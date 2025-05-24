23.05.2025, 15:02 2951
Investigation into Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash continues
Images
Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev said on Friday that the investigation into the crash of the AZAL airplane near Kazakh city Aktau has moved to an analysis of the materials collected, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Stressing that Kazakhstan is the country conducing the investigation, Karabayev said that "the first stage, that is the collection of materials, was completed".
The second stage, that is analyzing the materials collected, is under way, he said, adding that "Under this work, our specialists together with foreign specialists engaged in the investigation visited Baku, Grozny and Rostov-on-Don".
Karabayev added that all the materials relating to the crash are in Kazakhstan.
20.05.2025, 15:10 15961
Six killed in car collision in Kostanay region
Images
The incident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, about two kilometers from the Kayrak border checkpoint, on May 20, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kostanay region police department.
A Ford Transit carrying 10 foreign nationals collided with a DAF truck. The crash resulted in six fatalities at the scene, while five others were transported to the Karabalyk district hospital with varying degrees of injury.
Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, which covers violations of traffic regulations or vehicle operation resulting in the negligent death of two or more people.
Police are urging drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies on the road.
20.05.2025, 10:14 17696
Zayed Humanitarian Foundation launches 3 sustainable social, rehabilitation projects in Kazakhstan
The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZayedCHF) announced today the launch of three sustainable projects related to the rehabilitation of people of determination, and the sports and social sectors in the Republic of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.
This comes under the guidance and supervision of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy, a platform dedicated to preserving the legacy of giving established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
During a field visit to Astana, a ZayedCHF delegation, in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Astana, laid the foundation stone for a project to establish a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs. The centre will span 2.18 hectares and is scheduled to be completed over 24 months. This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s efforts to support comprehensive development and enhance joint cooperation, reflecting the great care the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, extends to this important segment of society globally.
ZayedCHF is also expected to sign an MoU with representatives of the Kazakh government to implement two additional projects: a multi-purpose sports field and a children's park in Akbastau, Turkistan Province, as well as a similar project in the Birlik village within the same province.
These initiatives aim to meet the humanitarian needs of various segments of society-most notably people of determination, youth, and children-based on principles of cooperation and the strengthening of bilateral relations in the social, rehabilitation, and sports fields. These efforts are part of the Foundation's broader humanitarian role in supporting sustainable development.
The children's rehabilitation centre aims to provide services to children of determination and those at risk of disabilities due to various factors. It will facilitate access to services and facilities, contributing to the integration and empowerment of these children so they can engage effectively and positively within their communities and play meaningful roles in society.
As for the sports fields, each one is planned to cover an area of 750 square meters. These multi-purpose fields are designed to be accessible to various groups of children and youth, allowing for diverse sporting activities and the hosting of events.
The Foundation will also build children's parks, each covering 400 square meters, and will provide all the necessary furnishings and equipment to help develop children's physical, mental, and social abilities.
Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Foundation emphasised the importance of these sustainable projects. He stated that they align with the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who committed to the development of communities worldwide and building a better future for all-especially people of determination, children, youth, and families.
Dr. Al Falahi added that, under the guidance of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation continues to play a vital role in serving humanity across priority sectors, directing efforts toward achieving sustainable development for individuals and communities around the world.
In his remarks during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the rehabilitation centre, the Deputy Mayor of Astana, expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He stated that this event is not merely a humanitarian project, but a true embodiment of compassion, humanity, and sincere friendship.
He added that this initiative is a living example of goodwill aligned with noble humanitarian values, describing the foundation stone laid today as an important step toward the future-bringing hope to every child and warmth to the hearts.
19.05.2025, 08:58 17906
AN-2 plane makes emergency landing in Kyzylorda region
AN-2 plane with three people on board made an emergency landing in the steppe of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
According to the Ministry, the plane was flying to Tau-Kumkol.
Three people were on board the plane. The communication with the crew was lost, their location was unknown. All forces and means of the Ministry of Emergencies were immediately deployed. A helicopter of JSC Kazaviaspas of the Ministry of Emergencies also joined the search operation," the Ministry says.
After 8 hours of intense searches, late at night, the missing crew was found in the steppe. The crew was evacuated to the village of Terenozek, Syrdarya district in Kyzylorda region. None of them needed medical care.
22.04.2025, 21:25 73881
4 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Almaty region
A crash involving an overturned vehicle Monday left four people dead on Almaty-Bishkek highway in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
An investigation into the accident has been launched, the police department of Almaty region noted.
A crash occurred on April 21 at km 86 of Almaty-Bishkek highway after a 22-year-old driver of Land Rover Range Rover had lost control of the vehicle and it rolled upside down. As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died on spot, another passenger died in hospital, said the police department.
22.04.2025, 11:10 76306
Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident
Two teenagers were killed in a road accident in the West Kazakhstan region on April 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on the Peremyotnoye-Beles highway within the Bayterek district.
The collision impact between a Jac N56 and a VAZ-2110 resulted in the immediate death of the VAZ-2110’s driver and passengers-teenagers born in 2008 and 2010.
The regional police department has launched a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.
Authorities have extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and are urging parents to pay close attention to their children’s safety.
18.04.2025, 15:32 77786
2 killed in minivan crash near Karaganda
Two passengers were killed in a road accident involving a minivan near Karaganda on April 18, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the Almaty-Karaganda highway, about 25 kilometers from the city.
A Toyota Alphard minivan reportedly veered off the road and overturned into a ditch after the driver lost control. Both passengers died at the scene.
A criminal investigation has been launched , and the forensic examination is currently underway.
The Karaganda Regional Police Department urges all drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations, to take regular breaks during long trips and use designated rest areas to avoid fatigue-related accidents.
28.03.2025, 17:38 104596
Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
Images
Mild tremors were felt in Zhambyl region after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region at 03:42 am today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 4:00pm Astana time today in Zhambyl region. The magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be determined.
According to preliminary estimates, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kyrgyzstan.
No injuries and damage were reported.
Earlier it was reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.
28.03.2025, 08:40 103746
5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 28 at 03:42 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake was centered 323 km southwest of Almaty.
People felt a 5.0 magnitude quake in Merke village, 4.0 magnitude in Kulan village, and 2.0 in Shu town, Tole bi village, in the city of Taraz, and Korday village.
No damages or casualties were reported.
Vice Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Abdyshev held a working meeting via a videoconferencing with regional departments.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, the situation remains stable.
