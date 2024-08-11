Chief of Almaty city’s sport department dies in Paris

Images | Depositphotos

A horrific road accident involving MAN cargo truck and Toyota Ipsum killed eight people in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Local police department said the accident occurred on August 7 at 10:10am on the 862nd kilometer of the Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Khromtau district, when MAN truck and Toyota Ipsum car collided with each other.





As a result, the driver of Toyota Ipsum and his seven passengers, including five children, died at the scene.









According to preliminary data, the children and their parents were going to a football competition to another region. Neither education authorities nor police were notified of the competition. A pretrial investigation was launched.





Governor of the region Askhat Shakharov expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and said the situation with the fatal accident would be under his personal control.