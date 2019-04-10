Egypt gas pipeline to Israel and Jordan explodes

Almaty. April 27. Kazakhstan Today - A pipeline that sends natural gas from Egypt to Israel and Jordan exploded early Wednesday morning, Kazakhstan Today reports.



A pipeline carrying gas from Egypt to Israel and Jordan running through Egypt's North Sinai has exploded after an attack by an armed gang, BBC News reported.



A tower of flames shot into the air and forced the pipeline to be shut down, Egyptian security officials say.



It is the second such attack in a month on the pipeline, south of the town of El-Arish, just 30 miles (50km) from the border with Israel.



On that occasion, when gunmen planted explosives, they failed to detonate.



"An unknown armed gang attacked the gas pipeline," an unnamed security source told Reuters, adding that the flow of gas to Israel and Jordan had been hit.



Neighbouring Jordan depends on Egyptian gas to generate 80% of its electricity while Israel gets 40% of its natural gas from the country. Syria also imports gas from Egypt.



The valves controlling the flow of gas from the main terminal in Port Said, on the Mediterranean coast, were shut down to dampen the flames and people living nearby were forced to leave their homes.



The pipeine has frequently been targeted, including an attack on 5 February during the uprising that forced Hosni Mubarak from power. On that occasion, gas exports to neighboring Israel and Jordan were severed for a month.



The area is home to Bedouin tribesmen who have often complained of being neglected and oppressed by the central government. Tribesmen attempted to sabotage the pipeline in July 2010, AP reports.



