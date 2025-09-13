Road tragedy in Mangistau: One injured patient airlifted to Aktau

Tell a friend

Ten people were killed after a minivan overturned in Mangistau region on September 11, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The accident occurred about 90 km from the village of Senek in Karakiya district, when the driver of a Toyota Hiace lost control and the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, police said. The minibus was carrying several passengers.





Eight people were killed at the scene and two more died due to injuries sustained on the way to hospital. The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.





A criminal case has been launched and investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the crash, police said.