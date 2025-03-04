28.02.2025, 21:38 6541
Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstani national died while snowboarding at the ski resort Karakol in Issyk Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, on February 27, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the press service of the region’s internal affairs department, a Kazakhstani national, born in 1982, collided with his friend at speed while descending down a slope. The man died of injuries on the spot.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
Earlier it was reported that four people had been killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Almaty-Astana highway in Almaty region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.02.2025, 14:49 13851
Names of miners killed at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region revealed
Tell a friend
The authorities released the names of seven miners killed at the Zhomart mine of Kazakhmys Corporation in Ulytau region, Kazinform reports.
The bodies of the miners were retrieved today.
The names of the miners are as follows:
- Kairat Akshalov, 1975, a pumping unit driver;
- Ardak Zhakubayev, 1998, a shaft supervisor;
- Bakytbek Zhumadullayev, 1975, an underground miner;
- Orynbek Kenzhebekov, 1991, a load-haul-dump machine driver;
- Galimzhan Moldabekov, 1978, an assistant short hole driller;
- Olzhas Nuruldayev, 1979, an underground division energy worker;
- Konstantin Rozhkov, 1992, a wireman-installer.
As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.
The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.
Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
It said in a statement that the bereaved families will be paid tenfold the annual mean earnings of a worker and over 2 million tenge for funeral expenses as social and material aid and compensation for moral damages.
Besides, the loans and credits of the workers killed at the mine will be repaid. The families will also receive financial assistance to pay for the education of their children.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2025, 09:46 14006
Preliminary cause for Kazakhmys mine collapse announced
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhmys Corporation announced the preliminary cause of the Zhomart mine collapse in Ulytau region that killed seven miners, Kazinform reports.
According to preliminary information, the accident that occurred on February 17 was triggered by a natural gas explosion. Such explosions are uncharacteristic of the Kazakhmys Corporation mines. The circumstances and the cause of the mine disaster are yet to be determined. The special governmental commission was set up to investigate the tragedy, Kazakhmys said in a statement.
As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan, on February 17. The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.
The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2025, 17:51 56951
Two children killed in house fire in Karaganda
Tell a friend
Two more children and a 60-year-old woman were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The fire occurred in the semi-detached residential building overnight on Prishakhtinskaya street in Karaganda, with the flames engulfing its roof, ceilings and household items.
Upon arrival of rescuers, two children, born in 2017 and 2015, managed to get out on their own and were taken to the children’s clinical hospital with indications of smoke inhalation.
Arrived promptly at the scene of the incident, the firefighters saved a woman, born in 1964, who was rushed to the Makazhanov clinic for smoke inhalation and burns. The rescuers also found the bodies of two children, born in 2020 and 2022, said the press service of the emergency situations department of Karaganda region.
The fire covering the area of 50 sq.m. was fully put out by the personnel of the emergency ministry.
The preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical short circuit. A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.
Earlier it was reported that devastating wildfires are ravaging Los Angeles, threatening landmarks and homes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2025, 20:44 82731
Aircraft en route from Almaty to Antalya makes emergency landing in Aktau
Tell a friend
On January 9, Air Astana’s Airbus A321 aircraft operating the КС915 flight en route from Almaty to Antalya took off from the airport at 08:35am local time, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Air Astana company.
Due to a technical problem - a relief valve failure in the center fuel tank - the aircraft landed at the airport in Aktau city in a normal mode, said the airline.
The flight is expected to take off 9:20am on January 9 because of the need to deliver a spare part from Almaty.
The passengers of the delayed aircraft are provided with meals and accommodated in hotels.
Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) had canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025. This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2025, 15:18 86811
2 Kazakhstanis die in road accident in Russia’s Samara region
Tell a friend
Russia’s emergency situations ministry reported about seven Kazakhstanis suffered in the road accident on the 101st km of the federal road Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka on night of January 5, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh emergency ministry.
Kazakhstan sent a convoy including rescuers and psychologists of the West Kazakhstan emergency department as well as ambulance crews from the local health department to transport those injured. Upon arrival, those suffered were already placed in medical facilities of Bolshaya Glushitsa, Novokuibyshevsk and Samara cities, said the ministry.
As earlier reported, seven Kazakhstanis suffered were transported today by ambulance to city and regional general hospitals in Uralsk city, Kazakhstan.
Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two people died, whose bodies were delivered to Kazakhstan, reads the statement from the emergency situations ministry.
Earlier it was reported that seven nationals of Kazakhstan, including two children, suffered in a road accident on the Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka highway (Russia’s Samara region).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2025, 19:01 83431
Overspeeding is behind 95-vehicle pile-up in Akmola region, says Emergency Ministry
Images | instagram/aqmola_pd
Tell a friend
Non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy led to a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles in Akmola region, Magomed Akhriyev, senior specialist in the emergency response department of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking about the accident, I can say that, according to our data, non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy was the cause. The internal affairs bodies are investigating and figuring out the reasons behind the accident, said Akhriyev.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles occurred in Akmola region on January 3, 2025.
As the press service of Akmola region’s health department informed, 20 people, including eight children, suffered injuries as a result of the accident. All those hospitalized are in stable condition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2025, 17:03 83431
One body recovered after car plunges into river in Semey
Tell a friend
The search and rescue efforts are ongoing as a car carrying four people veered off the road on the island and crashed into the Irysh River following a collision with a concrete barrier at 6:00am today in Semey city, Abai region, Kazinform News Agency cites the emergency situations ministry of Kazakhstan.
One of the passengers had a narrow escape, getting out the car and managing to reach the shore.
The search and rescue team of Abai region’s emergency situations department recovered the body of a young woman with no signs of life at 9:00am in 11km downstream from the incident site near microdistrict one, said Azamat Muratov, chief of the emergency situations department of Semey.
Currently, efforts are underway to search for two more people, with 55 rescuers, five boats, two drones, an echo sounder for underwater searches and 10 special vehicles engaged.
The personnel of the Kazakh emergency situations ministry from military unit 68303 named after Kassym Kaissenov are involved in the search operations, with rescue squads from East Kazakhstan are set to be deployed.
As reported earlier, the car entered the river as it took part in the street race.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving nearly 100 vehicles occurred in Akmola region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.01.2025, 19:18 96316
Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region
Images | instagram/aqmola_pd
Tell a friend
The number of vehicles involved in the pile-up collision on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region has risen from around 40 to nearly 100. The police and KazAvtoJol specialists are working at the scene, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to KazAvtoJol, the mass pile-up with involvement of around 95 vehicles occurred due to non-compliance with speed limits and safe distance at 1:28pm on the 153rd kilometer of Astana-Shchuchinsk road near Zhanatalap village.
Following the improvement of the weather conditions and completion of road cleaning operations, the movement in direction of Shchuchinsk town continued under escort of the police department personnel and special vehicles of KazAvtoJol.
22 combined road vehicles and two tractors are operating on the accident site. Traffic restrictions are currently in place on the road segment for all types of vehicles. Road crews are operating round-the-clock.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving tens of vehicles had occurred in Akmola region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.03.2025, 13:45Kazakhstan set to increase oil refining capacity to 18.5mln tons 03.03.2025, 21:542471Foreign leaders congratulate President Tokayev on the beginning of holy month of Ramadan 03.03.2025, 08:221796Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Morocco 03.03.2025, 14:25Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan1496Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 03.03.2025, 17:48124637 injured in bus crash in Türkiye's Canakkale province 26.02.2025, 15:5585061President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council 26.02.2025, 20:5874876President Tokayev instructs PM Bektenov to step up economic diversification 27.02.2025, 09:35Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects68286Olzhas Bektenov discussed with EDB head Nikolay Podguzov joint implementation of infrastructure projects 25.02.2025, 13:1663076New Horizons of Cooperation: Kazakhstan and Nigeria Discuss Investments and Technology 25.02.2025, 14:1962831Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations 06.02.2025, 18:20289126Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210456Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210456Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209526Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209131Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation