Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen - Tokayev

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing information and telecommunication infrastructure was reviewed. The report was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, along with representatives of telecommunications operators and internet service providers, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, in Kazakhstan out of 6,179 rural settlements, 2,606 are already connected to fibre-optic communication lines spanning 120,000 km. By the end of 2026 it is planned to cover an additional 3,000 villages, bringing the connectivity level to 90%.





The Prime Minister emphasized the President’s directives on digitalisation.





The Head of State has set the task of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. All current information and telecommunication infrastructure projects are the foundation for achieving this goal. Communication infrastructure is the basis for all reforms in the digital transformation of the economy. At the same time, only widespread high-speed internet will yield the proper results. It is through this that we can effectively implement the Head of State’s instruction on total digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence elements. Stable internet is not a luxury but a basic need of citizens and of the modern economy as a whole," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Over the past five years the telecommunications sector in Kazakhstan has shown stable growth. Competition in the communications market is actively developing, which incentivises operators to provide new services and improve their quality. Social projects are being launched aimed at protecting children in the digital space and supporting vulnerable population groups.





The Prime Minister noted that this work must continue. At the same time, to further improve service quality it is necessary to ensure stable coverage along motorways, accelerate internet access in rural settlements and minimise disruptions in large cities during mass events. Accordingly, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with telecom operators is tasked with carefully addressing issues of sharp growth in load on communications and internet infrastructure during major events, and ensuring uninterrupted operation of information systems.





To give impetus to the development of the sector, the National Project "Affordable Internet" is being implemented, within which by 2027 it is planned to ensure 100% national coverage by communication networks and high-speed internet with speeds of at least 100 Mbps. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence is also instructed to ensure effective implementation of all activities envisaged by the project.





In the fight against telephone and internet fraud, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs must intensify efforts to suppress such crimes, including those committed using foreign numbers and unregistered devices. In addition, it is required to tighten penalties for leakage of citizens’ personal data from databases - not only of state bodies but also of financial organisations, mobile operators and private businesses. At the same time, the experience of the "Sim Kids" project must be scaled up to protect children in the digital environment.





The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction and telecom operators is tasked to develop within one month concrete proposals to optimise and accelerate the process of installation of antenna-mast structures. Excessive bureaucracy sometimes delays the construction of communications facilities for up to a year. The installation of a single antenna-mast structure can take up to a year. To eliminate zones of weak signal, regional akimats will assist operators in allocating sites for base stations, including at suitable infrastructure facilities.





Control and coordination of the execution of all directives is assigned to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev.