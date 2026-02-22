21.02.2026, 17:10 10621
Tokayev receives Ramadan greetings from foreign leaders
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is receiving congratulatory messages on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan from foreign heads of state and leaders of international organizations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Head of State has been congratulated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and others.
21.02.2026, 19:24 10336
Kazakh peacekeepers awarded UN medals in recognition of courage
The Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force, Major General Anita Asmah, has presented UN medals to Kazakh military personnel for their participation in peacekeeping operations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the independent Kazakhstani peacekeeping contingent is stationed at Camp Faouar, ensuring compliance with the ceasefire regime on the Golan Heights in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). All 139 military personnel were awarded.
The peacekeepers ensure the security and reinforcement of the Organization's bases, interact with the local population, and perform a wide range of tasks to maintain stability in their area of responsibility.
20.02.2026, 19:52 23251
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Investment Climate Council Meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
the Investment Climate, focusing on the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state within the framework of the C5+1 format between the countries of Central Asia and the United States. The meeting was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, including the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, as well as representatives of international companies, the business community, and senior officials of government agencies of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Addressing the participants, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is currently going through a very important political stage. On March 15, a nationwide referendum will be held on the draft of a new Constitution. This fundamental document clearly reflects the far-reaching political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan. Our key priority is to raise citizens’ incomes and improve quality of life by ensuring sustainable economic growth. To achieve this objective, we are implementing a comprehensive set of measures aimed at the full-scale launch of a new investment cycle," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The importance of the Peace Council meeting held on February 19 in Washington was also highlighted.
Just yesterday, the Head of State took part in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan is interested in participating in the processes of Gaza reconstruction. The steady development of relations with the United States remains one of the main tracks of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," the Prime Minister emphasized.
The speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Washington on the global stage was truly impressive. We look forward to further expanding our bilateral relationship, which is already at a very high level. Our commercial cooperation reached record levels in 2025. In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of deals between Kazakhstani and American companies amounted to $17 billion. These results reflect our shared vision and the economic growth of both countries, which benefits the people of our nations and strengthens our relationship at the same time," U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Julie M. Stufft, said.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation with foreign investors, attracting long-term capital, advanced technologies, and global best practices, as well as fostering a transparent and predictable business environment.
Representatives of investor companies noted the positive dynamics of investment cooperation and emphasized the importance of a predictable regulatory environment within the framework of the ongoing tax reform. The discussion focused on infrastructure development, digitalization, localization of production, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the establishment of long-term partnerships aimed at sustainable economic growth.
19.02.2026, 14:13 40451
Bektenov Holds Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Participates in India AI Impact Summit 2026
Images | primeminister.kz
On behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working visit to New Delhi, held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi and took part in the international India AI Impact Summit 2026, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov conveyed warm greetings to the Prime Minister of India on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan. In turn, Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed his intention to continue joint efforts to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.
At the end of 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $923.3 million. The parties discussed further development of cooperation in trade and investment, energy, the agro-industrial complex, digitalization, and artificial intelligence. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports across 40 товарных позиций worth $150 million. Significant potential was noted for expanding cooperation in critical minerals and rare earth elements, space, and the defense industry.
The Prime Minister also participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which brought together delegations from more than 50 countries, including heads of state, governments, and representatives of the expert and scientific IT community. In his speech at the plenary session, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the economic potential of advanced technologies and their impact on the structure of global growth.
We believe that intelligence must be inclusive, sovereign, and, most importantly, transformative for key sectors of the economy. Today, Kazakhstan is becoming a regional digital hub. In the UN E-Government Development Index, we rank 24th out of 193 countries. Our country is also among the top ten globally in terms of online service quality. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital country within three years. Artificial intelligence is a strategic pillar of our national development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Prime Minister invited global technology companies to cooperate in the development of advanced technologies. As part of the Year of Digitalization and AI announced by the Head of State, Kazakhstan is advancing the development of the digital economy. The Law "On Artificial Intelligence" has been adopted, ensuring a balance between regulation and the promotion of innovation. The Presidential AI Development Council has brought together leading global visionaries on a single platform. For the first time in Central Asia, two of the largest supercomputing clusters have been deployed, and in partnership with NVIDIA, a Sovereign AI Hub project is being implemented. The completion this year of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line, being built jointly with Azerbaijani partners, will provide the shortest alternative route for global data traffic, enabling Kazakhstan to become a digital bridge between East and West. The flagship "Data Center Valley" project in Ekibastuz will create an ecosystem for large-scale data centers. It was emphasized that the state provides full support, including infrastructure and project facilitation.
Following the forum, heads of delegations visited the international exhibition India AI Impact Expo 2026, where practical solutions, technologies, and applied developments in artificial intelligence were presented. The exhibition covered a wide range of sectors, including industry, finance, healthcare, security, and others.
19.02.2026, 09:10 40116
Tokayev meets Kazakh citizens in Washington, D.C.
Images | Akorda
As part of the working trip to Washington, D.C., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the Kazakh citizens living and studying in the United States, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized his high expectations for the younger generation, noting that the government pays special attention to youth development and creating conditions for their self-accomplishment.
Tokayev also reminded the meeting participants of the upcoming nationwide referendum in March on the draft of a new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressing its historic importance for the country’s future.
Students and young researchers expressed gratitude to the President for his comprehensive support of science and education.
18.02.2026, 20:25 53091
Kazakh President signs amendments to promote creative industries
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Wednesday a law introducing amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding support for and promotion of creative industries, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
It is worth noting that the draft law was designed to streamline the procedure for conducting creative activities. In particular, it introduces notions of a creative industries worker and a register of creative industries entities.
The Culture and Information Ministry’s competence for monitoring attraction of private investment in creative industries projects was set. Under the draft law, regional authorities are empowered to create conditions for self-realization and talent development by fostering entrepreneurship in the creative industries field. To ensure creative freedom and professional development, provisions for the protection of creative industries workers' rights are established.
18.02.2026, 12:06 53441
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Images | Akorda
On February 18-19, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay a working visit to the United States of America at the invitation of President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural sitting of the Board of Peace, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The summit is expected to focus on stabilizing the situation in Gaza and developing practical steps to ensure peace, security, and sustainable humanitarian support in the region.
As part of the visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold a series of meetings with executives from major American companies.
17.02.2026, 19:20 69356
Kazakh President inks law ratifying EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law on the ratification of the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and its Member States, on the one part, and Mongolia, on the other part, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Senate ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement. It provides for establishing a joint committee to monitor, settle disputes, and ensure the protection of the interests of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Mongolia’s market.
17.02.2026, 14:52 66406
Kazakhstan Increases Exports of Processed Agricultural Products
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported at the Government session on measures being taken to expand and deepen the processing of agricultural products, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the agricultural processing sector is currently demonstrating a steady and dynamic development trajectory. At the end of 2025, food production totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% higher than in 2024; fixed capital investment doubled to reach 389.4 billion tenge; and in the first 11 months of 2025, exports of processed products amounted to $3.2 billion, 33.8% higher than during the same period of the previous year.
In addition, the share of processed products in total agro-industrial exports now stands at 52%. All of this is the result of systematic work aimed at diversifying production and increasing the share of high value-added products," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In crop production, consistent diversification of cultivated areas is underway, shifting toward high-margin and globally востребованные crops. Oilseeds have become the main profitability driver in crop farming. In 2025, oilseed harvest reached a record 4.9 million tons, up 48% year-on-year. Sunflower production increased by 39%, and flax by 77%.
Preferential loans at 5% per annum for terms of 12 to 15 months are provided for fieldwork, with a repayment rate of approximately 99%.
The next important step is processing. In this regard, systematic work is being carried out to expand the capacity of oil processing plants and modernize their technology," Aidarbek Saparov said.
It was noted that in 2024-2025, four major projects worth 58 billion tenge were launched with a total capacity of about 1 million tons. In East Kazakhstan Region, a production line for an innovative product-lecithin-has been commissioned. In North Kazakhstan Region, lecithin production is also planned to launch this year.
In addition, 13 projects worth 94 billion tenge are planned over the next three years. Thanks to these measures, exports of finished products have increased, with sunflower oil exports reaching 600,000 tons, placing Kazakhstan eighth globally in oil exports. As an example of a niche product, lentils were highlighted. Previously, Kazakhstan exported lentils to Türkiye as raw material and re-imported the same lentils as finished groats at a higher price.
Today, thanks to the launch of lentil processing and packaging facilities such as Kaizen in Kostanay Region, and Garanti Export and Anka Group in Akmola Region, domestic demand is met and finished products are exported. Kazakhstan now ranks sixth globally in lentil exports and has significant potential for further development.
Overall, a record harvest of legumes amounting to 1 million tons was achieved this year, 56% more than the previous year. Legumes also enrich soil with nitrogen and improve yields of subsequent crops. In this regard, diversification of cultivated areas will continue.
In addition, deep grain processing is developing. Currently, three enterprises with a combined capacity of over 500,000 tons are operating, producing gluten, bioethanol, and starch products. Over the next three years, six investment projects worth 1.9 trillion tenge are planned. The product range will be expanded to include amino acids such as glutamate, threonine, leucine, and lysine. Projects will be implemented in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Akmola, and Kostanay Regions, as well as in Astana," Aidarbek Saparov specified.
The Minister also addressed livestock development. Currently, 210 meat processing enterprises operate in the country, including full-cycle facilities such as Kaip Ata, KazBeef, Bizhan, Kublej, and EMC Agro. Eleven projects worth 41.2 billion tenge are underway, adding an additional 50,000 tons of capacity. The largest among them are Eurasia Agro Semey in Abai Region and TRZ Agro in Zhambyl Region.
Implementation of these projects is expected to expand product range, increase processing plant utilization, and strengthen export potential. The dairy processing sector is also experiencing steady growth. There are currently 180 dairy processing enterprises operating in the country. In 2025, several major projects were launched, including:
- Eurasian Milk - a facility producing 13,000 tons of condensed milk;
- Zenchenko & K - a project producing 18,700 tons of dairy products.
- In addition, 12 investment projects worth 41 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 165,000 tons of new processing capacity. These projects will ensure domestic supply of a wide range of dairy products and expand exports.
Gradual restoration and modernization of leather and wool processing facilities are also underway. In 2025, major projects were commissioned:
- In Aktobe - KazFeltek, processing 2,200 tons of wool;
- In Akmola Region - Agro Protein, producing 2,400 tons of feed additives.
- To further develop the sector, eight investment projects worth 9.9 billion tenge are being implemented, adding 1.3 million tons of processing capacity. Among them are Taraz Gelatin, ECO Club, Iskefe Holding, and KazGelatin, focused on deep processing of leather and by-products. Their implementation will increase production of food-grade gelatin and feed additives while reducing raw material costs.
In addition to traditional agriculture, new agri-business areas are emerging. A modern full-cycle mushroom farm, ECO Glade, has been launched with investments of approximately 11.3 billion tenge. Located in the Kyzylzhar Special Economic Zone, the facility produces and processes up to 2,400 tons of champignons annually, significantly reducing imports of mushroom products.
Overall, following the Head of State’s instructions, the volume of preferential lending in the agro-industrial complex has increased significantly over the past two years. Many projects were initiated and implemented under the program replicating the North Kazakhstan Region’s experience. This program enables modernization, automation, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies," Aidarbek Saparov explained.
It was noted that farmers are raising the issue of financing from the beginning of the year. In this regard, regional administrations must prioritize import substitution and financing of efficient projects with strong export potential.
In conclusion, the Minister emphasized that systemic measures are already yielding positive economic results. Exports of flour confectionery products doubled, pasta increased by 1.2 times, margarine by 3.5 times, and ice cream exports by 5.7 times. Exports of deep grain processing products-bioethanol, gluten, and starch-also increased, clearly demonstrating the high potential of high value-added products.
Overall, since 2020, exports of processed products have increased 3.2 times to reach $3.2 billion. The target for the current year is $3.9 billion. Thus, the systemic measures taken not only strengthen the country’s food security but also enhance the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex in foreign markets.
