply with safety requirements in educational institutions at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the department informed about the results of the inspection of road infrastructure, conducted in all regions. After submissions made Akimats equip the necessary safety elements: pedestrian traffic lights, artificial bumps, road signs, information panels, fences and parking lots. Today law enforcement officers have inspected all educational facilities, 70% of them have been brought into compliance.
Insufficient pace of works is noted in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. The Minister emphasized that akimats of these regions need to intensify work in this direction.
On the eve of the school year from August 26 to September 5 across the country will be held operational and preventive action "Attention - children!". The main task is to reduce child traumatism and children's compliance with traffic rules. From September 1, patrols will be as close as possible to educational organizations. Each school and college is assigned district inspectors and operative commissioners. Classes on the basics of safe behavior will be held in schools. The Ministry of Education needs to provide the opportunity to organize them," Yerzhan Sadenov said.
The Interior Ministry has checked 2,655 educational facilities for compliance with safety requirements this year. More than 1,000 violations were discovered, and 340 managers were held accountable. The total amount of fines imposed amounted to 95 million tenge. It was noted that with one hundred percent of organizations equipped with video surveillance, the integration of cameras of private structures with the Central Educational Establishment is only 55%. According to the Minister, the worst situation is in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region and Almaty.
Alarm buttons are available in 85% of private organizations. The least of them are installed in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.
The Minister stressed that organizations, where more than 700 people are trained, should attract licensed security, provided with radio communication, service weapons and having mobile groups of rapid response. As of today, 79% of state facilities are secured, 21% are not covered. Low indicators in Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
5,234 private educational institutions are provided with security at 65%. The work in this direction is poorly organized in Zhetisu region, Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Most of the guards are ordinary "watchmen" from among pensioners. In such conditions it is not excluded to carry dangerous substances and objects. I note that the administration of institutions in the technical specification has the right to specify the requirements for guards," Sadenov noted, proposing to instruct the Ministry of Education and Akimats to complete the work on equipping schools with security systems as soon as possible, as well as to conduct training sessions on emergency response on a systematic basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
06.08.2024, 19:46 41246
Minister of Education: 20 comfortable schools to be commissioned by August 20
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported on the preparation of the education system for the new school year at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, from September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.9 thousand educational organizations, where 360 thousand are first-graders. The supply of textbooks in the regions is 90%. All textbooks will be delivered by August 20. Akimats have allocated the necessary financial resources to organize free meals. From September 1, 1.7 million pupils will eat free of charge. Compared to last year, there are 100,000 more pupils. Every year, assistance is provided to socially vulnerable families. This year, 510,000 children are being helped to prepare for school. Necessary funds have been allocated from the budget for these purposes.
Gani Beisembayev also said that 6,387 schools out of 7,859 are in good condition. There is a need for major repairs in 1,290 schools. The greatest need is in Zhambyl region, Pavlodar, Akmola and Turkestan regions. This issue should be resolved by 2027.
In order to create a comfortable environment, major repairs are being carried out in 280 schools. In 222 schools it will be completed before the beginning of the school year. In 58 schools it will be completed according to the established terms of construction and installation works. In addition, within the framework of monitoring conducted by the Ministry, risks of violation of terms of capital repair of 15 objects were revealed. These are in Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city;
As a result of large-scale floods, 40 educational facilities were affected. Restoration works have been completed on 5 objects. Work is underway on 16. At the same time, there are risks on 19 objects;
By August 20 this year it is planned to commission the first 20 schools within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School". In 2024, it is planned to commission 302 schools for 536 thousand new pupils. These measures will solve the problems of 92 three-shift schools and 249 schools with a deficit of pupil places. Akims of regions should take necessary measures to prevent failure of school commissioning dates.
This year it is planned to purchase 1,383 subject classrooms for robotics, chemistry, biology, physics, STEM. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty region, West Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, Ulytau. It is also planned to modernize 1 thousand schools in small towns, district centers and villages in 7 directions. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions, Abay and Ulytau.
Together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, new requirements for internet in schools have been established. Work is underway to revise the requirements with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for all schools. Starlink satellites have now been installed in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools. ICRIAP is working to activate terminals in 137 border schools. Schools with low internet speed in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region, Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, Turkestan region, WKO and Ulytau. Akimats need to take this issue under control," the Minister emphasized.
The priority task of the state remains to ensure the safety of children and protection of their rights. The requirements to ensure fire safety and anti-terrorist security, as well as to ensure the safety of children and their rights have been strengthened.
and anti-terrorist security, mandatory availability of panic button, video surveillance system, turnstiles and licensed security. For the first time, the maximum equipment of educational organizations with security systems has been ensured. For this purpose, regional bodies plans for 2024-2025 have been approved.
In order to equip educational organizations, the following works have been carried out:
- 72% of public schools have concluded contracts with licensed security agencies
- 87% of schools are equipped with panic buttons
- Turnstiles have been installed in 62% of schools
- 70% of schools are connected to IAB Operational Control Centers.
There is also a growth of equipment in private educational organizations.
Considerable attention is paid to improving the safety of road infrastructure in the vicinity of educational organizations. A joint plan of the Ministries of Education and Internal Affairs, as well as regional plans for 2024-2025 are being implemented.
Under the Plan it is planned to equip 1,873 crosswalks, including 563 with traffic lights, install 1.8 thousand artificial road bumps, over 20 thousand pedestrian fences, over 15 thousand road signs, 2.4 thousand parking lots. Today, in accordance with the Plan, 70% has been executed," the speaker reported.
Gani Beisembayev also noted that on the instructions of the Head of State the work on increasing the state order in the system of technical and vocational education is actively carried out. 145 thousand grants have been allocated, 65% of which are directed to technical specialties. Also, from September 1, the scholarship of college students will increase by 50% of the last year's level. An important role is played by effective infrastructure and constant improvement of material and technical base of colleges. Its renewal is being carried out at an active pace. According to the results of the first half of 2024, the MTB of 104 colleges has been improved, which is 64 more than in 2023. It is important that this base meets modern standards and provides comfortable conditions for students' education and teachers' work.
In 2024, it is planned to build 8 dormitories for 2103 places. Two dormitories for 259 places have already been commissioned in Pavlodar and Turkestan regions. The results of the analysis showed that in the regions non-resident college students are insufficiently provided with places in dormitories. The acute shortage is felt in Almaty city, Astana city, Akmola region, Almaty region, SKO.
Spiritual and moral education of youth is a priority for the development of the state and society as a whole. The program "Birtutas Tarbiye" is implemented in 100% of educational organizations. According to the tasks outlined in March of this year at the National Kurultai, the Program has been updated.
It is aimed at education of a highly moral, honest, successful personality within the triad "Fair Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen - Progressive Nation". Within the framework of the updated Program will continue the implementation of educational and educational projects, social practices aimed at the formation of positive values and quality competencies among students.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
06.08.2024, 14:43 37286
Olzhas Bektenov: Comfortable schools to become gold standard for all secondary education system
Images | Depositphotos
Head of the Government instructed to bring the work of Kazakhstani schools, colleges and universities to a new competitive level, primeminister.kz reports.
It was emphasized that the level of knowledge and values of the younger generation largely determines the social and economic development of the country.
It is necessary to identify in different areas the interest of children to search, research work, to maximize the development of their abilities at all levels of education. On the basis of schools, colleges, universities to create publicly available circles, centers of technical creativity, where schoolchildren under the guidance of students and teachers can implement their future engineering ideas, learn to design and manufacture various products and parts. It is necessary to set new requirements to the quality of education at all levels. For example, comfortable schools should become the "gold standard" in secondary education. Renovation of other schools is necessary for their level. In higher education the tone should be set by our national universities and branches of leading foreign universities," Olzhas Bektenov said, instructing the Ministry of Science and Education to develop requirements for branches in terms of expected results of their work.
It was noted the importance of creating an appropriate expert council and reviewing the requirements for all universities for their compliance with international standards. Universities should work closely with enterprises, and student and master's theses, in turn, should have practical value for the economy. In order to implement the set tasks, the relevant ministry has been instructed to adopt a comprehensive plan to popularize science and technology.
Attention was focused on the issue of shortage of places in dormitories, which is urgent on the threshold of the new academic year. Prime Minister emphasized that no non-resident student should not be left without housing.
Akims of regions, ministers of education and higher education - to take personal control of the issues voiced at the meeting. All educational facilities should be 100% ready for the beginning of the school year," Head of the Government summarized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
