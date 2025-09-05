This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group Jérôme Beaumont
Kazakhstan imposes export quotas to curb rising beef prices
Kazakhstan to spend above 60 bln tenge for 1st launch from Baiterek space complex
- The start of summer tests is postponed from 2023 to 2025;
- Three guaranteed launches a year will be carried out from 2028 to 2039 instead of two;
- A zero rate of value-added tax is introduced for non-residents;
- The period of validity of tax benefits on corporate income tax for Baiterek JSC is extended from 2028 for 15 years after the commissioning of the new complex.
- The said tax preferences are supposed to raise investment attractiveness and not to lay an extra burden on the budget.
How Kazakhstan Is Building a Digital Ecosystem
Today Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in the world in terms of digitalization and is among the top ten leaders in the online services index. Already 92% of public services are available online," said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev.
We are implementing digital solutions in the social sector. The ‘Social Wallet’ project allows us to monitor the provision of free meals, eliminate false reporting, and use budget funds more efficiently. Today this tool is being scaled up and implemented in all schools of the country," added Zhaslan Madiev.
New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named
Tokayev attends China’s parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II
Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister
Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
