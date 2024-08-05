3 Kazakhstani climbers survive avalanche on Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan

Tell a friend

Three climbers from the Kazakh city of Almaty survived after getting caught in an avalanche on the Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan that left another climber from Moscow dead, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





A group of four people, including three Kazakh and one Russian nationals, was hit by two avalanches on the Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan, leaving a climber from Russia dead.





The climbers had a lucky escape when the first avalanche raced down on them, but were got caught in the second avalanche from nearby Chapaev Peak.





Three mountaineers were able to hide under the safety of the rocks with access to some air and called for help. Unfortunately, a climber from Moscow was not able to reach the rocks and was killed.





Nearby there was a team of four guides who came to rescue to the trapped climbers in 40 minutes.