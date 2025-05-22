Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the organization of children's summer recreation was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev delivered a report, while Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov spoke about the end of the academic year at universities and the conduct of the Unified National Testing. Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova reported on children's health programs and compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements at recreational sites. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabosynov covered topics related to children’s tourism and mass sports. Reports were also presented by Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, and Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov.





During the summer, 191 country camps and over 10,000 school-based, tent, and yurt camps operate across Kazakhstan for schoolchildren. According to the Ministry of Education, summer recreation activities are planned for 3.2 million children. Additionally, more than 500,000 children will participate in supplementary education programs at 936 extracurricular institutions.





The Prime Minister instructed all government bodies to create the necessary conditions for a full and healthy summer holiday experience for children.





No child should be left without attention. Priority must be given to supporting children from large families, low-income households, and disadvantaged backgrounds," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Prime Minister tasked regional governors (akims) with personally overseeing the opening of all children’s camps and ensuring they meet sanitary, epidemiological, fire safety, and anti-terrorism requirements. The Ministry of Health is to maintain continuous sanitary-epidemiological monitoring of children's nutrition during the summer break. The Ministry for Emergency Situations, together with local authorities, must check the availability of rescue equipment at bodies of water and swimming pools, and train staff in child water and fire rescue procedures. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been instructed to assign police inspectors to each children’s center, camp, and public event venue to ensure public order.





Special attention was given to the prevention of child traffic accidents. Due to recent tragic incidents involving unsupervised groups of young athletes, it was strictly ordered that such groups must not travel outside their localities without proper authorization, permissions, and escort by traffic police.





The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, Education, Health, and all regional akimats are required to ensure uninterrupted operation of relevant services throughout the holiday period. All organizational matters are to be resolved by June 1 of this year.





The Prime Minister also issued the following specific instructions:





Regional akimats and the Ministry of Education must accelerate the implementation of the Head of State’s directive to build health camps and innovation and creativity centers for children. All facilities must be completed and operational within the established timelines.





The Ministry of Tourism must establish interregional cooperation with akimats to expand the geography of children’s tourism.





Children from the western regions would enjoy seeing the East of our country. Pupils from the South should be introduced to the North, and vice versa. Children must have the opportunity to experience the full natural and cultural diversity of their homeland, Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The Ministry of Culture was instructed to ensure free access for children during the summer holidays to museums, theaters, nature reserves, and national parks.