Olzhas Bektenov put under special control infrastructure readiness for heating season

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

In preparation for the upcoming heating season, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the progress of construction of a new CHPP in Kyzylorda region. Also on the example of the investment project for the production of sheet glass, on the basis of which a glass cluster will be created, the fulfilment of the Head of State's instruction to increase the share of manufacturing industry was checked, primeminister.kz reports.





The region's residents are supplied with heat through the CHPP commissioned in 1964. Today the equipment is 75% worn out. There are 2,949 objects connected to the centralised heat supply system, including 808 apartment buildings. This year, 11 billion tenge has been allocated from the Government's reserve to provide these facilities with hot water supply as part of the implementation of the task set by the President, and another 2 billion tenge to repair the city's boiler houses. In addition, 6 billion tenge has been allocated from the national budget for the modernisation of heating networks. The measures taken will reduce the wear and tear of heating mains to 42%.





Prime Minister was also reported on the pace of work on the construction of a new CHPP, the heating capacity of which will be 277 Gcal/hour. At present, ground preparatory works have been completed, the foundation for the installation of equipment is being laid - about 600 people and 60 units of machinery are involved at the site. Construction works are being carried out according to the plan. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for 2025. The investor has invested more than 70 billion tenge in the implementation of the project.





Olzhas Bektenov noted that due to the active development of the country's economy and the launch of industrial enterprises, additional power capacities are needed.





Construction of the new CHPP is under special control of the Head of State. The launch will have a positive impact on the stabilisation of electricity loads in the southern regions and, in general, on strengthening the energy security of the country," Prime Minister stressed.





The Akimat of Kyzylorda region has been instructed to timely complete the construction of the supply gas pipeline and CHPP, as well as to ensure the readiness of all facilities for the heating season.





Kyzylorda region is the leader in terms of growth rates of the indicators of manufactured products in the manufacturing industry. Deputy Akim of the region Ardak Zebeshev reported to the Prime Minister on the development of industry in the region. For the last 5 months of 2024 this sector of the economy showed growth by 6.3%, the volume of investments has increased by 40%, 80% of which are private investments. For the period 2024-2028 it is planned to implement 76 projects totalling 1.1 trillion tenge with the creation of 8.4 thousand jobs. This year alone, 15 projects worth KZT32.4bn are being prepared for launch.





The impetus for development was the launch of the glass plant, within the framework of which work has now begun to create a glass cluster. During its operation, the company produced 20.8 million m2 of glass worth 27.3 billion tenge. To date, the company has launched a new line for the production of energy-saving glass with a capacity of 5 million m2 per year for the amount of $15 million at its own expense.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need to support investors willing to invest in projects important for the economy of Kazakhstan.





During the working visit, attention was paid to the development of road and transport infrastructure. In particular, the construction of the motorway "Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan", "Kyzylorda-Uchkuduk" and reconstruction of the motorway "Kyzylorda-Aktobe". The Ministry of Transport has been instructed to execute the relevant documents for the necessary work and to complete the projects in a timely manner.