Roman Sklyar to head newly established National Center for Investment Activity
relevant news
Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities
Kazakh Culture Center to open in Beijing
2 million hectares treated against locusts in Kazakhstan
Olzhas Bektenov discusses joint projects in energy sector with CNPC head Dai Houliang of China
Kazakhstan, like many countries, sets itself a strategic task to ensure energy security of the country. First of all, it is the creation and modernisation of oil refining capacities. We pay special attention to increasing the production capacity of the Shymkent Refinery. One of the priorities in the implementation of all our projects is local content issues. If necessary goods or equipment are not produced in the country, we offer to jointly work out the issue of their localization on the territory of Kazakhstan in the near future," Olzhas Bektenov noted, confirming the Government's readiness for open and constructive dialogue in the implementation of joint plans.
President signs amendments to Tax Code
President Tokayev signs law on public procurement
Four cities of Kazakhstan declare yellow level of terrorist threat ahead of SCO Summit
- Imposing restrictions on the movement of vehicles and passersby in certain territories.
- Enhancing patrols with the attraction of canine services in the streets, squares, stadiums, parks, railroad lines, railway stations, bus stations, airports, metro, and in public places.
- Inspection of facilities vulnerable to terrorism and public places, as well as along the main routes of movement of the participants of public and mass events to detect and deactivate explosive devices.
- Strengthening security measures during inspection activities at the airports, metro facilities, railway stations and bus stations using special technical means.
Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent
Most viewed
