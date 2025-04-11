Tourism as new growth point of Kazakhstan's economy: Government considers support measures

Images | primeminister.kz

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered issues of development and digitalisation of the tourism industry, primeminister.kz reports.





On the current performance and results in the industry reported the Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabasynov, with reports also made Akims of several regions, head of the family resort Pioneer Murat Karatay, producer of the company Astana Concert Malik Hassenov.





According to the results of 2024, the number of domestic tourists totalled 10.5 million people, which is 900 thousand more compared to 2023. In general, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Kazakhstan was visited by more than 15 million foreign guests.





The Prime Minister emphasised that the tourism industry has significant potential and should become a new point of growth of Kazakhstan's economy.





On the instructions of the Head of State, large investment projects are being implemented. The mountain cluster in Almaty and Almaty region has received a new impulse of development. There is a potential for the development of ski and nature tourism in the East of Kazakhstan. In the Shchuchinsko-Borovsky resort zone it is planned to carry out large-scale modernisation, which will allow to create year-round tourist facilities, develop ecological and sports tourism. Near Aktau, projects to build a five-star hotel and a theme park have been implemented on the territory of Warm Beach. The Kenderli resort zone will get a new impetus for development in the region, and an airport will be built there. Work is underway to give farmers the right to engage in agro-tourism. The Government is ready to provide all necessary support to investors and solve the arising issues," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Today the Government is taking a set of measures to develop tourism infrastructure. Thus, in 2024 in Kazakhstan launched tourist train Zhibek Zholy, running along the route of the Silk Road. Large-scale reconstruction of 125 railway stations has begun. New airport terminals were built in Almaty, Shymkent and Kyzylorda. At the same time, work is under way to simplify migration procedures. At border crossings, a pilot project is being implemented to allow organised tour groups to pass without queuing: this measure has reduced the time of passport control almost 5 times.





In order to further develop the tourism industry Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with regional akimats within two months to approve a unified calendar of all cultural, event, sports activities. The necessity to integrate historical monuments, picturesque natural landscapes and other attractions into tours, taking into account the observance of environmental requirements and ensuring the preservation of natural and cultural monuments was noted;

to take necessary measures to train and improve the qualifications of tourist guides, including organising regular courses to improve the quality of tourist services in each region;

Akims of regions to intensify work on providing tourist facilities with the necessary infrastructure;

ministries of transport, trade, national economy, tourism and sports, akimats - to continue work on improving roadside services.





Cafes, petrol stations and service stations along the roads should all meet the accepted standards. I also instruct to work out the issues of incentives for entrepreneurs working in this business," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Special attention should be paid to measures aimed at improving the safety of tourists;





Ministries of Tourism and Sports, Culture, Health, Internal Affairs, special state bodies should provide assistance in holding large-scale cultural, sports and tourist events to strengthen the image of the country, increase attractiveness for investors and tourists.