Yermek Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





By the Decree of the Head of State, Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.





Before the appointment, Yermek Kosherbayev served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.