President Tokayev addresses Volunteers Forum in Astana

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working trip to the Pavlodar Region, inspected the implementation of the President’s instructions aimed at strengthening energy security, developing coal-fired generation, and commissioning new capacities to meet the growing needs of the economy and the population. Special attention was paid to the reliability of life-support facilities and the introduction of digital solutions in the energy and coal-mining sectors, primeminister.kz reports.





As part of the trip, Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the development of the region’s energy infrastructure. Pavlodar Region is a flagship in electricity production and development. In 2025, the region generated 42% of the national electricity output. Using the example of a number of energy facilities in Ekibastuz-specifically Ekibastuz GRES-1, Ekibastuz GRES-2, and the coal mine of Bogatyr Komir-current performance indicators and prospects for further development of the energy complex were reviewed.





At the site of the country’s largest solid-fuel power plant, Ekibastuz GRES-1 named after Bolat Nurzhanov, the Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of modernization. The ongoing reconstruction of the fuel supply system and the construction of a new smokestack with subsequent dismantling of the old one are among the key elements for improving the reliability of energy supply in the region.





Projects for the development of generation and grid infrastructure in the region were also presented, including the reconstruction of power unit No. 7 at Aksu GRES with a capacity of 325 MW, the modernization of individual energy sources, as well as the elaboration of new projects based on modern technologies and the development of alternative energy.





According to Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan plans to commission about 2.6 GW of new capacity this year, including gas projects totaling 2,427.6 MW and renewable energy projects totaling 245.8 MW. In total, 13 projects will be implemented, including the Tekeli energy complex, the Atyrau CHP plant, combined-cycle gas turbine units in Turkestan Region and the city of Almaty, among others.





Akim of Pavlodar Region Asain Baikhanov reported on the progress of the 2025-2026 heating season. At energy facilities, repairs were carried out on 46 units of major equipment, and 37.1 km of heating networks were modernized, which made it possible to ensure the normal operation of heat supply systems and reduce the level of wear by 1.5%.





At the construction site of Ekibastuz GRES-2, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the station’s expansion and reconstruction project. At present, the installed capacity is 1 GW. The construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 will increase the station’s electric capacity to 2.1 GW. Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy, Kairat Maksutov, reported that commissioning is scheduled for September 2028 (power unit No. 3) and September 2030 (power unit No. 4), respectively. The total investment volume for the expansion project exceeds 1.2 trillion tenge.





Regarding the GRES-3 construction project, it was noted that the creation of new coal-fired generation with a total capacity of 2.64 GW is planned, based on "clean coal" technology with phased commissioning of capacities.





At the National Kurultai, the Head of State emphasized that issues of energy self-sufficiency must be considered an important part of state policy. The launch of additional power units at GRES-2 and the start of construction of GRES-3 are a signal for the entire economy. We are gradually moving toward eliminating the energy deficit and providing the necessary power capacities for both our businesses and investors," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





The Prime Minister also familiarized himself with the process of open-pit coal mining at the Bogatyr Komir mine-one of the largest open pits in the world, with an area of more than 43 km² and a depth exceeding 300 meters. The enterprise operates two open pits-"Bogatyr" and "Severny." At present, the implementation of the stage of automation of production processes is almost complete. The next stage of development in this direction is the application of artificial intelligence capabilities. Within this framework, two AI-enabled projects are planned: "Freight Flow Optimizer" and "Mining Operations Planning."





Today, Bogatyr Komir is one of the leading coal-mining assets in the country, accounting for 38% of Kazakhstan’s total coal production. Reserves are estimated at more than 2.3 billion tons, ensuring long-term supply stability. Chief Executive Officer Evgeny Masternak informed about plans to increase production volumes. Currently, the total production capacity of the Bogatyr and Severny open pits is 42 million tons of coal per year. The target for 2026 is 45.2 million tons, and by 2032 it is planned to reach 56.5 million tons. It was noted that over the next seven years, approximately 360 billion tenge will be invested in new construction, equipment procurement, reconstruction, modernization, and repairs.





The Prime Minister was also informed about digital solutions already implemented at the enterprise, including the Blast Maker software and hardware complex for designing drilling and blasting operations, automated dispatch control systems, electricity metering systems, and driver vigilance monitoring systems for mining dump trucks.





A number of innovations are also planned for implementation in the period 2026-2030:





the freight flow optimization module will contribute to prompt coal shipment and reduce idle time of railcars and equipment;

the locomotive driver vigilance monitoring system is aimed at increasing safety and reducing the risk of incidents caused by the human factor;

the "Autonomous Loading" solution will ensure remote control of the blending and loading machine;

the MES system for auxiliary equipment will make it possible to see equipment operation and plan fulfillment in real time, simplifying production control and management.





In accordance with the President’s instructions on using the country’s coal potential as a strategic resource, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of introducing modern technologies and enhancing industrial safety. The Head of State also set the task of granting the development of coal-fired generation the status of a national project. According to the Ministry of Energy, work in this direction is already underway. The project will include about 7.6 GW of coal-fired generation, with priority given to modern solutions based on "clean coal" technology and compliance with environmental legislation. To cover growing consumption, about 2.6 GW of capacity is planned to be commissioned in 2026, and about 1 GW in 2027. Thus, by the end of the first quarter of next year, full coverage of the economy’s electricity needs is expected, and by the end of the year, a surplus of about 1.3 billion kWh will be ensured.





Following the visit to the energy facilities in Ekibastuz, the Prime Minister instructed that the modernization of Ekibastuz GRES-1 be completed within the established сроки, the construction and timely commissioning of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at Ekibastuz GRES-2 be ensured, and assistance be provided in the implementation of the investment plans of Bogatyr Komir.