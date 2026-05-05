President Tokayev says GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus set to cement Almaty’s role as IT- hub

Images | Akorda

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The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today held a meeting with Executive Vice President at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) Trixie LohMirmand, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.





The meeting focused on advancing Kazakhstan’s digital economy and strengthening ties within international tech platforms.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the nation's bold objective: achieving a complete digital transformation over the next three years.





The hosting of the region's first GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus forum in Almaty is seen as clear evidence of this strategy and the country's readiness to actively shape the global technological agenda.





Particular focus was placed on Almaty's role as a key tech hub, hosting nearly a third of the nation's IT companies and boasting a mature ecosystem with strong involvement from startups, investors, and international players.





The Kazakh president highly praised the role of Trixie LohMirmand in the international promotion of GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus. In turn, the executive vice president at the Dubai World Trade Centre noted that this platform facilitates the unification of key technology market players and the formation of new partnerships.





The interlocutors discussed the prospects of establishing GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus as a sustainable annual platform for the region, along with the possibility of holding other regional events in Kazakhstan.