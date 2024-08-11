09.08.2024, 17:52 5091
Four planes damaged by hail at Astana airport on Thursday
On August 8, due to a sudden hailstorm in Astana, four aircraft of the Air Astana airline were damaged, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Air Astana informed its passengers that the airline's flights might be delayed.
Heavy hailstorm occurred in Astana on August 8 may cause a delay in the flights. Currently, the airline recorded damage to four airplanes due to a storm. Engineering inspections and maintenance are underway, that may take several days," the statement said.
Recall that on August 5, 2024, the Astana airport operator damaged one of FlyArystan’s aircraft, which led to its forced downtime for several days. In particular, the aircraft's rear entrance door was damaged due to improper handling of the airport traps.
On August 1, an investigation was initiated following damage to the fuselage of a Boeing aircraft belonging to the Scat Airlines at the capital's airport.
08.08.2024, 15:30 5286
Chief of Almaty city’s sport department dies in Paris
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Chief of Almaty city’s sport department Yerden Khairullin died of cardiac arrest in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerden Khairullin left for the 2024 Olympic Games as a tourist.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sport confirmed the information.
Unfortunately, we lost Yerden Khairullin, chief of Almaty city’s sport department, in Almaty. His heart suddenly stopped," Dias Akhmetsharip, Media Advisor of the Minister of Tourism and Sport, said to Kazinform News Agency.
From 2012 to 2019, Yerden Khairullin worked at the department for entrepreneurship and industry at the Almaly district mayor’s office. He also helmed the entrepreneurship and industry department.
From 2019 to 2022, he was deputy mayor of Almaty city's Almaly district.
In May 2022, he was appointed the chief of Almaty city's sport department.
08.08.2024, 08:58 6226
8 people including 5 children killed in horrific road accident in Aktobe region
Images | Depositphotos
A horrific road accident involving MAN cargo truck and Toyota Ipsum killed eight people in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Local police department said the accident occurred on August 7 at 10:10am on the 862nd kilometer of the Samara-Shymkent highway, in the territory of Khromtau district, when MAN truck and Toyota Ipsum car collided with each other.
As a result, the driver of Toyota Ipsum and his seven passengers, including five children, died at the scene.
According to preliminary data, the children and their parents were going to a football competition to another region. Neither education authorities nor police were notified of the competition. A pretrial investigation was launched.
Governor of the region Askhat Shakharov expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and said the situation with the fatal accident would be under his personal control.
02.08.2024, 17:09 22211
3 Kazakhstani climbers survive avalanche on Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan
Three climbers from the Kazakh city of Almaty survived after getting caught in an avalanche on the Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan that left another climber from Moscow dead, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A group of four people, including three Kazakh and one Russian nationals, was hit by two avalanches on the Khan Tengri mountain peak in Kyrgyzstan, leaving a climber from Russia dead.
The climbers had a lucky escape when the first avalanche raced down on them, but were got caught in the second avalanche from nearby Chapaev Peak.
Three mountaineers were able to hide under the safety of the rocks with access to some air and called for help. Unfortunately, a climber from Moscow was not able to reach the rocks and was killed.
Nearby there was a team of four guides who came to rescue to the trapped climbers in 40 minutes.
25.07.2024, 19:15 33856
Body of last rescuer killed in Maikainzoloto mine incident recovered after seven months
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Seven months into search efforts, the body of the last rescuer - Aiyp Tleubergenov, killed after the bus plunged into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto, has been found at last, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Over the course of searching efforts, different specialists and experts, mining veterans, cynological teams, special machinery and drones as well as forces of all rescue crews of the region were engaged, said Pavlodar region governor Assain Baikhanov.
On Thursday evening, rescuers found the bus which fell into a stope in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region in early 2024. Only a bumper and a wheel were visible on the surface.
The tragedy occurred on the night of January 4, when a bus carrying three mine rescuers fell through ground into a stope of a non-operational mine in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people - Sarkyt Berlikan, born in 1999, and 53-year-old Oleg Tyshkevich, were found almost immediately. The body of the third rescuer, 36-year-old Aidos Shaimerden, was found on July 19, at a depth of 70 meters.
22.07.2024, 09:03 37001
3 die in road accident in N Kazakhstan region
Three people died after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the police, they found that an Infiniti FX45 had hit a tractor-trailer on Astana-Petropavlovsk road near the administration center of Kyzylzhar district - Beskol.
As a result of the collision, a 20-year-old driver and two passengers of the Infiniti car died on the spot. One more passenger of the car was taken to the central district hospital.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
17.07.2024, 14:39 41216
3 killed, 4 hospitalized after car, bus collide on Karaganda-Balkhash highway
Images | Karaganda region's police department
A road accident which occurred today on the Karaganda-Balkhash highway killed three people. Four more were taken to a hospital with various injuries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the regional police department.
The tragedy occurred approximately at 06:00 am, five kilometers away from Aksu-Ayuly village, when CHERY TIGGO car and VAN HOOL bus, which was carrying 51 people, collided with each other.
Driver of CHERY TIGGO and two his passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers of the car and driver of the bus were rushed to a hospital. A criminal case was launched," the police department said.
According to police, both drivers were earlier stopped by patrol officers and warned of importance of abiding by traffic regulations.
01.07.2024, 14:34 57076
Bodies of Kazakh children killed in mudflow in Kyrgyzstan returned home
Images | gov.kz
The bodies of children swept away by mudslides in Kyrgyzstan were airlifted to Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazinform News Agency cites the East Kazakhstan akimat.
The devastating mudflows in Osh region killed two boys and two girls from Kazakhstan. Their bodies were repatriated home today by a special plane.
An emergency operations headquarters was set up in East Kazakhstan to help bereaved families cope with the tragedy.
Phycologists provide help and support for families who have lost their children.
As earlier reported, eight people, including four Kazakh children, were swept away by mudflows on June 28 in Nookat district, Osh region.
Mudslides damaged bridges, electric poles and roads. 1,400 people were trapped in Abshyr-Ata and Kezart recreation areas.
19.06.2024, 20:58 68851
Huge fire engulfs reed beds in Ile Balkhash reserve
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Reed beds are burning on almost 3,000 ha of area in the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the national company Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, at 1:45pm on June 11, a call was received from the forestry on reed beds caught fire in marshy areas of the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region.
The preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. According to the emergency situations ministry, as of June 13, the area of fire was 30 ha. The first fire points were recorded at 11:15am on June 11, said the company.
As of today, according to space monitoring data, the area engulfed in fire stands at 2,794.79 ha.
