Operational headquarters review elevators readiness to receive grain, mass shipment and availability of fuel for dryers in regions
How to solve the problems of farmers, preventing uninterrupted harvesting, was discussed in the Government at the regular meeting of the Operational Headquarters for autumn field work under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, the issue of providing grain drying units with the necessary volume of liquefied gas at an affordable price was positively resolved. Akimats of six regions, where there are drying units on liquid fuel, have reduced the volume of demand from the previous 21.5 thousand tonnes to 19.3 thousand tonnes. With 5.5 thousand tonnes already allocated by the Ministry of Energy at a reduced cost, the remaining volume of 14 thousand tonnes will be purchased at a commercial price from the producer. The cheaper fuel for farmers is at the expense of the state. LPG for dryers is currently being supplied to all six regions. Diesel fuel shipment for autumn field work is on schedule: as of September 16 this year more than 209.6 thousand tonnes or 59% of the plan have been shipped.
To transport the grain of the last harvest from the elevators to receive the new one is the task set before Prodkorporatsiya before the beginning of mass harvesting. Chairman of the Board of NC "Prodkorporatsiya" Asylkhan Dzhuvashev informed that for August-September this year it was planned to export 1.5 million tonnes of grain, of which 736 thousand tonnes were shipped. Prodkorporatsiya's own stocks are more than 300 thousand tonnes, private owners' volumes are more than 734 thousand tonnes.
KTZ expects mass grain shipments from 20 September, for these purposes in the country ready about 12 thousand grain trucks. As noted Managing Director of NC KTZ Bauyrzhan Urynbassarov, of the total number of cars about 6 thousand are ready to ensure the transport of grain for export in the direction of ports of the Black and Baltic seas.
For 8 months of this year there is an active dynamics of grain export growth to Central Asian countries with a total of 2.5 million tonnes (1.8 million tonnes were sent to Uzbekistan, 600 thousand tonnes were sent to Tajikistan, 100 thousand tonnes were sent to Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan).
Over 12 days of September, 132,000 tonnes were shipped to Central Asian countries which is 2.5 times more than in September 2023. By the end of the month, the volume of grain shipments will be about 250 thousand tonnes," the Managing Director of NC KTZ JSC, Bauyrzhan Urynbassarov, said.
In China, grain exports for 8 months of 2024 was 1.1 million tonnes. The main volume is exported in containers 666.4 thousand tonnes. This year, the volume of transportations in covered wagons, where grain is packed in bags, has doubled to 229 thousand tonnes. The volume of transportations in grain cars remained almost at the level of the last year 247.5 thousand tonnes (96% of the last year).
Supplies of milled grain products to China increased by 70% - 494.1 thousand tonnes in 8 months of 2024 (290.3 thousand tonnes in 2023). Transportation is carried out mainly in containers.
As of September 16, Kazakhstan harvested 7.4 thousand hectares (44%), the average yield is 14.6 centners per hectare, threshed 10.8 million tonnes of grain. Elevators received 1.5 million tonnes of grain.
Following the results of the meeting Serik Zhumangarin instructed Akimats and supervising state bodies to prevent overcharges and infringement of interests of agricultural producers when receiving grain.
Industry, logistics and agriculture: Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktobe region's development
As part of his working trip to Aktobe region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the production capacities of a number of industrial enterprises, on the example of which he checked the effectiveness of measures to support domestic business and the progress of implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address, primeminister.kz reports.
In particular, attention was paid to the manufacturing industry, transport and logistics industry and agro-industrial complex.
Head of the Government familiarised himself with the production facilities of Aktobe Rail and Beam Plant. The enterprise produces up to 430 thousand tonnes of products per year: these are railway rails, a wide range of shaped rolled products, special profiles and others. The plant uses an innovative technology for heat-strengthening of rails, which ensures their high quality. The manufactured products are used in the construction of railway tracks in the country, as well as exported to Turkey, CIS countries, Estonia, Latvia.
Here was also reported on the development of industry in Aktobe region and the implementation of investment projects. In general, the volume of industry in the region for 8 months of this year increased by 6.9% to 1.7 trillion tenge; manufacturing industry grew by 15% to 699.2 billion tenge. The regional pool now includes 65 investment projects worth 3.9 trillion tenge in such industries as mining and metallurgy, construction, energy, oil and gas chemistry, etc. The launch of these projects will provide jobs. Their launch will provide jobs for more than 15 thousand people. Olzhas Bektenov noted that support for domestic enterprises is a priority task of the Government. Support measures will be provided, but at the same time we need results in the form of quality and affordable goods that affect import substitution.
During a visit to Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant Prime Minister inspected the production process. The plant with a design capacity of more than 740 thousand tonnes of products per year has a slag processing shop, mining and other auxiliary facilities. Ferrochrome, ferrosilicon and other alloys are used in the production of extra strong steel, iron alloying, as well as in other areas of metallurgy. The plant created 4,060 jobs. In order to further increase volumes, the capacity of smelting furnaces has been increased from 300,000 to 700,000 tonnes.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of introducing innovative technologies, which will not only improve the quality of high-end products, but also address industrial safety and environmental issues. On the instructions of the Head of State the domestic business is provided with the necessary support. In turn, the growth of production volumes of giant enterprises gives impetus to the development of related industries, the creation of new jobs, further improving the quality of life of people.
During the visit to the production sites of LLP "Akvatoriya-Aktobe" attention was paid to the measures on qualitative renewal of the sphere of housing and communal services. Here sewage-pumping stations, automated heating stations, modular boiler houses, energy and water supply metering systems are manufactured. The enterprise was given state support in the form of a soft loan through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund ‘Damu’, today about 100 specialists work here. Olzhas Bektenov outlined the need to further expand the range of goods produced with a focus on the needs of the market. It was noted that the Head of State instructed to solve priority infrastructure problems, in this regard, such domestic enterprises are especially important for the implementation of the Programme of Modernisation of Communal Infrastructure for 2025-2030.
The trade and logistics centre of Dina Market LLP was also visited in Aktobe. The enterprise was supported by the government in the form of subsidising the loan rate for over 1 billion tenge. 130 people have been provided with jobs. This is the first class A sales warehouse in the west of the country, equipped with all infrastructure. The facility has its own railway line used for loading and unloading of goods. The logistics centre has a capacity of 70,000 tonnes of cargo.
During the inspection of the TLC site the Head of the Government focused on further development of the logistics potential of the region taking into account the growing demand. It was noted that road transportations in the direction of China demonstrate annual growth of more than 2 times, container transportations have grown from 1 thousand TEU (twenty-foot equivalent) in 2011 to 1 million TEU in 2023.
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan outlined a strategic priority for the development of the transport and logistics sector. We have realised ourselves as a transport hub in the centre of Eurasia, which provides flows in the directions "East-West" and "North-South". Joining international cargo flows, we need to ensure cargo processing on our territory. Appropriate terminal facilities should be created for this purpose. We need to intensify the expansion of existing trade and logistics complexes and launch new ones," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
In Aktobe region Prime Minister familiarised himself with the development of agro-industrial complex of the region on the example of "Ais-plus" LLP. The enterprise has its own raw material base in the form of a dairy farm. Annually it produces over 40 thousand tonnes of dairy products, which are in demand in the region and beyond. More than 400 people work at the production.
Kuanysh Ishchanov, the head of Ais-Plus LLP, informed about plans to expand the farm by 1.6 thousand heads to increase the volume of own raw materials. For this purpose, the businessman plans to take advantage of state support in the form of a favourable loan.
The transition to full self-sufficiency in domestic dairy products is the order of the President. For its realisation we have everything we need: raw materials, resources, personnel, technologies. The government actively supports and stimulates the launch of dairy farms. We subsidise investment, the purchase of breeding stock, the cheaper cost of milk production, as well as the cost of buying fodder. Such projects should solve two key issues at once - to provide the country with high-quality and inexpensive domestic products and to create year-round jobs for residents of rural areas," Prime Minister said.
Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Financial Market Regulation and Development Agency named
The Head of State decreed to appoint Timur Abilkassymov the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
He is a graduate of the Kazakhstani Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting (KIMEP) and the London School of Business and Finance. He received Financial Risk Manager international certification, Basel III, and Data Science certificates.
Timur Abilkassymov is the author of the Risk Takers Telegram Channel on risk management, modeling and the financial sector.
He took the post of advisor to the chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market in 2021.
More than half of respondents ready to vote in referendum on NPP construction in Kazakhstan
At today’s briefing the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research revealed that more than half of respondents are ready to vote in referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant. Above 8,000 Kazakhstanis were polled, Kazinform News Agency reports.
59.2% of those interviewed gave a positive reply to the idea of taking part in the nationwide referendum. Of which 41.6% will definitely cast a vote in the referendum on the NPP construction, another 17.6% will try to visit the polling stations, whereas 19.8% are doubtful. 17% of those asked will definitely not vote in the referendum.
The majority or 38% of respondents met with approval the idea of the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, while 21.6% provided rather positive feedback. 15.8% gave negative answers while another 9.1% gave no answers.
Most of those polled or 49.5% were mainly concerned about the potential health effects of the NPP, followed by environmental concerns up to 42.9% and disaster risk measures up to 22.8%.
Earlier the members of the people’s headquarters in support of the NPP construction involving the deputies, experts and public figures led by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev met in Almaty with scientists, teaching staff of the universities, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and urged people to vote in the referendum.
As earlier reported, on September 2, 2024, the Head of State decreed to hold a nationwide referendum on the construction of the NPP on October 6.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses priorities of Aral Sea Saving Fund with heads of delegations of Central Asian countries
On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the heads of delegations of the participating countries of the first meeting of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, held under the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting the issues of joint use of transboundary water resources were considered, as well as measures on further solution of environmental and socio-economic problems in the Aral Sea basin.
Kazakhstan is the chairman of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea from 2024 to 2026.
Today the Heads of our States pay special attention to the water sphere. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has indicated that saving the Aral Sea should become a priority of long-term international cooperation. The primary task of the Fund is the integrated and rational use and protection of water and energy resources of Central Asia, taking into account their socio-economic, energy, irrigation and environmental significance. I hope that by joint efforts we will be able to qualitatively improve the state of this unique water body, which is important for all our countries," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Despite the measures taken, taking into account the growing, including in connection with climate change, deficit of water resources in the Aral Sea basin, IFAS faces the task of strengthening the consolidation of interested states.
Head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the important role of the Institute of Regional Cooperation and outlined the priority tasks of the Fund set by the Heads of State of IFAS member states for the period of Kazakhstan's chairmanship.
The need for further elaboration of a comprehensive and mutually beneficial mechanism of water and energy cooperation in Central Asia, taking into account the interests of all parties, was noted. In particular, introduction of the latest digital technologies, use of satellite data of remote sensing of the earth, which will strengthen cooperation and ensure saving of significant volumes of water resources.
In addition, in order to improve the efficiency of energy and irrigation regulation, work will be intensified on the development and implementation by the countries of the region of a unified automated system for accounting, monitoring, management and distribution of water resources in the Aral Sea basin. These measures are aimed at achieving a balance in meeting the needs of the countries and preventing shortages of electricity in autumn and winter and irrigation water in summer.
Also among the priority tasks is to complete the process of improving the organisational structure and contractual-legal base of IFAS. At present, the working group of experts is working on this issue.
Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Ziyozoda Sulaimon, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguli Atakhallyev, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Ganiyev made proposals during the meeting.
At the end of the discussion Olzhas Bektenov expressed his gratitude to the heads of delegations for their contribution to the common cause to improve the ecosystem of the region and stressed the interest of the Government of Kazakhstan in constructive dialogue for the implementation of joint plans.
For reference: The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea was established in 1993 by five Central Asian states including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The purpose of the organisation was to unite the efforts of the countries to mitigate the negative impact of the drying up of the Aral Sea on the natural environment and the population of the region. The Fund implements joint interstate environmental and scientific-practical programmes and projects.
On behalf of President Olzhas Bektenov presents state awards to Paralympic medalists and coaches
A ceremony honouring the medalists and coaching staff of the XVII Summer Paralympic Games was held in the Ukimet Uyi building. State awards for high sporting achievements on behalf of the President was presented by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of the Government congratulated the athletes on their outstanding results. This year, the Paralympic team of Kazakhstan set a historical record by winning nine medals, of which 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.
As the Head of State noted, the Paralympians’ victories are an example of selflessness and unbending will in battles with the strongest rivals and competitors. After our meeting on the eve of the Games, the whole country watched each of your battles on the sports field, and your success has become a special pride for us. We are glad that every year the involvement of special people in sport is growing. Today in the country more than 56 thousand Kazakhstanis with special needs are systematically engaged in physical culture and sports. And I am sure that the personal example of each of you will make many of you join the ranks of our Paralympians. The Government will intensify work to create favourable conditions and support athletes," Prime Minister stressed. Special words of gratitude were addressed to coaches and mentors, who played an important role in the preparation of athletes for the Paralympics.
In turn, the Paralympians thanked the people of Kazakhstan for their support during the competition.
I would like to express my gratitude to the Head of State and all the people of Kazakhstan for their support. Defending the honour of our country at the Paralympic Games in Paris was a great pride for me. We worked hard to win Paralympic medals. Our coaches put all the skills into our victory. I am glad that I became the first two-time Paralympic champion of our country and was able to contribute to strengthening the image of Kazakhstan in the international arena. A lot of work is ahead of us to achieve new victories. We will not stop at what we have achieved and will continue to work for the good of our country," David Degtyarev, two-time Paralympic Para Powerlifting champion, said.
I am delighted and immensely grateful for the Order of Barys III degree on behalf of the Head of State. We returned home with a historic gold medal in para judo, having competed at the Paralympic Games against the strongest athletes in the world. It is gratifying that the state pays special attention to para-sports. I think our success today has encouraged people with special needs. I hope that our path will be continued by future champions to exalt Kazakhstan on the world stage," Akmaral Nauatbek, a gold medallist in para judo, said.
By the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Order of "Barys" of the I degree was awarded to David Degtyarev, the country's first two-time champion in para powerlifting, and the Order of "Barys" of the III degree to Akmaral Nauatbek, the champion of the Paralympic Games in Paris and the first gold medallist in para judo. The silver medal-winning shooter Erkin Gabbasov, swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali and judoist Shamey Yergali became holders of the Order "Parasat". Bronze medallists Dastan Mukashbekov, Zarina Raifova, Dayana Fedosova and Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov were awarded the Kurmet Order.
Head coaches of the national team and personal trainers of the athletes were also honoured with high awards. 5 mentors were awarded the Parasat Order, 7 - the Kurmet Order, 2 coaches were awarded the Certificate of Honour of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Yuri Kolesnikov, personal coach D. Degtyarev; Aidyn Anapin, personal coach A. Nauatbek; Dauren Orazov, personal trainer E. Shamey; Sattar Beisembayev, personal trainer N. Zhumagali; Muslim Sarsembekov, personal trainer E. Gabbasova; Sergey Bezgachev, personal trainer D. Mukashbekova; Kanat Sagyndyk, personal trainer D. Fedosova; Abylai Shunaev, head coach of the national team of Kazakhstan in para shooting; Mikhail Burchalin, senior coach in para shooting; Artur Tomitsky, head coach of the national team of Kazakhstan in para powerlifting; Zhaidar Saylaubaev, coach in para judo; Zhandos Kiyanov, head coach of the Kazakhstan national team in para judo; Aidar Kartpayev, head coach of the Kazakhstan national team in para swimming; Tahir Mamashayev, head coach of the Kazakhstan national team in para athletics.
For reference: Today in Kazakhstan develop 19 Paralympic sports, including boccia, goalball, sitting volleyball, football 5x5, table tennis, parajudo and others. In total, there are 925 people on the national Paralympic team. Kazakhstan's team at the Paralympics-2024 was represented by 44 athletes who performed in 9 sports.
President Tokayev instructs to better education system, ensure safety of children
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Head of State Tokayev was briefed about the measures aimed at developing preschool, secondary, technical and vocational education in the country.
As the President was informed, last year 154 new schools for 137,000 places, helping eliminate 29 three-shift and 12 emergency schools, were commissioned. In the new academic year, 221 education facilities for 365,000 places are set to be commissioned. The level of equipment of schools with subject rooms has been doubled, the internet quality has been improved.
According to Beissembayev, the educational work remains a priority area, as the ‘Birtutas tarbiye’ program based on the national values ‘Adal adam - Adal enbek - Adal tabys (Fair person - Fair labor - Fair income) was introduced.
Tokayev was informed about the betterment of the quality of secondary education, with each textbook being converted to a digital format and each student, representing Kazakhstan in Olympiads, ending up with a medal. Last year, Kazakhstani students claimed a total of 58 gold medals in Olympiads.
The Head of State was presented with the projects aimed at transforming the system of technical and vocational education as well as promoting inclusive and specialized education.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks before the minister on bettering the system of education and ensuring the safety of children.
Kazakh PM Bektenov: Major businesses need to exercise their social responsibility
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs with the participation of Atameken Chamber of Entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
The main purpose was to discuss current issues of entrepreneurship development and consider measures for further cooperation in the implementation of tasks set by the President in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, social optimism".
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the state is working hard to improve the investment climate, unlock the country's industrial potential, solve infrastructure problems and develop the real sector of the economy. In turn, big business plays an important role in the technological and innovative development of the country, creates opportunities for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.
Representatives of the energy, manufacturing, oil and gas sectors, mining and metallurgical complex, agro-industrial complex, transport and financial sector, healthcare, IT, tourism made proposals during the discussion. The issues of support for domestic manufacturers were raised with a focus on new projects in such priority areas as deep processing of metals, oil and gas chemistry, and others.
Special attention was paid to the development of in-country value. The Government together with Atameken is developing a new methodology for determining the share of kazsoderzhdeniye in goods, works and services. Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the new mechanism will be fairer and will give a serious impetus to the development of domestic enterprises. The relevant structures have been instructed to speed up the ongoing work.
The issues of expanding the use of artificial intelligence systems and the development of digital technologies were considered. The importance of developing tourism, housing and utilities, green finance aimed at implementing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient and low-carbon projects was emphasised.
During the discussion, attention was paid to the issue of providing the country with a stable energy supply. Business representatives expressed their support for the Head of State's initiative to develop nuclear energy and noted that in conditions of energy capacity shortage, a new source of constant energy is needed for further development of industry and commissioning of new facilities. Thus, in case of a positive decision on the construction of a nuclear power plant at the referendum on 6 October this year, the country will be able to cover the energy needs of current and prospective industries, create new jobs, etc.
Summarising the results of the meeting, Prime Minister noted that in order to achieve the tasks set by the President it is necessary to actively involve business in the development of the real sector of the economy.
The Head of State is actively pursuing comprehensive modernisation of Kazakhstan. It is important that economic growth directly affects the quality of life of our citizens. At the same time, big business should show social responsibility. As you know, the President has declared next year the Year of Working Professions. We already have successful examples when big businessmen take patronage over colleges and create a proper base for training specialists. This model also allows enterprises to train their future personnel. Within the framework of the Year of Working Professions it is necessary to intensify such practice," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The need to develop entrepreneurship in rural areas and provide year-round employment of rural residents was noted.
Head of the Government instructed the relevant ministries to study the proposals voiced by business. In particular, to consider the possibility of introducing a reduced tax rate on income on loans for green projects, improving incentives for farmers to develop domestic seed production, reducing the purchase of imported goods and services in case of availability of domestic analogues.
Sayasat Nurbek on higher education development: Businesses increase cooperation with higher education institutions in Kazakhstan
Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek made a report on the training of in-demand specialists for the labour market at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Ministry of Science and Higher Education together with the Ministry of Education is working on effective cooperation in the field of training in-demand specialists.
As the Head of State noted in his Address, first of all it is necessary to overcome the acute shortage of sectoral specialists, such as water specialists, construction workers, power engineers and many others, as well as to train specialists in the professions of the future," Sayasat Nurbek said.
The work is being done in the following areas:
- Identification of needs, forecasting and planning of specialists' training in co-operation with employers according to their requirements and demands.
- Creation of anchor centres of competence on the model of academic excellence.
- Synchronisation of educational programmes based on the best international practices and technologies.
Priority areas for training and innovation development are determined with due regard to regional specifics within the framework of the "Mamandygym-bolashagym" project. This project allows tracking and forecasting changes in the labour market and promptly responding to them.
Since 2021, in order to reformat the education system to the advanced model of personnel training, the "Atlas of new professions and competencies of Kazakhstan" has been developed, which today is a qualitative component of the National system of labour resources forecasting. ‘Atlas of New Professions’ has become the basis for professional orientation for secondary schools, TVET, universities, as well as a platform for the development of new professional standards and training programmes," Sayasat Nurbek noted.
In 5 regions Regional maps of demand in personnel have already been developed, namely Pavlodar, Mangystau region, Karaganda region, Astana, Almaty. Astana, Almaty. They define 268 new professions. More than 60 thousand school students have undergone professional diagnostics on the basis of the edunavigator.kz platform. In 66 universities and colleges 211 educational programmes based on the Atlas of New Professions have been introduced.
Competence centres have been established on the basis of local universities, which work from employer surveys to the development of regional maps and new training programmes for universities and colleges based on the Atlas of Professions. Such a model of interaction with employers on training issues is enshrined in the new Law "On Professional Qualifications" adopted last year.
Pavlodar region was one of the first to introduce the regional atlas. The slide shows the region's experience, stages of localisation. Within the framework of the Atlas implementation, 20 enterprises and 15 pilot colleges interacted. As a result, 25 new training programmes were developed for 40 promising professions. Also, 41 teachers underwent internships at the enterprises. In 2022, 102 students will graduate, in 2025, 703 graduates are expected," the Minister of Science and Higher Education said.
The project "Mamandygym-bolashagym" has been implemented in 5 regions. By the end of this year the project will cover three more regions - Aktobe, Zhambyl region, Almaty. By the end of 2025 - Atyrau, Kostanay, Turkestan, Ulytau and Zhetisu. In the remaining regions, the project is at the development stage.
According to Sayasat Nurbek, taking into account the introduction of academic independence colleges together with employers are developing educational programmes. Aksu Higher Multidisciplinary College named after Zhayau Musa has developed educational programmes. Zhaiau Musa Higher Multidisciplinary College named after Zhaiau Musa introduced changes to professional modules in the working curriculum taking into account the results of training in the new profession "Manager of Reliability of Electrical Equipment".
Teachers of colleges routinely undergo training at the enterprises of social partners. The teachers of the Khromtau Mining and Technical Higher College were trained in the basics of drone control and post-flight data processing using specialised software. To transfer academic knowledge and new technologies to industry, the ministry has identified 25 Centres of Academic and Research Excellence based on 17 regional, three national and five pedagogical universities," Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek said.
According to the Minister, for each macro-region within the framework of the CAIP, priority specialities have been identified, taking into account specialisation and strategic directions of development, and higher education institutions have been assigned to strengthen partnerships with colleges.
In addition, the new Law "On Science and Technology Policy" creates conditions for the development of regional science, which will create an ecosystem of college - university - enterprise. Already now 30 leading universities of the country have established partnerships with almost 100 colleges implementing related educational programmes. For example, Satbayev University and Kazakhmys LLP signed an agreement, under which they agreed on the training paths of Kazakhmys LLP and Satbayev University colleges on such educational programmes as: ‘Energy’, ‘Metallurgy and mineral processing’, ‘Mining engineering’, ‘Technological machinery and equipment’. College graduates have the opportunity to continue their studies at Satbayev University on a shortened programme," Sayasat Nurbek said.
In addition, on the basis of Atyrau University of Oil and Gas named after S. Utebayev an educational hub "West Hub" was created, which will significantly improve the quality of training of working specialities in the college through the introduction of advanced educational technologies.
Today, together with the Akimat of Atyrau region, the possibility of transferring the Atyrau College of Transport and Communication under the trust management of AUNG is being worked out.
In addition, Taraz Regional University named after M. Dulati is working with Kazphosphate LLP and Karatau Polytechnic College to train personnel in the chemical industry.
According to the Minister of Science, special attention will be paid to the synchronisation of educational programmes of universities and colleges in accordance with the National Qualifications Framework. In this case, UNT can become a mechanism for awarding grants to both universities and colleges.
As Sayasat Nurbek noted, synchronised educational programmes with accrued learning outcomes will allow college graduates to continue their studies on an accelerated course for higher education and enter the labour market with higher education.
This flexible approach systematises the career path of young people, creating alternative methods of entering the labour market. At the same time, the introduction of micro-qualifications and minor programmes will allow students to master qualifications in related fields sufficient to perform a separate job function. Employed specialists can master new competences in higher education institutions according to point requests of the labour market. This mechanism will be implemented, first of all, in the system of engineering and technical personnel training," the Minister of Science emphasised.
The Ministry is also developing a model of engineering education, which provides for a clear separation of learning outcomes of college and university graduates.
Further development and deepening of interaction between universities, colleges and enterprises of the regions in the field of professional training of in-demand specialists will continue on the basis of regional roadmaps," Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek summarised.
