15th Kazakh-German Business Council was Held in Berlin

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

The 15th meeting of the Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation was held in the capital of Germany. First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms co-chaired the council. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov also spoke on the sidelines of the event, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Representatives of key industry ministries, the group of companies of JSC NUH Baiterek, and the domestic business community also participated in the meeting on behalf of the Kazakh side. On the German side, representatives of such industrial enterprises and financial institutions of Germany as Siemens, Siemens Energy, Svevind Energy, CT Agro, CLAAS KGaA, Flight Design General Aviation, Deutsche Bahn, KfW Banken Gruppe, Deutsche Bank, etc. took part in the meeting.





During his speech, Kuantyrov stressed the high degree of importance of the event for further expansion of economic cooperation and for identifying new opportunities and niches for investment. The Deputy Minister also noted the results of the work on bringing the businesses of Kazakhstan and Germany closer together in terms of successfully operating German and joint ventures in Kazakhstan. Thus, more than 740 German companies and about 400 joint ventures operate in the country.





Today, economic cooperation between our countries is reaching a new level. The total pool of German projects in Kazakhstan includes 66 projects with a total value of 54 billion US dollars, creating about 15 thousand jobs. Thirty-two projects have been commissioned, which provide 6 thousand permanent jobs. Many leading German brands have been present in the Kazakh market for a long time, are well-known, and enjoy well-deserved consumer recognition. Given that Germany is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in the EU, we should further intensify cooperation between the two countries’ business communities," Kuantyrov stressed.





In addition, the Deputy Minister noted the important role of German companies in the country’s industrialization and the region’s socio-economic development: "From 2005, German companies invested about 7.8 billion US dollars in our country’s economy. The significant increase in foreign direct investment in the past year, which reached 770 million US dollars, stands out in particular. I am confident that the upcoming visit of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Kazakhstan will bring bilateral relations to a new level and give an additional impetus to strengthening existing, as well as creating new economic ties."





Particular importance is also attached to the transport and logistics industry development, especially in the context of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), also known as the "Middle Corridor". It was noted that cargo traffic through the Middle Corridor to Germany and the EU countries has increased almost three times since the beginning of 2022 to 1.5 million tons and 2.6 million tons in 7 months of this year. At the same time, the potential of TMTM is estimated at 10 million tons of cargo. In this regard, Kuantyrov invited German partners to take an active part in developing the ports of the Caspian Sea Aktau and Kuryk.