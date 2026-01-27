26.01.2026, 15:45 16421
President calls for fundamental rethink of cybercrime-fighting methods
Speaking at a meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that law enforcement agencies must work proactively to respond to challenges in the digital sphere, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Each agency develops its digital tools independently, and this occurs unsystematically. While some authorities successfully implement innovations, others continue to spend budget funds in an irrational manner without finding acceptable solutions. In short, this can be called embezzlement. There is no need to mindlessly spend money trying to create something new. I entrust the Government with analyzing and auditing all adopted digital solutions to increase their efficiency. It is necessary to build a unified digital ecosystem with a clear structure and common technological standards for law enforcement agencies," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President highlighted the pressing need to safeguard citizens' personal data.
Cases of personal data leaks in the information space have become more frequent. To ensure maximum protection of personal data, this work should be conducted on a systematic basis," said the Head of State.
26.01.2026, 19:50 17661
Kazakhstan and Türkiye Aim to Take Media Cooperation to a New Level
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, held a meeting in Istanbul with the leadership of Türkiye’s leading media outlets, including Demirören News Agency and CNN Türk, İhlas News Agency, Kanal 7 and Ülke TV, as well as the Albayrak Media Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties held comprehensive discussions on the development of information cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and on elevating mutual engagement in the media sphere to a new level.
Special attention was given to the key priorities outlined in the address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, delivered at the 5th National Kurultai. In particular, the discussions covered issues related to the modernization of the political system, reform of government institutions, protection of national interests, as well as the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence.
The parties highly appreciated the role of Turkish media in disseminating objective and comprehensive information about the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the information bridge between the two countries.
Mechanisms for more broadly informing the Turkish public about Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and foreign policy priorities were also discussed.
In addition, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, noted the dynamic growth of cooperation between the two countries in the trade, economic and investment spheres, emphasizing the important role of mass media in this process.
Following the meetings, the parties expressed their readiness to deepen information and humanitarian ties aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. It was emphasized that the meeting would make a significant contribution to the further development of friendly relations between the two countries and to the objective coverage of key issues on the regional and global agenda.
26.01.2026, 13:50 16691
Kazakh Government may be stripped of certain powers
Some powers of the Government of Kazakhstan may be removed from the Constitution, Qazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev as saying.
According to the minister, it is suggested amending Article 5 of the Constitution, which defines the functions of the Government, to exclude the authority to approve state programs, and powers regarding state committees, specifically the right to direct their activities, and to cancel or suspend their acts.
The minister explained that under the new system of state planning, state programs are no longer considered official documents of this system. Instead, they will be developed and approved as needed.
He also noted that committees within the executive branch are now regarded as departments of central executive bodies, meaning there is no longer a need to mention them separately in the Constitution.
As written before, the second meeting of the Constitutional Commission has started its work today in Astana to review proposals on constitutional reform.
During the session, three main speakers, including Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev, Senate deputy Nurlan Beknazarov and Majilis deputy Snezhanna Imasheva, were expected to present legal approaches and amendments based on proposals submitted since October 2025.
26.01.2026, 12:00 16941
Constitutional Commission reviews provisions on Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi
The second meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission focused on the provisions on Qurultay and Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), Qazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Nurlan Beknazaraov said that in connection with the transition to a unicameral parliament, amendments are planned to several articles of the current Constitution in the section "Parliament," concerning its formation, election, powers, competence, procedures for adopting laws, and the composition of the parliament. At the same time, a number of provisions is proposed to be completely repealed.
According to the draft, the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will serve as the highest representative body exercising legislative power. The mandate of the Constituent Assembly commences upon the opening of its inaugural session and concludes with the convening of the first session of the newly elected composition. The organization and activities of the Constituent Assembly, as well as the legal status of its deputies, are determined by constitutional law," emphasized Beknazarov.
The Qurultay will consist of 145 deputies elected through a proportional system in a single nationwide electoral district. The proposed term of office for the deputies is five years. The Commission also discussed the timing of elections, voting procedures, the election of the chairp of the Constituent Assembly, candidate requirements, and restrictions.
In addition, the President proposed to set up a new supreme consultative body - Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) of Kazakhstan, which will unite public and political associations and activists, contributing to the development of society and strengthening the country’s unity.
26.01.2026, 10:25 17191
Bektenov Discusses Cooperation in Oil and Gas sector with ExxonMobil Vice President Peter Larden
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Peter Larden to discuss cooperation in the oil and gas sector. A number of issues related to the joint projects Tengiz, Kashagan, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister expressed concern regarding the situation at Tengiz. The importance of accelerating work to promptly eliminate the consequences of the accident as soon as possible and taking the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future was noted.
The parties also discussed the situation surrounding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. A shared interest was expressed in the stable operation of this important infrastructure facility.
In addition, during the meeting, measures to further improve the efficiency of hydrocarbon field development were considered. Particular attention was paid to issues of geological exploration development. These areas correspond to the tasks set by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the V meeting of the National Kurultai.
The participants of the meeting also paid attention to production plans for the current year. In 2025, oil production at the Tengiz field, in connection with the completion of the Future Growth Project, amounted to more than 39 million tons, while at Kashagan it exceeded 18 million tons. The total volume of energy resources shipped through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium amounted to 70.5 million tons, of which Kazakh oil accounted for 63.8 million tons.
26.01.2026, 09:21 18286
Greece Gives High Appraisal to Political and Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, met with the newly appointed Director of the A5 Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Eleni Triantafyllou, responsible for the cooperation with Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties held a thorough exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Greek relations. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels, as well as to the schedule of mutual visits and the expansion of contacts between relevant ministries and agencies.
A separate segment of the discussion was devoted to the expansion of the bilateral legal and treaty framework as one of the key instruments for ensuring the sustainable and progressive development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece. In addition, Kazakhstan’s interest in intensifying direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, attracting Greek investment, and jointly implementing promising economic projects was underscored.
Ambassador informed his Greek counterpart about the large scale political and constitutional reforms announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, at a meeting of the National Kurultai.
For her part, E.Triantafyllou highly praised Kazakhstan’s steady development and the reforms being carried out, confirmed the high level of bilateral relations, and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to continue to facilitate their further deepening and to enrich them with practical content.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current regional and international issues, confirming the coincidence or closeness of their positions on a number of key topics and their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue.
24.01.2026, 17:01 62606
Khalyk Kenesi to become supreme consultative body representing the nation
As part of constitutional reform, it is proposed to enshrine the status of the Khalyk Kenesi - the People’s Council - in a separate section of the Constitution. This was announced by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Zhienbayev noted that the People’s Council will serve as the highest consultative body representing the interests of the people of Kazakhstan. Its composition will be formed by the Head of State from among the country’s citizens.
The main powers of the People’s Council will include drafting proposals and recommendations on:
- key areas of domestic policy;
- strengthening public harmony, national unity, and solidarity;
- promoting the principles of state activity and national values.
Zhienbayev added that the President had proposed granting the People’s Council the right of legislative initiative, which requires constitutional approval.
The procedure for establishing, forming the composition, and organizing the activity of the People’s Council will be determined by a separate constitutional law.
24.01.2026, 15:40 62381
Vice presidency in Kazakhstan: Appointment rules and key responsibilities
At the first meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Reform, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Legal Affairs Yerzhan Zhienbayev spoke on the proposed amendments concerning the institution of the vice presidency and its powers, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Zhienbayev said that the vice president will be appointed by the President with the consent of the Qurultay, expressed by a majority of its deputies. The President will also hold the authority to dismiss the vice president.
Acting on behalf of the Head of State, the vice president will represent Kazakhstan in international relations and serve as the President’s representative in dealings with the Qurultay, the Government, and other state bodies.
The vice president will also engage with socio-political, scientific, and cultural-educational organizations both domestically and , on behalf of the President. Other powers of the vice president, Zhienbayev noted, will be determined by the President.
With the introduction of the vice presidency institution, provisions regarding the State Counselor will be excluded from the Constitution. Requirements for the vice president’s office will be formalized at the constitutional level.
Specifically, the vice president must not serve as a deputy of a representative body, hold other paid positions, or engage in entrepreneurial activity. During the term of office, the vice president must also not be a member of a political party.
23.01.2026, 22:10 81166
Tokayev hands over State Flag to flag bearers of national Olympic and Paralympic teams
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of the upcoming XXV Winter Olympic Games and XIV Winter Paralympic Games, which will gather world’s strongest athletes in Italy, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to him, around 40 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games, competing in 10 sports, with the majority making their debut at this prestigious event.
Tokayev emphasized that the road to the Winter Olympics has been challenging. He noted that Kazakh athletes have already achieved remarkable success, winning 17 gold, 31 silver, and 21 bronze medals at international competitions.
He stressed that high hopes are placed on the para-athletes, who have secured 10 quotas for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games scheduled for early March.
Over the years of Independence, our athletes have repeatedly demonstrated their high professionalism, achieving victories at the Winter Olympic Games through tough competition. The names of Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva, and many other Olympians are forever inscribed in the history of national sports. In honor of the achievements of our athletes on the world’s largest sporting arenas, the anthem has been played and the flag of our country has been raised many times. I believe that there are many more victories ahead," said the President.
