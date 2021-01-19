Anticorruption agency investigates the theft of billions allocated for Almaty hospital construction

A pre-trial investigation has been launched against the head of the Almaty Comfortable Urban Environment Department, Sapar Nurashev.

Earlier in the media there was information about the detention of Sapar Nurashev, which was later denied by the akimat of Almaty.

The information published in social networks and on websites about the detention of the head of the Almaty Comfortable Urban Environment Department, Sapar Nurashev, does not correspond to reality. S. Nurashev is at his workplace. Regarding the pre-investigation check, the city akimat is ready to provide all the requested information and necessary explanations," the message of the akimat said.

The information was also commented on by the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, but they did not disclose the details of the case.

We are confirming the registration of the pre-trial investigation," the Anti-Corruption Service reported.

At the same time, according to media reports, Sapar Nurashev is suspected of embezzling 3.9 billion tenge allocated from the budget for construction of a modular infectious diseases hospital.

Note that Sapar Nurashev was appointed the head of the Almaty Comfortable Urban Environment Department on June 19, 2020.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.