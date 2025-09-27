26.09.2025, 09:35 7106
Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Yermek Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Decree of the Head of State, Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.
Before the appointment, Yermek Kosherbayev served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.09.2025, 20:14 6226
President receives newly-appointed FM
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State has received newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions to further strengthen balanced foreign policy, actively advance national interests on the global stage, as well as enhance economic diplomacy and investment cooperation.
The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting interaction in multilateral formats, as well as raising effectiveness of the work aimed at protection of rights and freedoms of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 18:12 6386
Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Taking the floor at the meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that in negotiations on construction of the nuclear power plant, primary focus must be on safeguarding the national interests, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State reminded that the project of construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant is being implemented jointly with Rosatom International Consortium.
In negotiations with this company, the relevant agency and the Government must, first and foremost, act in the national interests. All agreements signed must be fair, balanced and productive. We must not allow careless or inefficient use of our natural resources, particularly, uranium," the President said.
We must begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plant. During our meeting with the President of China, we agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful atom use," he added.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the development of nuclear energy is impossible without strategically important mineral resources.
He said that Kazakhstan possesses substantial reserves of rare metals essential to this sector.
Our country ranks among the global leaders in uranium production, with 40% of the world’s uranium deposits concentrated in its territory. The construction of the nuclear power plant will drastically change the role of uranium in the economy," he noted.
The President reminded that a plant for the production of fuel assemblies was opened in the country in 2021.
The commissioning of the nuclear power plant will let complete the production cycle. Thanks to this, nuclear energy will become independent of foreign markets and will turn into a full-fledged sector of the national economy. This is an extremely complex objective and our scientists are imposed tremendous responsibility in its implementation," he stressed.
The Head of State also raised issue of personnel potential of the sector.
The country faces an acute shortage of qualified engineers and technical specialists, including in the nuclear sector. This is undoubtedly a highly pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. To date, 90% of university graduates hold bachelor’s degrees, while the share of PhD holders is less than 1%. It is crucial to raise the number of doctoral education grants, with priority given to technical disciplines," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 12:35 6686
Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Murat Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan. The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Decree of the Head of State, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, having been relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.
Before the appointment, Murat Nurtleu held the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2025, 17:38 21841
New Adviser to Kazakh President named
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Bakhytzhan Sapiyev as the Adviser to the Kazakh President and to relieve him of his previous position, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.
The Head of State decreed to relieve Yernar Basspayev from his duties as the Adviser to the Kazakh President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 18:52 37221
Kazakhstan ratifies establishment of Financial Risk Assessment International Center
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Majilis approved the draft law On ratification of the agreement on the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhenis Yelemessov presented the draft law. The agreement was signed on October 13, 2023. It provides for the ratification and establishment of the Risk Assessment International Center.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 11:45 37631
Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, a reconstruction of the reservoir, with a capacity of 42.6 million m³, ensured a stable supply of irrigation water for 6,680 ha of farmland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing the country’s water infrastructure. Based on the 2023 inventory of hydraulic structures, a Comprehensive Plan for Water Sector Development has been prepared, encompassing more than 160 measures. It envisions the construction of 42 new reservoirs and the reconstruction of 37 existing ones. In particular, the reconstruction of the Kyzylagash reservoir will not only protect local residents from flooding but also support agricultural development in the Zhetysu region,” noted Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.09.2025, 08:11 56561
Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The President congratulated Sergio Gor on his appointment as U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and U.S. Ambassador to India, noting that the Government of Kazakhstan will provide full support for his mission, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness to continue a results-oriented dialogue aimed at further strengthening the Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership.
Special attention during the talks was devoted to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of the United States in Central Asia.
They also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 16:14 78961
Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized ETS’s leading position in the field of educational testing and knowledge assessment, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in studying and applying the company’s expertise within the country’s education system.
For his part, Amit Sevak informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans to expand its international presence.
Each year, ETS develops and administers more than 50 million tests in 180 countries worldwide and offers adaptive solutions for national education systems.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
26.09.2025, 11:05Jackie Chan will take part in the filming of a Kazakh movie 26.09.2025, 14:586936Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30 26.09.2025, 09:356881Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 12:356461Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan 26.09.2025, 18:126161Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy 22.09.2025, 16:1479011Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service 22.09.2025, 11:4576226Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law 22.09.2025, 09:0075696President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution 22.09.2025, 14:5865501Turkistan region to invest 60 bln tenge in its energy sector until 2029 23.09.2025, 08:1156336Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 03.09.2025, 12:38244396Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 01.09.2025, 12:14233111Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 08.09.2025, 12:45209881Alatau City to receive special status 09.09.2025, 18:14199111Kazakhstan shuts down one of darkweb’s largest crypto service provider in CIS 10.09.2025, 16:45191601Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m