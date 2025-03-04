Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul

Tell a friend

The authorities released the names of seven miners killed at the Zhomart mine of Kazakhmys Corporation in Ulytau region, Kazinform reports.





The bodies of the miners were retrieved today.





The names of the miners are as follows:





Kairat Akshalov, 1975, a pumping unit driver;

Ardak Zhakubayev, 1998, a shaft supervisor;

Bakytbek Zhumadullayev, 1975, an underground miner;

Orynbek Kenzhebekov, 1991, a load-haul-dump machine driver;

Galimzhan Moldabekov, 1978, an assistant short hole driller;

Olzhas Nuruldayev, 1979, an underground division energy worker;

Konstantin Rozhkov, 1992, a wireman-installer.





As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.





The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.





Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.





Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.





It said in a statement that the bereaved families will be paid tenfold the annual mean earnings of a worker and over 2 million tenge for funeral expenses as social and material aid and compensation for moral damages.





Besides, the loans and credits of the workers killed at the mine will be repaid. The families will also receive financial assistance to pay for the education of their children.