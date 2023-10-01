Priority directions of science development for 2024-2026 approved in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

The issue of determining priority directions of science development for 2024-2026 was considered at the meeting of the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





The Head of Government opened the meeting and noted that the previous day the release of the Global Innovation Index-2023, formed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It covers about 80 indicators, including those related to science, education system and infrastructure.





Kazakhstan has entered the top 3 innovative economies of the region "Central and South Asia" after India and Iran. The Ministries of Digital Development, Science and Higher Education should continue to work on creating the necessary conditions for scientists and developing infrastructure so that our position on the world stage improves," Alikhan Smailov said.





Head of the Ministry of Science and Education Sayassat Nurbek said that taking into account international experience, in particular, the EU, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Spain and other countries, as well as the strategic objectives outlined by the Head of State in his Address to the Nation and other program documents, six priority directions of science development for the coming years have been worked out. A separate direction on the issues of national security will be singled out.





This list is as follows: "Ecology, Environment and Nature Management", "Energy, Advanced Materials and Transportation", "Advanced Production, Digital and Space Technologies", "Intellectual Potential of the Country", "Life and Health Science" and "Sustainable Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex". In turn, each of the directions contains from 8 to 18 subsections.





In general, within the framework of the identified priorities, attention will be paid to the rational use of water resources, preservation of soil quality, ensuring energy security (including heat energy), reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and development of renewable sources.





At the same time, it is planned to support research in the spheres of construction, mechanical engineering, industry, transportation technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, creation of new materials, telecommunications, medicine, pharmaceuticals, animal husbandry, farming, processing and storage of agricultural products and raw materials, food production, etc. Fundamental and applied research in the field of natural sciences is also envisaged.





According to the results of discussion and voting, the Higher Scientific and Technical Commission approved these approaches.





In addition, the meeting considered the distribution of funding for priority directions for 2024-2026 and the implementation of scientific and technical tasks.