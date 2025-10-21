President names Magzhan Ilyassov as Kazakhstan’s new ambassador to U.S.

Images | Depositphotos

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring fire safety during the heating season was discussed. The main report was delivered by Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, with additional reports from the leadership of the East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations (MES), since October 1, 2025, 340 residential fires have been registered - 17.5% fewer than during the same period last year.





The Prime Minister noted that, although the overall number of fires in the residential sector across the country has decreased, there has been an increase in the Atyrau, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions.





The main causes of fires are violations of basic safety requirements in the use of stoves, gas, and electric heating equipment. More effective measures must be taken to respond to fire safety violations," Olzhas Bektenov stressed, instructing the MES to intensify awareness and prevention campaigns and enhance public education on fire safety, engaging volunteers and community representatives. Interactive fire safety lessons should also be conducted in educational institutions.





It was also instructed to organize regular inspection rounds and door-to-door visits in residential areas on weekends and holidays, involving representatives of the MES, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and local akimats. When homes with fire risks or faulty heating systems are identified, immediate measures must be taken to eliminate violations.





The Prime Minister emphasized that the MES must not limit itself to issuing formal recommendations, since this concerns people’s safety - all measures should be carried out thoroughly and effectively.





In this regard, Olzhas Bektenov issued several specific instructions.





Regional akimats, together with the Ministries for Emergency Situations and Labor, are to update within one month the lists of socially vulnerable households - including pensioners, unemployed individuals, and persons with disabilities - and provide them with necessary support, keeping the matter under strict control.





The Ministry of Energy, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, was instructed to develop a clear mechanism for monitoring the circulation of household gas cylinders, including the withdrawal and disposal of expired ones. The issue of establishing domestic production of household gas cylinders must also be resolved by the end of the year.





Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the increasing number of cases of carbon monoxide and natural gas poisoning and instructed regional akimats to ensure the installation of gas equipment in compliance with safety standards, mandatory installation of gas detectors in homes, and strengthened control over the safe use of gas. Gas service providers are tasked with monitoring the safe operation of gas systems in residential areas.





Regional akimats, together with the MES, are to conduct a nationwide Fire Safety Month in the residential sector. The Ministry of Culture and Information, in cooperation with akimats, will ensure the broadcasting of preventive materials in mass media and social networks.





Overall, the MES is required to ensure effective coordination among interested government agencies and regional authorities on fire prevention measures during the heating season, while akimats must strictly control the safe passage of the heating period.





Coordination of this work is assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev.