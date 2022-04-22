Система Orphus

Well-known Kazakhstani archeologist passes away

20.04.2022, 10:55 2141
 Doctor of Science (History), professor of archeology, member of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, world-renowned scientist Viktor Zaibert passed away at the age of 75, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Viktor Zaibert authored monographies and numerous articles dedicated to archeology and ancient history of Kazakhstan. His biggest discovery ever happened in 1980 as he familiarized the world with the Botai culture.
 
Born in 1947 in North Kazakhstan region, Viktor Zaibert was a graduate of the Petropavlovsk Pedagogic Institute. In 1969 he started working at the archeology department of the North Kazakhstan regional historical and local history museum.
 
He began exploring archeological monuments of northern Kazakhstan in 1967 and dedicated his entire life to archeological research.
 
Caspian Pipeline Consortium damage costs KZT 100-150 bln, Kazakh Ministry

19.04.2022, 12:00 3486
"The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) damage cost is estimated at KZT 100-150 bln," Kazakh Deputy PM-Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.
 

There are no precise damage cost estimates yet as all depends on the length of repair works and whether there will be any sanctions or not. The damage caused by the failure at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to Kazakhstan is estimated between KZT 100-150 bln," the Minister told journalists following the Government meeting.

 
As earlier reported, loading facilities at the Novorossiysk sea terminal had been damaged as a result of the storm halting Kazakhstan’s CPC oil exports. Commenting on the situation the Kazakh Minister announced the worst-case scenario.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
January riots: $20 to $100 per person paid for participating in pogroms

19.04.2022, 11:40 3391
Citizens who financed the participants in the January riots were identified in the Almaty region. This was announced by Deputy Head of the 1st Service of the Prosecutor General's Office Yeldos Kilymzhanov at a briefing in the CCS, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The investigation is actively underway to identify and bring to justice the organizers and participants of the January events. Thus, in the Almaty region, two citizens were identified who financed the rioters in Taldykorgan, and also contributed to causing damage to the property of citizens and seizing state facilities. From 20 to 100 US dollars per person were paid for participation in pogroms," Kilymzhanov said.

 
According to him, these facts were established during the investigation and are confirmed by interrogations of persons suspected of participating in the riots. 
 
Teacher died during test in Almaty

14.04.2022, 14:35 5306
In Almaty, a teacher of one of the private schools died during tests, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the National Testing Center.
 

Today, April 14, a teacher from a private school in Almaty, a man born in 1973, died during a test. Representatives of the city's education department expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased. They will be provided with all the necessary assistance," the message says.

 
The NTC added that this is the first death in 4 years. In the testing centers, control over the work of first aid doctors will be strengthened.
 

Since 2018, more than 230,000 people have passed the tests and, depending on the confirmed category, they receive additional payments in the amount of 30-50 percent of the salary, which increase annually. At the same time, we note that the certification itself is voluntary. Teachers apply and pass this procedure for receiving additional supplements to the existing salary. Surcharges are paid depending on the confirmed qualification category," the National Testing Center informed.

 
In case of poor health, it is possible to change the date of testing, the press service added.
 
Shymkent Airport evacuated due to bomb threat

15.12.2021, 13:25 58926
In social networks, footage of the cordon of Shymkent airport is being disseminated.

As it became known, the airport received a message that the Shymkent International Airport was mined, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to the press service of the Transport Police Department, an inspection is underway.

“This fact is registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigation of the Linear Police Department at the airport of Shymkent under Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Deliberately false reporting of an act of terrorism”. Checking in progress. Other information in the interests of the investigation in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan is not subject to disclosure,” the press service said.

A deliberately false report of an act of terrorism faces up to 5 years in prison or a fine, the department added.

The object was checked, people can enter the building. The airport is operating normally.
 
Woman with three children jumped out of the 9th floor in Almaty

22.11.2021, 14:52 103776
In Almaty, in one of the apartment buildings of the Zhetysu micro district, a 28-year-old woman and her three young children, born in 2015, 2016 and 2019, threw themselves from a 9th-floor window, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the city's PD.
 

A woman and two children died at the scene. Another child died in an ambulance," the press service said.

 
At present, in order to investigate the cause and other circumstances of the tragedy, an investigative and operational group has been created in the Almaty PD.
 
This fact is registered in the unified register of pre-trial investigation under article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, added in the PD.
 
6 killed after a methane outburst in Karaganda region

07.11.2021, 13:05 164634
At least six workers were killed in a methane outburst in a mine in the town of Abai in Karaganda region.

As a result of the accident, two miners born in 1960 and 1963 were critically injured. They were rushed to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to reports, the methane outburst happened at the Abai mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC in Karaganda region at 8:24 am. 64 workers were at the mine at the time of the accident.

At the instruction of Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin a commission led by Minister for Emergencies Yuri Ilyin was sent to the scene of the deadly accident.

Source: Kazinform


 
Instructor detained following death of woman on bungee jump in Karaganda

12.10.2021, 15:49 207105
An instructor was detained on the case of the death of a woman on a bungee jump in Karaganda.
 

During the investigation, a 32-year-old attraction instructor was identified who had violated safety rules. The suspect was detained under Article 128 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Kazakhstan and placed in a temporary detention facility," Yerlan Fayzullin, head of the police department of the Karaganda region said.

 
As it was reported on October 10, a 33-year-old woman jumped from a height of 25 meters from a bungee on the roof of the Sozvezdie hotel in Karaganda and hit a concrete structure on the ground at high speed, as a result of which she died. 
 
Source: KazTAG
 

 
Blast hit in school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region

11.10.2021, 15:42 177780

A blast hit in a school boiler room in the Kyzylorda region, the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations said.

"Today at 8.15 am, the Crisis Management Department of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kyzylorda region received a message saying that solid fuel heating boiler exploded without fire, followed by partial destruction of walls and floors of the building on an area of 64 square meters," the report says.

Nobody has suffered in the accident, educational process has not been disturbed.

Source: KazTAG


