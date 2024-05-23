Olzhas Bektenov: Children to be guaranteed full safety during summer vacation

Tell a friend

The issue of the end of the school year and the organization of summer holidays for children was considered at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





Ministers of Education Gani Beisembayev, Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova made reports. The Head of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported on the Unified National Testing, on types of children's tourism and mass sports Yermek Marzhikpaev reported.





Thus, 3.8 million children are completing the current school year. The last bell will ring for 186 thousand. 7.7 thousand graduates claim the sign "Altyn Belgi".





On the instructions of the Prime Minister, more than 3.5 thousand students of Atyrau, Aktobe, North-Kazakhstan regions are exempted from intermediate and final examinations due to the natural emergency. The final grade will be set on the basis of annual grades.





In addition, a "Summer School" will be organized for 832,000 students from 2,600 schools that suffered from floods and underwent distance learning in bad winter weather. This is being done to fill gaps in knowledge.





Summer holidays for children will be organized within the framework of a joint plan of 9 state bodies. Republican and regional headquarters have been established. Regulatory and legal acts necessary for the organization of summer recreation have been prepared. 2.9 million little Kazakhstanis will spend their summer vacations in 10.7 thousand recreation centers.





Akims of a number of regions reported on measures to cover children with clubs and leisure activities, organization of summer holidays.





Following the discussion Prime Minister noted that it was necessary to ensure quality organization of interim and final examinations, UNT, to create all conditions for full recreation, health improvement of children and their acquisition of new knowledge.





On the instructions of the Head of State, 50 children's health camps will be created and 100 centers of innovative creativity of children will be built by the end of 2026. 2 year-round camps and 9 centers of creativity have been opened in Kostanay, Turkestan, Mangistau and Zhambyl regions, Almaty, Astana and Shymkent cities. The Ministry of Education and akimats have been instructed to ensure the precise fulfillment of the President's instruction in due time. Children's safety is a priority.





All these objects of children's rest, leisure, centers, Palaces of schoolchildren and creativity should be multifunctional. They should provide comprehensive, intellectual, creative, physical development of children. By the opening of the recreation season, all facilities should be in full readiness. For this purpose, regional headquarters need to monitor the compliance of camps with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological, fire and anti-terrorist security. All children's camps and places of mass leisure should have surveillance cameras. I emphasize: during the summer vacation children should be guaranteed complete safety," Prime Minister said.





Uninterrupted operation of relevant services will be provided by the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Education, Health, regional akimats. The issues of quality selection of personnel to work with children were also noted.





As the experience of previous years has shown, summer recreation and employment of children are not everywhere organized at the proper level, the work is often carried out formally, for the report. There are few interesting and meaningful activities. Their quality is not ensured, taking into account children's interests and aptitudes. There are questions on safety and sanitary requirements. These problems should be eliminated by June 1," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.





Head of the Government noted the low level of awareness of parents about the objects of children's recreation, the register of camps and places of leisure for children. In this regard, the ministries of education, culture and information, digitalization have been instructed to complete the work on the creation of a single electronic platform on the coverage of children's camps, clubs, sections, recreation and leisure with full information about all facilities. Strict control and coordination is the responsibility of the heads of interested state bodies and akimats.





Regional akims should maximize the coverage of summer vacations and employment of children, primarily children from socially vulnerable categories. During the vacations, it is necessary to provide children with free visits to museums, theaters, nature reserves, national parks and sports facilities.

Special attention should be paid to the leisure time of rural children. Sports grounds, development centers and leisure cultural events should be equipped for them.

The Ministry of Healthcare should not allow summer recreation organizations to operate without permits. It is necessary to ensure constant sanitary and epidemiological control over the quality of children's food.

The Ministry of Education together with the Ministry of Tourism should coordinate interregional interaction of akimats for children from different regions to visit famous tourist areas, historical and cultural heritage sites of the country.