3 Kazakhstani climbers survive avalanche on Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan
Body of last rescuer killed in Maikainzoloto mine incident recovered after seven months
3 die in road accident in N Kazakhstan region
3 killed, 4 hospitalized after car, bus collide on Karaganda-Balkhash highway
Driver of CHERY TIGGO and two his passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers of the car and driver of the bus were rushed to a hospital. A criminal case was launched," the police department said.
Bodies of Kazakh children killed in mudflow in Kyrgyzstan returned home
Huge fire engulfs reed beds in Ile Balkhash reserve
4 in ICU after gas cylinder explosion in Uralsk
Four more people are in a polytrauma unit. One of the teenagers brought to the Regional Children’s Hospital is in ISU, and another is in the polytrauma unit. A case conference involving chief traumatologist of the region and heads of the hospitals was organized. A televised conference with the resuscitation specialists and combustiologists of Astana and Almaty cities was held for coordinating the strategy of treatment," the health department says.
4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region
The patients were taken to the surgery unit of the hospital. They were examined and consulted by doctors. They are undergoing treatment now," local health authorities said.
Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend
