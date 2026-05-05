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Presight CEO awarded with Dostyk Order for contribution to Kazakhstan's Smart City project
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President Tokayev says GITEX AI Central Asia & Caucasus set to cement Almaty’s role as IT- hub
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Tokayev holds II meeting of AI Development Council
Artificial intelligence is becoming the backbone of the new global economy, while big data is a critically important resource. In this regard, Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence as a key strategic priority. Our goal is to transform Kazakhstan into a modern digital state. We have created the necessary institutional infrastructure, and now we must ensure the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence across all sectors of the economy," the President stated.
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Michael Daniel to head Kazakh Aviation Administration
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Head of State secures release of Kazakh citizen detained in Poland
During a recent telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his sincere gratitude for the constructive cooperation between our countries in this difficult situation," Aibek Smadiyarov wrote on social media.
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Tokayev extends People’s Unity Day greetings to Kazakhstanis
It is important that the traditions of peace, compassion, and mutual assistance remain an integral part of the national mindset of our united people," he added.
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The Head of State met with President of the Fédération Cynologique Internationale Tamás Jakkel
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Kazakh President meets with NVIDIA and Firebird AI representatives
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From industry to healthcare - Kazakhstan and Czech Republic expand cooperation
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