This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nearly 100 people evacuated as fire engulfs residential building in Astana
relevant news
Five children killed in house fire in West Kazakhstan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14 injured in gasoline station explosion in Atyrau region
Fire and rescue units continue to extinguish the fire and cool down the gas tanker. Efforts are underway to localize the fire sources and evacuate people from the danger zone," reported the regional emergencies department.
Currently, the lives of the injured are not in danger. Following an initial examination and diagnostics, 10 patients were hospitalized, another four are under outpatient observation. The condition of all injured is estimated as stable, and there are no critically ill patients in intensive care unit," a statement from the healthcare department reads.
- Seven individuals are in a moderate condition,
- Three patients are in stable condition, with no signs of life-threatening complications.
Police officers promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and are coordinating the work of emergency services. The situation is under control," a statement from the Police Department reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Investigation into Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash continues
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Six killed in car collision in Kostanay region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Zayed Humanitarian Foundation launches 3 sustainable social, rehabilitation projects in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
AN-2 plane makes emergency landing in Kyzylorda region
Three people were on board the plane. The communication with the crew was lost, their location was unknown. All forces and means of the Ministry of Emergencies were immediately deployed. A helicopter of JSC Kazaviaspas of the Ministry of Emergencies also joined the search operation," the Ministry says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Almaty region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.06.2025, 18:03Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense 05.06.2025, 17:586326Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 05.06.2025, 20:34602123 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today 05.06.2025, 19:435516Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves 05.06.2025, 13:565151Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5% 30.05.2025, 20:14902662026 to become Year of Cultural Rapprochement of Central Asia and Italy 30.05.2025, 21:2989901Central Asia + Italy Summit: Joint Declaration adopted 30.05.2025, 16:3489656Kazakhstan, Italy sign number of documents 30.05.2025, 14:3785636Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025 02.06.2025, 12:2054436Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome 09.05.2025, 10:57174901Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 23.05.2025, 17:49170116Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee157291Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 16.05.2025, 16:12153066Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 09.05.2025, 11:59151231President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day