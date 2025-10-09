06.10.2025, 12:03 11606
M4 quake felt in south of Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 01:29 am Astana time, Kazinform News Agency cite the Ministry’s press service.
According to preliminary information, the quake occurred in Zhambyl region and the city of Shymkent. The earthquake was centered 465 km southwest of Almaty in Kyrgyzstan.
Its energy class is 13.3, the MPV magnitude is 5.9 The quake of magnitude 2-4 was felt in Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and Shymkent.
Later, an operational headquarters was established at the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s command center, involving emergency departments of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions and the city of Shymkent.
relevant news
23.09.2025, 19:38 77986
5 killed in road accident in Pavlodar region
Images | Depositphotos
The accident, involving a Toyota vehicle and a truck, occurred on the Pavlodar-Kyzylorda highway, 5 kilometers away from the Bayet village, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The driver of a Toyota vehicle failed to maintain a safe distance, and collided with a Sitrak cargo truck. As a result of the collision, the Toyota caught fire," local police say.
4 passengers and a driver died at the scene. A pre-trial investigation was launched.
18.09.2025, 18:25 111481
State of emergency declared in Alatau over landfill fire
Images | screenshot
A local state of emergency has been declared in Alatau due to a large-scale fire at a landfill site, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Akimat of Alatau stated that the decision was made in line with the current legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As the fire has encompassed a significant area, the state of emergency enables us to swiftly mobilize all necessary personnel and resources, including fire crews, rescue teams, and specialized machinery, and coordinate all services effectively. These measures are designed to speed up the containment and recovery work," the Akimat reports.
Authorities confirmed the situation is under constant control and that there is no threat to residents' lives. All emergency services are operating in a heightened mode.
18.09.2025, 12:30 111841
Waste landfill fire rages on in Almaty region
Images | gov.kz
A persistent fire at a waste landfill in the Almaty region has entered its fourth day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire.
12.09.2025, 16:45 148026
Road tragedy in Mangistau: One injured patient airlifted to Aktau
Images | depositphotos.com
The condition of three indivudals injured in a recent road accident in Mangistau region remains critical. Identified as a driver and two passengers, they suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including brain contusions, fractured ribs, and broken leg bones, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the patients was airlifted by the sanitary aviation plane to Aktau.
Doctors are doing everything possible to preserve their lives," Chief of the regional healthcare department Bekbolat Izbassarov says.
The driver is a resident of Zhanaozen. The two injured passengers are the residents of Karaganda region. A regional sanitary aviation crew was dispatched to Zhanaozen. After examination, one of them was brought to the Regional Hospital of Aktau. He was placed into the intensive care unit and his condition is estimated as critical. He is receiving a comprehensive medical care," he noted.
11.09.2025, 21:00 148331
Ten killed in road accident in Mangistau region
Ten people were killed after a minivan overturned in Mangistau region on September 11, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The accident occurred about 90 km from the village of Senek in Karakiya district, when the driver of a Toyota Hiace lost control and the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, police said. The minibus was carrying several passengers.
Eight people were killed at the scene and two more died due to injuries sustained on the way to hospital. The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.
A criminal case has been launched and investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the crash, police said.
10.09.2025, 12:12 158401
No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, has provided an update on Kazakh citizens in Qatar, speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among the victims of the recent strike on Doha.
Of course, we have citizens in Qatar, but thankfully, none of Kazakhstan's citizens were among the victims. No one has contacted us," Alibek Bakayev stated.
He also stated the current number of Kazakh citizens residing in the country.
We currently have about 1,500 people in Qatar. Of these, 516 are registered with our Consulate, and we are in constant contact with them," the Kazakh MFA representative added.
29.08.2025, 21:00 187451
Minor oil spill reported at CPC marine terminal
Images | CPC
A minor oil spill occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal during loading operations onto a tanker via its SPM-2 facility, the company said on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The company reported in a statement that a small amount of oil leaked onto the sea surface, though the exact volume is yet to be determined.
There were no casualties or injuries, and there is no risk of fire. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, reads the statement.
The company promptly activated its oil spill response plan.
All available resources were deployed to the affected area, and oil recovery operations are underway. Continuous environmental monitoring is being carried out, with samples taken regularly," said the company.
It added that the SPM CPC-2 has been taken out of operation for an indefinite period.
28.08.2025, 14:03 181721
M5.1 quake strikes E Kazakhstan region
Images | Depositphotos
According to the network of seismic stations of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Kurshim district of East Kazakhstan region on Thursday at 07:54 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The epicenter located 799 kilometers northeast of Almaty, at a depth of 25 kilometers.
According to seismologists, the quake classified as moderate. However, it was not felt on the surface - residents of the region did not notice any tremors.
The regional Department of Emergency Situations confirmed there was no threat to the population or infrastructure.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties. The situation remains stable, with the tremors classified as technical and imperceptible to residents. Monitoring continues," the department’s press service reported.
