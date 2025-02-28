Tokayev meets with United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalović

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today held a meeting with President of the United World Wrestling (UWW) Nenad Lalović, the presidential press service reports.





Highlighting the key role this sport plays in enhancing the country’s stance on the international arena, Tokayev hailed the achievements of local wrestlers following their successful performance at major world competitions.





According to him, Kazakhstan is committed to boosting strategic cooperation with the United World Wrestling, focusing on infrastructure expansion, implementation of the best practices to prepare and hold international competitions in the country to increase the popularity and competitiveness of the sport.





On his part, Nenad Lalović thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and expressed the readiness to continue interaction. He said that ‘Kazakhstan is a key partner of the Federation’ and noted the impressive progress the national wrestling school has made. According to Lalović, Kazakhstanis’ pursuit to form a healthy nation allows the country to achieve high results in sport and other spheres.





The meeting also discussed prospects for enhancing Kazakhstan’s position in the world’s sports community and further promoting wrestling as one of the priority sports.





Following the meeting, President Tokayev awarded Nenad Lalović with the Order of Dostyk of the 2nd degree to celebrate his contribution to promotion of wrestling in Kazakhstan.





