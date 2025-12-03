Tokayev Receives Palestine’s Supreme Sharia Judge and Adviser to the Palestinian President for Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habbash

Images | akorda.kz

Welcoming his guest, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine has been developing in the spirit of friendship, mutual support, and respect, akorda.kz reports





President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan consistently supports international initiatives aimed at recognizing Palestine as a full-fledged member of the international community. He reiterated Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to a diplomatic settlement in the Middle East and to the creation of the State of Palestine based on the "two-State solution", in line with the UN Charter and international law.





For his part, Mahmoud al-Habbash conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a personal message from President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their aspirations for a peaceful and brighter future.





He noted that Kazakhstan is rightly regarded as a brotherly nation to Palestine - a sentiment reflected both in bilateral contacts and in multilateral cooperation, particularly within the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.





At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev conveyed his warm regards to Mahmoud Abbas and extended an invitation for the President of Palestine to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.