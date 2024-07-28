Body of last rescuer killed in Maikainzoloto mine incident recovered after seven months

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Seven months into search efforts, the body of the last rescuer - Aiyp Tleubergenov, killed after the bus plunged into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto, has been found at last, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Over the course of searching efforts, different specialists and experts, mining veterans, cynological teams, special machinery and drones as well as forces of all rescue crews of the region were engaged, said Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov.





On Thursday evening, rescuers found the bus which fell into a stope in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region in early 2024. Only a bumper and a wheel were visible on the surface.





The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three mine rescuers fell through ground into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people - Sarkyt Berlikan, born in 1999, and 53-year-old Oleg Tyshkevich, were found almost immediately. The body of the third rescuer, 36-year-old Aidos Shaimerden, was found on July 19, at a depth of 70 meters.