Writers’ Union is the pillar of spirituality of our nation, says Tokayev
Olzhas Bektenov introduces new Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy
Olzhas Bektenov familiarises himself with metallurgical development and heating season progress in Rudnyi city
Development of agro-industrial complex and production of agricultural machinery: Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of Head of State's instructions in Kostanay region
The Government pays special attention to deepening localisation in the manufacturing industry and stands firmly on the position of economic patriotism, the main task of which is to support the domestic commodity producer. For this purpose, the Government has made appropriate amendments to the Rules for subsidising agricultural machinery. Thus, when purchasing domestically produced machinery, the interest rate is subsidised up to 6%. At the same time, the possibility of subsidising imported analogues of machinery produced in Kazakhstan is excluded. At the same time, domestic agricultural machine-building enterprises need not only to increase production volumes, but also to continue the process of modernisation of technical equipment, improving quality in accordance with advanced developments and market needs," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC
Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research
The decision was made on the basis of very deep scientific research, which was conducted not only in Kazakhstan, but also abroad. In 2017, a group of American scientists was awarded the Nobel Prize for the study of human circadian rhythms. And in this study, scientists proved that it is best and healthier for a person when he lives in his natural time. That is why now progressive countries of the world are striving for transition to the natural time zone. For Kazakhstan, the natural time zone is the one we live in now, UTC+5. Earlier, you know, we were in a different one - UTC+6. At one time, the country was transferred to a time zone that is not natural for us. Now, on the contrary, we have aligned the time to the solar cycles. I realise that the transition to a single time zone can be uncomfortable for some people. The organism gradually gets used to it. This decision has been made. If there are any inconveniences in the regions, we need to work with infrastructure, lighting, organisation of flexible schedules, which is allowed by our labour laws. All these issues will be further resolved," Prime Minister stressed.
Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone
The President has clearly set a task for the Government - to find new sources of economic growth. Each region has its own strengths and we strive to maximise the potential where we will get a concrete increase in the economy of the region, the country and in general in the work to improve the welfare of the people. The path of economic patriotism we have chosen is bearing fruit in the form of new domestic factories and production facilities, which in turn are developing a layer of SMEs around them. All this allows us to increase self-sufficiency of the domestic economy and create productive jobs," Head of the Government said.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, we are building an economy based on knowledge and innovation. Today, the IT sector is actively developing in Kazakhstan, exports of digital services are increasing, and young specialists are becoming in demand both inside and outside the country. Our key task is to create conditions for retaining our own and attracting new talent, to support startups at all stages of their development and attract global competences to Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan
