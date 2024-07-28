25.07.2024, 19:15 3446
Body of last rescuer killed in Maikainzoloto mine incident recovered after seven months
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Seven months into search efforts, the body of the last rescuer - Aiyp Tleubergenov, killed after the bus plunged into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto, has been found at last, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Over the course of searching efforts, different specialists and experts, mining veterans, cynological teams, special machinery and drones as well as forces of all rescue crews of the region were engaged, said Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov.
On Thursday evening, rescuers found the bus which fell into a stope in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region in early 2024. Only a bumper and a wheel were visible on the surface.
The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three mine rescuers fell through ground into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people - Sarkyt Berlikan, born in 1999, and 53-year-old Oleg Tyshkevich, were found almost immediately. The body of the third rescuer, 36-year-old Aidos Shaimerden, was found on July 19, at a depth of 70 meters.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.07.2024, 09:03 6591
3 die in road accident in N Kazakhstan region
Tell a friend
Three people died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the police, they found that an Infiniti FX45 had hit a tractor-trailer on Astana-Petropavlovsk road near the administration center of Kyzylzhar district - Beskol.
As a result of the collision, a 20-year-old driver and two passengers of the Infiniti car died on the spot. One more passenger of the car was taken to the central district hospital.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.07.2024, 14:39 10806
3 killed, 4 hospitalized after car, bus collide on Karaganda-Balkhash highway
Images | Karaganda region's police department
Tell a friend
A road accident which occurred today on the Karaganda-Balkhash highway killed three people. Four more were taken to a hospital with various injuries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the regional police department.
The tragedy occurred approximately at 06:00 am, five kilometers away from Aksu-Ayuly village, when CHERY TIGGO car and VAN HOOL bus, which was carrying 51 people, collided with each other.
Driver of CHERY TIGGO and two his passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers of the car and driver of the bus were rushed to a hospital. A criminal case was launched," the police department said.
According to police, both drivers were earlier stopped by patrol officers and warned of importance of abiding by traffic regulations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.07.2024, 14:34 26666
Bodies of Kazakh children killed in mudflow in Kyrgyzstan returned home
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The bodies of children swept away by mudslides in Kyrgyzstan were airlifted to Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazinform News Agency cites the East Kazakhstan akimat.
The devastating mudflows in Osh region killed two boys and two girls from Kazakhstan. Their bodies were repatriated home today by a special plane.
An emergency operations headquarters was set up in East Kazakhstan to help bereaved families cope with the tragedy.
Phycologists provide help and support for families who have lost their children.
As earlier reported, eight people, including four Kazakh children, were swept away by mudflows on June 28 in Nookat district, Osh region.
Mudslides damaged bridges, electric poles and roads. 1,400 people were trapped in Abshyr-Ata and Kezart recreation areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.06.2024, 20:58 39131
Huge fire engulfs reed beds in Ile Balkhash reserve
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Reed beds are burning on almost 3,000 ha of area in the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the national company Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, at 1:45pm on June 11, a call was received from the forestry on reed beds caught fire in marshy areas of the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region.
The preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. According to the emergency situations ministry, as of June 13, the area of fire was 30 ha. The first fire points were recorded at 11:15am on June 11, said the company.
As of today, according to space monitoring data, the area engulfed in fire stands at 2,794.79 ha.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 16:09 40326
4 in ICU after gas cylinder explosion in Uralsk
Images | instagram/WKO Health Department
Tell a friend
Four people got into an intensive care unit after a gas cylinder explosion at a livestock slaughtering site at a market in Kazakhstan’s Uralsk city, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local health authorities, three men were placed into ISU of the Municipal Multifunctional Hospital with body burns.
Four more people are in a polytrauma unit. One of the teenagers brought to the Regional Children’s Hospital is in ISU, and another is in the polytrauma unit. A case conference involving chief traumatologist of the region and heads of the hospitals was organized. A televised conference with the resuscitation specialists and combustiologists of Astana and Almaty cities was held for coordinating the strategy of treatment," the health department says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.06.2024, 09:48 47506
4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region
Tell a friend
A fatal road accident occurred on the 105th kilometer of the Almaty-Shelek-Khorgos highway on June 12, when a driver of Toyota Hiace lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four passengers of the car died from injuries at the scene, the Almaty police confirmed.
The driver and two more passengers were rushed to a hospital in Shelek village. The 34-year-old man and children aged 10 and 12 were taken to the emergency care unit of the same hospital.
The patients were taken to the surgery unit of the hospital. They were examined and consulted by doctors. They are undergoing treatment now," local health authorities said.
A criminal case has been launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2024, 09:18 53216
Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend
Tell a friend
A fatal accident which occured on the 55km of Almaty-Oskemen highway killed five people, Kazinform News Agency learned from POLISIA.KZ.
The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 9, when a driver of Nissan Primera, going over the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, slid into a ditch and then crashed into a tree. The car was torn into two parts. The driver and four passengers (four men and one woman) died at the scene from their injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized into the Konaev Municipal Hospital.
A pre-trial investigation is underway.
Earlier, on Saturday, June 8, two girls were hit to death by Mercedez Benz car on Altyn Adam Alleyasy Street in the town of Yessik. The girls, aged 14 and 3, died at the scene of the accident.
According to the regional police department, the driver was placed into a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.06.2024, 12:47 55441
Stranger stabs pregnant woman in stomach in Shymkent
Tell a friend
A horrifying incident occurred in Shymkent. A pregnant woman was transported to the city hospital No. 2 with a knife wound on 7 June at 11 p.m., Kazinform News Agency cites OTYRAR News Agency.
The victim is believed to be approximately 30 years old and was stabbed in the abdomen. The perpetrator is currently unknown. It is reported that the wound is not penetrating, and there is no immediate danger to the fetus.
According to OTYRAR News Agency, the woman was transported by ambulance and is currently conscious. Upon examination, it was determined that she was pregnant, though the gestational age is very small. She has undergone surgery and her condition is currently stable.
Hospital staff reportedly informed local police of the incident.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
23.07.2024, 11:13President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev goes on short-term leave 22.07.2024, 21:21Olzhas Bektenov visits Korzhyn village West Kazakhstan: number of builders involved in house construction increased by 30%29416Olzhas Bektenov visits Korzhyn village West Kazakhstan: number of builders involved in house construction increased by 30% 22.07.2024, 22:24Olzhas Bektenov checks construction of houses and restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected villages of Aktobe region29191Olzhas Bektenov checks construction of houses and restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected villages of Aktobe region 23.07.2024, 12:29Rural health care: Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of instructions on construction of medical facilities29001Rural health care: Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of instructions on construction of medical facilities 23.07.2024, 12:55102 PHC facilities completed in rural areas under Modernization of Rural Health Care national project28861102 PHC facilities completed in rural areas under Modernization of Rural Health Care national project 28.06.2024, 17:33Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation95051Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation 28.06.2024, 20:4690811Kazakhstan’s largest football stadium to be built in Shymkent 28.06.2024, 16:3186186Kazakhstan Supports Broadening Central Asia + Germany Partnership 05.07.2024, 08:2570656Xi warns SCO members of real threat from Cold War mentality 05.07.2024, 09:2970481Xi calls for building common home of solidarity, prosperity and fairness