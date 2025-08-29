M5.1 quake strikes E Kazakhstan region

Images | Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

A visual inspection of the water surface and shoreline was carried out today at the Sorbulak water reservoir in Almaty region, where the missing EC-145 helicopter is believed to have crashed, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Defense.





According to the ministry, the southern part of the coast was additionally surveyed both by the ground and water teams. The water area was conditionally divided into sectors. Thirteen vessels were deployed on the water, and specialized technical eqipment for seabed inspection was used.





Additional rescue personnel and equipment have been dispatched to the search area from other regions. These include a search unit from Konayev as well as personnel and equipment from Aktau who arrived by A-400 military aircraft. According to the ministry, the equipment includes diving gear, echo sounders, a motorboat and a boat designed to survey hard-to-reach areas of the water body.





Five additional military units have been called in to assist with the operation which is continuing around the clock," the ministry says.





Fragments of the helicopter have been found during the search operation. They are currently being identified.





The operation is being conducted in difficult hydrographic conditions.





Earlier, it was reported that an EC-145 helicopter of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan disappeared from radar on Friday, July 25, during a scheduled flight in the Almaty region.