Tokayev meets with United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalović
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction
3 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region
The project is significant for us. It is an important direction that allows us to expand the export opportunities of our country. For accelerated implementation of investment projects, the Investment Headquarters functions under the Government of Kazakhstan. The Government fully supports your plans and will provide the necessary support for their implementation," Prime Minister emphasised.
AI assistant to be integrated into National Digital Investment Platform
The National Digital Investment Platform, like other similar projects, continues to be adjusted and developed after its launch. In 2025, we will continue our active work to further improve and expand the platform," Arman Aksubayev noted.
- Development of a CRM system for task assignment to ambassadors and foreign representatives of Kazakh Invest;
- Digitization of services in terms of making amendments and cancellations of investment contracts;
- Digitization of the process of signing investment agreements.
Currently, the process of approving and including projects in the Unified Industrialization Map is not automated. To improve cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in supporting and assisting investors, automation and further integration will be developed," the Deputy Chairman of the Investment Committee added.
New Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency for Civil Service Affairs named
Kazakhstan to ban oil products export
According to the law-enforcement agencies, monthly volumes of grey export and cross-border fuel flows range from 10,000 to 45,000 tons. This is explained by the price discrepancies - in Kazakhstan, fuel prices are 17% to 166% lower than in neighbor countries. Moreover, under the Oil and Oil Products Supply Agreement, Kazakhstan has to import oil products on duty-free terms and take into account the Russian side’s requirements on prohibition of fuel re-export outside the EAEU territory. Thus, we need to enhance control over the export of oil products which are disguised as goods belonging to other export categories, including outside the territory of the EAEU," the Ministry of Energy says.
Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects
Eurasian Development Bank is an important partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, the volume of investment in our economy increased by almost 40%. The Bank's loan portfolio for Kazakhstan increased to 63.4 per cent of the total. We are interested in further expanding co-operation with the Bank on mutually beneficial terms. We also intend to unlock the potential of both traditional and new areas of cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
President Tokayev instructs PM Bektenov to step up economic diversification
President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council
