Worker dies in mine in Ulytau region
39-year-old worker died in a mine in Ulytau region. A special commission was set up to investigate into the circumstances of the incident, Kazinform reports.
The mine belongs to LLP Orken. The officials of the company extended their condolences to the family of the worker.
The company assures that the family of the dead will receive all required assistance.
As per preliminary data, the man was crushed under rubble.
Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye
A Kazakhstani woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Alanya, Turkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.
«Famous journalist, founder of the children’s rehabilitation center Zeiin Atyrau Arailym Bagytzhan got in a road accident in Alanya. She passed away. Her daughter was also killed on the spot. Her spouse is in hospital in serious condition,» Zhasulan Bissembiyev, deputy governor of Atyrau region, wrote on his Facebook.
Presently, talks are held with the Kazakh embassy in Turkiye. Necessary medical assistance to the spouse of the deceased woman is being provided. Work is carried out to transport the bodies of the Kazakhstanis from abroad.
Condolences to the family members and close ones were offered by the deputy governor.
2 killed, 45 evacuated as fire breaks out in multi-storey building
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a multi-storey apartment building in Uralsk at around 05:00 a.m. earlier this morning, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service.
Firefighters rescued 18 people, including 2 children, while 27, including 7 kids, were evacuated. The body of a man, 1973, was found in one of the apartments. A woman born in 1979 died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Two people, born in 1965 and 1937, were rushed to the hospital.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established. The preliminary cause is careless handling of fire.
Mass poisoning in Karaganda: One more child dies in hospital
A child, born in 2012, suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city died in a multifunctional children’s hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The child was admitted to the hospital on July 30.
A child, born in 2012, who was treated at the multifunctional city children’s hospital has died today. The cause of the death is heart failure," said the press service of the health office of Karaganda region.
Five more kids suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city remain in intensive care, with their condition remaining serious but stable.
Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region on July 30.
Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative, and that the main cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined.
Mass drowning in Turkestan rgn: Body of last victim found
The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River, Turkestan region, has been found, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River on August 21 was found at 2:56pm today. In total, 11 people drowned, including eight underage children, that day," said the Ministry.
The Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan urges to take responsibility for your own safety and the safety of children, avoiding undesignated swimming areas.
Notably, 11 people drowned while swimming in an undesignated area in the Syrdarya River at 5:40pm today in Otyrar district, Turkestan region.
Rescuers recover body of 10th victim of mass drowning in Turkistan region
Rescuers found body of the 10th victim of mass drowning, which occurred in the Syrdarya river in Turkistan region on Monday, Kazinform reports.
The body of the minor was retrieved from water at 10:40 am.
The search for the last victim is ongoing.
150 crews are involved search and rescue works.
The tragedy occurred on Monday, August 21, at 05:40 pm in Otyrar district of Turkistan region, three kilometers away from Koksarai village, in the Syrdarya river, when 11 people drowned at one and the same time.
As per preliminary version, four families of 20 people were resting on the wild beach after a party. All of them are relatives.
«They all knew that it was an undesignated swim area. None of them took swimsuits. A little girl sitting on the shore fell into the water. Her parents jumped into the river to save her. We suppose they were unable to get out because of a strong current. Neighbors and relatives helped other family members,» local administration says.
16 people killed in Mexico bus crash
At least 16 people were killed and 36 injured in a bus crash in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday, local authorities said.
The Interior Department in Puebla said on social media that the crash occurred early Tuesday at kilometer 91 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, Xinhua reports.
The injured were taken to the Tehuacan General Hospital and other medical centers.
The Interior Department of Puebla said it "remains in constant communication with the Federal Roads and Bridges, as well as ministerial and state authorities in order to support the victims of this regrettable event."
Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region
Rescuers have found a body of another miner killed in the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine which belongs to JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau., Kazinform reports.
As the company informs, the body is being identified.
The staff of the company express their deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the dead worker.
The company provides all-round support to the families of the fire victims.
Body of miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine identified
The body of the miner killed in Karaganda region’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire on Thursday, August 17, has been identified, Kazinform reports.
This is Vitaly Slyunkov, born 1965. He has been working for ArcelorMittal Temirtau for 39 years. We express our deepest condolences to his family," a statement from the company reads.
As reported, 227 miners were working in the coal mine when a fire occurred on its conveyer band at a depth of 170 meters at 10:05 am. 222 people were evacuated promptly through a boundary shaft.
One miner died, his body was lifted to the surface. Rescue crews are searching for another four workers. Eight miners were hospitalized. Two of them are in intensive care units.
Local administration initially reported about death of two miners, but later said that only one body had been found and four miners were still missing.
12 rescue crews are working at the scene of the accident. The fire has not been isolated yet, according to Executive Director of the company Viktor Gafiulov.
