Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
17.10.2025, 14:20 5351
Tokayev awards state decorations to rescuers
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in line of duty, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President decreed to award Shinbolat Azimbayev the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Aibyn Order, I Degree, to award Azimkhan Mergassimov the Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Aibyn Order, II Degree and Ruslan Kubetayev the Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Aibyn Order, III Degree. Besides, among the honors bestowed were the Kurmet Order, Yerligi ushin and Yeren enbegi ushin Medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
16.10.2025, 16:45 23921
Kazakhstan approves Statute for new AI & Digital Development Ministry
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Statute for Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been approved, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Ministry includes the following departments: the Aerospace Committee, the Cybersecurity Committee, the Telecommunications Committee, the Public Services Committee, and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Management Committee.
Its fundamental responsibilities include:
- Digital governance: Developing and implementing state policy for Artificial Intelligence, e-government, and personal data protection.
- Aerospace and tech: Developing the aerospace industry (including coordination on the Baikonur complex lease by Russia) and promoting the country's scientific and technological advancement.
- Infrastructure and security: Ensuring cybersecurity in informatization, managing the radio frequency spectrum, and overseeing the communications infrastructure and services market.
- Public services and data: Forming and implementing state policy for the provision of state services and coordinating data management across government agencies.
- Geospatial management: Implementing public policy in the fields of geodesy, mapping, and spatial data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.10.2025, 11:54 24296
Tokayev assigns Prime Minister to present economic reform plan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to submit a detailed plan of concrete measures for the implementation of the Government’s economic reform program for the greater public good, Kazinform News Agency quotes Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
The Head of State charged the Prime Minister to submit the plan for streamlining the progress of implementation of the economic reform program developed by the Government in the public interest by the end of the workweek.
The President emphasized the Government should insert amendments and take measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improve the investment climate and stabilize the national economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2025, 21:45 43261
Kazakhstan ratifies migration cooperation agreement with Armenia
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Migration Cooperation Agreement with Armenia, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement on Migration Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.10.2025, 15:14 43496
Tokayev names heads of two departments at Presidential Administration
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlan Baibazarov as the head of the investment and trade department and Zhandos Imanaliyev as the head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan", Akorda said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.10.2025, 18:10 56666
Adilet Kozhanbayev named new akim of Semey
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Adilet Kozhanbayev was elected Akim of the city of Semey following Kazakhstan’s first-ever direct election of a regional center akim, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The territorial election commission reported that Adilet Kozhanbayev received 77.1% of the vote, comfortably outperforming his rivals.
The election was held openly and calmly, with all established procedures observed. High voter turnout demonstrated citizens' confidence in the new direct election system," the Semey territorial election commission reported.
Rivals Kanysh Toleuov and Aibolat Bekzhassarov received 10.8% and 8.4% of the vote, respectively, while another 3.7% voted against all candidates.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.10.2025, 15:28 56871
Alexey Tsoi named presidential advisor for social matters
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda Presidential Palace Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Head of State’s order, Alexey Tsoi has been appointed as the advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for social matters, reads a statement from Akorda.
Born in Shymkent in 1977, Alexey Tsoi graduated from the South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Institute of International Law and International Business Daneker, attended the Graduate School of Corporate Management at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the International Business Academy.
Tsoi was named the Kazakh Health Minister in 2020, and reappointed to the post in 2021. In 2022, he took up the role as the head at the Medical Center of the President’s Affairs Administration of Kazakhstan for the third time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.10.2025, 13:58 57106
Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
At today’s first meeting of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for thorough preparation for transitioning to a unicameral Parliament, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The reform will affect around 40 articles of the Constitution. He said it is essential to revise at least 10 constitutional laws and over 50 codes and statutes.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this process is comparable to adopting a new Constitution, and cannot be completed all at once, and requires thorough preparation.
The Head of State once again emphasized the parliamentary reform is an issue that directly affects the fate of the nation. He expressed confidence that each member of the Working Group will exert persistent efforts.
President Tokayev also highlighted the E-Parliament, a digital legislative platform, will be requested as Kazakhstan’s existing e-Gov system.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.10.2025, 15:26 71361
Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov on Monday to discuss the current activities of the Kazakh parliament’s lower chamber, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, Koshanov stated that deputies’ activities are focused on timely and quality legislative support for the president’s address and directives on the country’s development.
In his remarks, the Majilis speaker said that 12 laws have been adopted and submitted to the Senate, with 77 draft laws under consideration. The Construction, Digital Codes as well as the law on banking activities are set to be passed by the yearend. Work is ongoing on draft laws on elections, consumer rights protection, crime prevention, added Koshanov.
Deputies launched initiatives, introducing amendments to the law on local government and self-government, draft laws aimed at supporting and promoting creative industries, developing knowledge-intensive regions, protecting historical-cultural heritage sites, and providing state support for horticultural societies.
According to Chairman Koshanov, the law-making process is being carried out openly with the engagement of the society, expert society and media. All factions of political parties actively make their suggestions considering requests of their electorate, with the most significant draft laws being discussed at Public Chamber meetings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.10.2025, 12:55 17.10.2025, 20:115056Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of CICA 17.10.2025, 14:204761Tokayev awards state decorations to rescuers 17.10.2025, 18:214746Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Cyprus Hold Telephone Conversation 17.10.2025, 10:152146Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link 13.10.2025, 19:4573811Tokayev meets VTB Bank President and Chairman Kostin 13.10.2025, 15:2671056Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate 14.10.2025, 16:55Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population65456Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population 13.10.2025, 09:3557986Ashikbayev named 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan 14.10.2025, 13:5856516Kazakhstan’s parliamentary reform to affect around 40 articles of Constitution - Tokayev 26.09.2025, 14:58304016Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 30.09.2025, 21:45268856Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles 01.10.2025, 12:30249826Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 02.10.2025, 13:14236116Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 11:05230406Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie