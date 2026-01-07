Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan: The Government Has Identified a Key Priority - the Introduction of Technologies Across All Sectors of the Economy

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing digitalization and artificial intelligence was considered. Reports on the work being carried out were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Chairman of the Management Board of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund Nurlan Zhakupov, and Akim of Akmola Region Marat Akhmetzhanov, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, which defines the Government’s priorities.





The Head of State has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Our main goal is to introduce advanced technologies into all sectors of the economy. At the same time, every citizen must feel the practical effect of this work," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





According to data from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, by the end of 2025 high-speed internet access had been provided to 2.6 thousand rural settlements in Kazakhstan. In 2026, it is planned to ensure access for an additional 1.9 thousand villages. Also in 2025, two new data centers (DPCs) with a total capacity of 7.4 MW were commissioned in Almaty and Astana. In 2026, it is planned to launch three more similar DPCs with a combined capacity of 12.9 MW, which will strengthen digital infrastructure.





Digital services continue to show steady growth in demand. In 2025, more than 54 million public services were provided through the eGov Mobile application. The volume of exports of Kazakhstani IT services reached approximately USD 1 billion by the end of the year.





Over the past year, a number of major projects in the field of digitalization and AI have been implemented, a legislative framework has been formed, computing capacity procurement has been ensured, and the national artificial intelligence center alem.ai has been launched. The Government will continue this work.





The President has set the task of making Kazakhstan a digital state. In the field of advanced technologies, we must strive to join the ranks of leading countries that successfully create and sell digital solutions and services," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





It was emphasized that the development of infrastructure in digital technologies and AI plays a key role in the real transformation of the national economy. At the same time, a shortage of solutions aimed at broad practical application in everyday life was noted. Companies should not only present new prototypes, but also bring them to logical completion and real-world implementation.





Overall, digitalization should not develop in parallel with the economy and the social sphere, but should be an integral part of them. However, outdated business processes still persist, including in housing and utilities, construction, industry, and the agricultural sector. As examples, the absence of BIM models in construction, low rates of production robotization, and insufficient implementation of IT solutions in agriculture were cited. All of this constrains efficiency gains across sectors.





In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed authorized bodies to focus on practical digital solutions that will deliver tangible effects for the economy.





Attention was also paid to the creation of tools to counter modern threats and emergency situations.





In addition, with the development of AI, risks of more sophisticated forms of fraud are emerging. The Ministries of Internal Affairs and Artificial Intelligence, together with other interested government bodies, will need to develop mechanisms for effective detection and recognition of such unlawful activities.





The importance of continuous proactive work to improve already used tools and digital solutions was emphasized, as this helps strengthen public trust in digital solutions and online platforms.





Following the Government meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to relevant ministries.





The Prime Minister stressed that for the successful conduct of the Year of Digitalization and AI, it is necessary to ensure broad involvement of the professional community and the public. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was instructed to approve the list of events for the Year by the end of January, as well as to accelerate the development and approval of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy.





Equally important is the work of bringing legislative acts into compliance with the Digital Code adopted by Parliament, which forms the legal basis for the development of digitalization. It will be necessary to promptly prepare and submit to the Mazhilis a package of accompanying amendments to legislative acts, as well as to align all sectoral subordinate legal acts. In parallel, extensive explanatory work on legislative changes should be conducted among representatives of the IT community and the public.





It was noted that AI should also be actively introduced in the public sector, where its application should be aimed not at formal automation, but at revising established processes, increasing efficiency, and further debureaucratization. The Ministry of National Economy, together with the Agency for Strategic Planning, was instructed to review functions at all levels of governance, taking into account the expansion of digitalization and the application of AI. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence was also instructed to analyze the activities of digital deputies of first heads of ministries (CDOs) and determine new performance indicators for 2026 and subsequent years.





To increase the reliability of information systems, a state data center is in operation. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with interested government bodies, must complete the transfer of information systems to the new Tier-III state data center by the end of the first quarter. This will enhance the level of protection of citizens’ data.





The Prime Minister emphasized that, taking into account the approaches outlined by the Head of State in his interview, the transition to a new technological model of the economy directly depends on the availability of a stable and reliable energy base. The development of high-performance computing, data centers, and automated and robotic production is accompanied by a multiple increase in energy consumption. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, together with relevant agencies, was instructed to update the long-term balance of electricity production and consumption, taking into account the implementation of projects in the field of digital infrastructure and industry.





Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions have been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.