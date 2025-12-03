Kazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation CouncilKazakh Foreign Minister Participates in the Meeting of the Kazakhstan - European Union Cooperation Council
02.12.2025, 16:35 5826
Tokayev Receives Palestine’s Supreme Sharia Judge and Adviser to the Palestinian President for Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habbash
Welcoming his guest, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine has been developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual support, and respect, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently supports international initiatives aimed at recognizing Palestine as a full-fledged member of the international community. He reiterated Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to a diplomatic settlement in the Middle East and to the creation of the State of Palestine based on the "two-State solution", in line with the UN Charter and international law.
For his part, Mahmoud al-Habbash conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a personal message from President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for a peaceful and brighter future.
He noted that Kazakhstan is rightly regarded as a brotherly nation to Palestine - a sentiment reflected both in bilateral contacts and in multilateral cooperation, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev conveyed his warm regards to Mahmoud Abbas and extended an invitation for the President of Palestine to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.
02.12.2025, 13:50 5341
Zhetysu launches main gas pipeline bringing gas to 84 villages
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was reported about Samruk-Kazyna's activity in 2025. According to Nurlan Zhakupov, the Fund’s investment portfolio includes some 130 projects worth 53 trillion tenge.
In the current year, Samruk-Kazyna launched CASPI BITUM plant’s capacity expansion project, commissioned a 50MW solar power plant and built a water purification plant in Kenderli village.
Nine major projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge are set to be completed and commissioned by the end of the year.
Zhakupov also presented information about the launch of the Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline which will let gasify 84 settlements, the container hub in Aktau, Zhetysu logistics terminal in Almaty, and a plant for the production of a wind turbine equipment jointly with Sany Re company.
From January to October 2025, JSC Samruk-Energy produced 31 billion KW of electricity which accounts for 31% of Kazakhstan’s total electricity generation volumes.
The installed capacity of power plants that are part of Samruk-Energy has reached 7,845 MW.
01.12.2025, 18:55 18721
Almaty region’s GRP rises to KZT6tn in 3 years, says governor
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
At the meeting, the Head of State was presented with the key indicators of the region’s social and economic development, as well as development plans of Almaty’s urban areas.
According to Sultangaziyev, the region’s GRP has risen 1.8-fold – from 3.4 trillion to 6 trillion tenge, in the past three years. The short-term economic indicator stood at 109.7% in January-October this year.
The governor informed that 13 investment projects worth over 470 billion tenge are under implementation in the food sector, logistics, and metallurgy, in partnerships with international companies.
He added the region’s exports of manufactured goods grew 28.5% to 618.5 million US dollars in nine months of this year, with high-value-added products making up 90% of the exports.
Sultangaziyev also reported that Almaty region is one of the leaders when it comes to the efficient use of state agricultural subsidies, with up to 17 tenge of agricultural products are produced for every tenge of subsidies. The region now has 11 commercial dairy farms.
01.12.2025, 10:10 19046
Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
By a presidential decree, Aida Balayeva has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Born in 1974, Aida Balayeva is a native of Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.
Throughout her professional career, Aida Balayeva held many posts, including the head of the Internal Policy Department of Astana city in 2008-2010. She served as the deputy mayor of Astana city in 2010-2014. In 2014, she took the post of the head of the Internal Policy Department at the President's Executive Office. In 2020 - January 2022, Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan. From 2022 to September 2023, she was the Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.
30.11.2025, 09:22 43256
Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its protest over yet another deliberate attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law.
As a responsible participant of the global energy market, Kazakhstan consistently advocates for maintaining the stability and uninterrupted supply of energy resources. We emphasize that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays an important role in supporting the stability of the global energy system.
We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
28.11.2025, 19:45 66771
Nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan elected to office for 1st time - President
Addressing the first meeting of rural akims in Astana, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that nearly 60% of rural akims have been elected to this position for the first time, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
to the Law "On local public administration and self-government". The amendments are aimed at expanding akims’ powers in monitoring street trade, improving public spaces, and acquiring specialized equipment.
He noted that the legislation still contains various "vague provisions that, in essence, do not give akims a real opportunity to positively influence the work of local governing bodies."
I believe that the powers of rural akims’ duties must be as specific as possible," the President emphasized and urged deputies to take this into account when discussing amendments to the legislation, as well as the propositions voiced by rural akims at today’s meeting.
28.11.2025, 15:59 67361
There will be no presidential quota' in new Parliament - Tokayev
Addressing the Dialogue Platform of Rural Akims on Friday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev elaborated on the upcoming parliamentary reform, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The initiative to create a unicameral Parliament was put forward in my Address. One can say this is a logical continuation of earlier political transformations," said the Head of State.
President Tokayev said that this step strengthens the principle of "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government", while maintaining the presidential form of governance. He noted that the initiative is widely discussed in society, with many suggestions emerging for the future Parliament's structure.
For instance, some ideas suggest linking the proportional representation of MPs to population size. Under such a model, the number could reach 200 people, compared to the current 148 serving in the two chambers," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
27.11.2025, 19:53 87526
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday signed the law ratifying the agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in combating crime, Qazinfrom News Agency reports via Akorda.
The agreement on cooperation in combating crime was signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat, as part of the Kazakh President’s state visit to Turkmenistan.
The document provides a regulatory-legal framework for an effective interaction and encompasses a wide range of modern threats, including:
- Organized crime, terrorism, and extremism (including their financing)
- Corruption-related and economic crimes
- Cybercrimes
- Opportunity to expand cooperation in combating other types of crimes
27.11.2025, 16:45 86606
Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a joint meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of the Secretaries of Security Councils, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Those participating from the Kazakh side were the Secretary of the Security Council, Gizat Nurdauletov, and the Minister of Defense, Dauren Kossanov, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.
The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of international and regional security. They also discussed the results of the CSTO’s activity in the current year and promising areas of the Organization’s work in 2026.
Addressing the meeting, Kosherbayev informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan’s approaches to the issues of strengthening the cooperation in the CSTO format and outlined a number of propositions to further develop the Organization.
The participants of the joint meeting approved the agenda and draft documents of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
