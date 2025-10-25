24.10.2025, 14:00 11551
Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen - Tokayev
Images
On the occasion of the Republic Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed a ceremonial meeting held today in the Akorda Residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks, the Head of State congratulated attendees on the country's main holiday - Republic Day.
This year, our country has reached an important milestone - 35 years ago, the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. Namely on this day, the tradition of our centuries-old statehood was revived, and the banner of our Independence soared high. Historical justice triumphed, and the national spirit was strengthened. That is why this date can rightly be called the sacred day that opened the path to the independence of our nation. Undoubtedly, independence is our highest value. Preserving and strengthening it is a sacred duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan. Sovereignty is a vivid symbol of unforgettable courage our ancestors demonstrated in defense of the nation's interests," said the Head of State.
24.10.2025, 10:15 11326
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards citizens in honor of Republic Day
Images
On the eve of the Republic Day, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree awarding state honors to a wide range of Kazakhstani citizens, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President awarded them for their outstanding contributions to the country’s socioeconomic, cultural and spiritual development, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the nations.
Among them are veterans of labor, skilled workers and industry professionals, businessmen, scientists and healthcare workers, military personnel and law enforcement officers, sportsmen, artists, and cultural figures.
The Head of State awarded the Barys Order, I Degree, Barys Order, II Degree, Barys Order, III Degree, Parasat Order, Dostyq Order, II Degree, Kurmet Order, Yel birligi Order, Yenbek Danky, III Degree, Dank Order, II Degree, Aibyn Order, I, II, III Degrees, Yerligi ushin medal.
22.10.2025, 15:55 44901
Majilis passes three-year republican budget for the years 2026-2028
Images
Kazakhstan’s Majilis approved on Wednesday the republican budget for the years 2026-2028, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The final provisions of the draft law specify the country’s macroeconomic forecasts for 2026/28 are calculated based on the GDP data reports for 2024 and forecasts for 2025, global economic growth forecasts and commodity price changes.
The 2026/28 republican budget draft law was drawn up based on the baseline variant, providing for stable moderate growth rates, lowering inflation, financial and commodity markets stability.
The country’s GDP is expected to grow at 5.3% annually on average in the upcoming medium-term.
Nominal GDP is forecast to grow from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. Annual inflation is set within the target corridor from 9.0 to 11.0% in 2026, 5.5-7.5% in 2027, and 5.0-7.0% in 2028.
Republican budget revenues are projected at 19.2 trillion tenge in 2026, 21.2 trillion tenge in 2027, 23.2 trillion tenge in 2028, while expenditures at 27.7, 28.7, and 29.7 trillion tenge in 2026, 2027, and 2028, respectively.
The budget policy will continue to meet full and timely fulfilment of state social obligations, human capital development through increased support for science, education, and health.
21.10.2025, 21:04 45251
100% of Kazakhstan’s population to be provided with Internet access by 2027
At the Government session, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev presented a report on the current results and plans for the development of communications and the country’s digital infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the agency emphasized that the development of the telecommunications sector is one of the key factors in digital transformation. He noted that the main goal of the ministry is to eliminate digital inequality and ensure equal access for citizens to all the benefits of digitalization.
Over the past three years, more than 1 trillion tenge has been invested in the sector. Today, the country has over 20 million mobile and 3.7 million fixed subscribers, and the average Internet speed has reached 94 Mbps.
According to him, the development of the industry is being carried out within the framework of the national project "Affordable Internet" (2024-2027). By the end of 2027, it is planned to provide 100% Internet coverage of the population, achieve speeds above 100 Mbps, and extend fiber-optic lines to 90% of rural settlements.
The minister noted that out of 6,179 villages, 2,606 are already connected to main fiber-optic lines, and 84% are provided with mobile Internet.
By the end of 2026, it is planned to connect more than 3,000 additional villages to main fiber-optic lines. As a result, by the end of 2027, local fiber-optic networks to households will be available in 4,786 villages. These measures will ensure that more than 90% of villages are provided with high-speed Internet via wired technologies. The total amount of investment by the end of 2027 will amount to 323 billion tenge," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
By 2027, 4G coverage will reach 92% of settlements, and a 5G network will be deployed in 20 cities. In addition, it is planned to cover 40,000 km of highways with 4G connectivity. For 504 remote villages, satellite Internet will be connected by the end of 2025.
The head of the agency noted the strategic role of Kazakhstan in international traffic transit. He reported that, following the President’s instructions, projects such as the Caspian Sea undersea fiber-optic line and the hypermagistral are being implemented, which will increase the country’s share in international transit from 1.5% to 5% by 2027. To establish the country as a regional IT hub by 2030, it is planned to increase the number of IT racks from 4,000 to 20,000 and build at least nine Tier III-IV data centers.
The report highlighted that, following the Head of State’s instruction, the National Supercomputer Center "alem.cloud" has already been launched this year. Also, according to the minister, the "Al-Farabium" cluster was launched in October.
In the area of fraud prevention, the deputy prime minister reported that new requirements for operators (including biometrics) have made it possible to block more than 30 million suspicious calls since the beginning of 2024.
21.10.2025, 13:48 58626
Fire Safety During Heating Season: Prime Minister Instructed to Strengthen Preventive Work Among Population and Control of Gas Equipment
Images
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring fire safety during the heating season was discussed. The main report was delivered by Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, with additional reports from the leadership of the East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations (MES), since October 1, 2025, 340 residential fires have been registered - 17.5% fewer than during the same period last year.
The Prime Minister noted that, although the overall number of fires in the residential sector across the country has decreased, there has been an increase in the Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions.
The main causes of fires are violations of basic safety requirements in the use of stoves, gas, and electric heating equipment. More effective measures must be taken to respond to fire safety violations," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, instructing the MES to intensify awareness and prevention campaigns and enhance public education on fire safety, engaging volunteers and community representatives. Interactive fire safety lessons should also be conducted in educational institutions.
It was also instructed to organize regular inspection rounds and door-to-door visits in residential areas on weekends and holidays, involving representatives of the MES, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and local akimats. When homes with fire risks or faulty heating systems are identified, immediate measures must be taken to eliminate violations.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the MES must not limit itself to issuing formal recommendations, since this concerns people’s safety - all measures should be carried out thoroughly and effectively.
In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov issued several specific instructions.
Regional akimats, together with the Ministries for Emergency Situations and Labor, are to update within one month the lists of socially vulnerable households - including pensioners, unemployed individuals, and persons with disabilities - and provide them with necessary support, keeping the matter under strict control.
The Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop a clear mechanism for monitoring the circulation of household gas cylinders, including the withdrawal and disposal of expired ones. The issue of establishing domestic production of household gas cylinders must also be resolved by the end of the year.
Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the increasing number of cases of carbon monoxide and natural gas poisoning and instructed regional akimats to ensure the installation of gas equipment in compliance with safety standards, mandatory installation of gas detectors in homes, and strengthened control over the safe use of gas. Gas service providers are tasked with monitoring the safe operation of gas systems in residential areas.
Regional akimats, together with the MES, are to conduct a nationwide Fire Safety Month in the residential sector. The Ministry of Culture and Information, in cooperation with akimats, will ensure the broadcasting of preventive materials in mass media and social networks.
Overall, the MES is required to ensure effective coordination among interested government agencies and regional authorities on fire prevention measures during the heating season, while akimats must strictly control the safe passage of the heating period.
Coordination of this work is assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.
21.10.2025, 11:00 58881
Digital Kazakhstan: Government discussed measures for project implementation
Images
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing information and telecommunication infrastructure was reviewed. The report was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, along with representatives of telecommunications operators and internet service providers, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, in Kazakhstan out of 6,179 rural settlements, 2,606 are already connected to fibre-optic communication lines spanning 120,000 km. By the end of 2026 it is planned to cover an additional 3,000 villages, bringing the connectivity level to 90%.
The Prime Minister emphasized the President’s directives on digitalisation.
The Head of State has set the task of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. All current information and telecommunication infrastructure projects are the foundation for achieving this goal. Communication infrastructure is the basis for all reforms in the digital transformation of the economy. At the same time, only widespread high-speed internet will yield the proper results. It is through this that we can effectively implement the Head of State’s instruction on total digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence elements. Stable internet is not a luxury but a basic need of citizens and of the modern economy as a whole," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Over the past five years the telecommunications sector in Kazakhstan has shown stable growth. Competition in the communications market is actively developing, which incentivises operators to provide new services and improve their quality. Social projects are being launched aimed at protecting children in the digital space and supporting vulnerable population groups.
The Prime Minister noted that this work must continue. At the same time, to further improve service quality it is necessary to ensure stable coverage along motorways, accelerate internet access in rural settlements and minimise disruptions in large cities during mass events. Accordingly, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with telecom operators is tasked with carefully addressing issues of sharp growth in load on communications and internet infrastructure during major events, and ensuring uninterrupted operation of information systems.
To give impetus to the development of the sector, the National Project "Affordable Internet" is being implemented, within which by 2027 it is planned to ensure 100% national coverage by communication networks and high-speed internet with speeds of at least 100 Mbps. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence is also instructed to ensure effective implementation of all activities envisaged by the project.
In the fight against telephone and internet fraud, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Internal Affairs must intensify efforts to suppress such crimes, including those committed using foreign numbers and unregistered devices. In addition, it is required to tighten penalties for leakage of citizens’ personal data from databases - not only of state bodies but also of financial organisations, mobile operators and private businesses. At the same time, the experience of the "Sim Kids" project must be scaled up to protect children in the digital environment.
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction and telecom operators is tasked to develop within one month concrete proposals to optimise and accelerate the process of installation of antenna-mast structures. Excessive bureaucracy sometimes delays the construction of communications facilities for up to a year. The installation of a single antenna-mast structure can take up to a year. To eliminate zones of weak signal, regional akimats will assist operators in allocating sites for base stations, including at suitable infrastructure facilities.
Control and coordination of the execution of all directives is assigned to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev.
20.10.2025, 12:40 76226
Kazakhstan to Merge All Government Mobile Services into eGov and Aitu
Images
The Digital Headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, is working on the prompt and systematic implementation of the tasks set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation "Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation", primeminister.kz reports.
The Headquarters has made a number of decisions aimed at forming a unified digital ecosystem, developing creative industries, and supporting IT startups and universities.
The following instructions were given to government bodies:
- The Ministries of Finance, National Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, together with local executive bodies, shall expand the list of priority activities in the field of information and communication technologies by November 10, 2025, in order to strengthen the Corporate Fund "International Technopark of IT Startups Astana Hub" as a regional center for innovation and entrepreneurship.
- Government bodies and their subordinate organizations, in order to create a convenient and secure digital environment for citizens, are prohibited from developing separate mobile applications and must ensure their implementation only on the eGov and Aitu platforms.
- To approve the rules for the distribution of computing resources of the National Supercomputer Center Alem.cloud, followed by the development of the corresponding regulatory legal act. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education is instructed to ensure support for universities within existing mechanisms.
By decision of the Digital Headquarters, government bodies were instructed to add to the list of priority activities of the Astana Hub IT Startup Technopark such popular areas as multimedia, game design and publishing, software implementation, maintenance and modification, and services in the field of e-sports. In addition, the list was supplemented with the provision of services to non-residents of Kazakhstan in business process outsourcing using software, as well as in English language training. The expansion of activities will strengthen the position of Astana Hub as a center of attraction for the global technology community.
In order to create a convenient and secure digital environment, all government mobile services will gradually be integrated into the eGov and Aitu ecosystems based on the SuperApp principle. This integration will eliminate the problem of fragmented mobile applications, accelerate processes, and improve the quality of public service delivery to the population.
The approval of the rules for the distribution of computing resources of the Alem.cloud supercomputer center will establish a clear and transparent mechanism for access to high-performance computing power for Astana Hub startups, scientific organizations and universities, government bodies and their subordinate organizations, as well as private sector projects, including foreign companies.
The priority areas for the provision of Alem.cloud capacities are determined taking into account the national tasks of artificial intelligence development and include such sectors as education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply, public administration, oil and gas industry, mining and metallurgy, energy, geological exploration, transport and logistics, industry, construction, robotics, and others.
20.10.2025, 11:01 75086
President names Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to U.S.
Images
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a decree appointing Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
According to the presidential decree, Magzhan Ilyassov was relieved of his duties as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the country’s ambassador to Iceland, Ireland concurrently.
17.10.2025, 14:20 113261
Tokayev awards state decorations to rescuers
Images
The Head of State awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in line of duty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to award Shinbolat Azimbayev the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I Degree, to award Azimkhan Mergassimov the Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree and Ruslan Kubetayev the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree. Besides, among the honors bestowed were the Kurmet Order, Yerligi ushin and Yeren enbegi ushin Medals.
