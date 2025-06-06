This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education named
23 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education actively promotes Kazakhstan as a leading academic hub of Central Asia, through the development of international cooperation and expansion of opportunities for students," the Ministry highlights.
Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense
Kazakhstan announces amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Constitution
It is offered to release the persons convicted for the crimes which do not pose serious threat to state security and citizens, including from vulnerable groups: women with underage children, pregnant women, veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War and equal-status persons, pensioners, disabled people and others," she said.
Tokayev hails Kazakhstanis’ contribution to progressive development of the country
President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency
Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome
Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025
We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
