02.07.2024
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Acting President of Iran
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Tehran Ontalap Onalbayev presented his credentials to the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Mohber, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador Onalbayev informed the Acting President of the IRI Mohber about the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In addition, he noted the necessity for further intensification of bilateral trade, economic, investment, and cultural cooperation.
During the talks, the Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber stated that the development of multilateral cooperation with friendly Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy. Tehran pays special attention to further strengthening and expanding friendly and good-neighborhood ties with Astana.
At the end of the meeting, the Acting President of Iran Mohber congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive assistance and support to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations.
03.07.2024
UN Secretary General Visits UN Plaza in Almaty
During his visit to Kazakhstan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited the UN Plaza - the UN building in Almaty, where he met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Michaela Friberg-Storey, as well as with the heads of UN agencies accredited in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh side was represented at the meeting by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Akan Rakhmetullin, and the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in New York, Kairat Umarov.
In his speech, António Guterres highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in promoting issues related to strengthening peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring human rights, and spoke positively about the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan at international platforms.
Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the exceptional role of the UN in solving the most pressing problems of our time, noting the high level of interaction in all areas between our country and the global Organization throughout the entire period of cooperation.
During the meeting, special attention was also paid to the importance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish in Almaty the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region.
In addition, given the particular relevance of the issues of melting glaciers due to climate change in Central Asia, António Guterres was presented with information on the activities of the UNESCO Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre.
Meanwhile, representatives of UN agencies based in the UN Plaza building informed about the current activities of the Organization’s structures with a regional mandate, their priorities and interaction with the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to ensure sustainable development at both the country and regional levels.
At the end of the event, the meeting participants got acquainted with the exhibition "UN and Me" deployed in the UN Plaza building.
On July 4, UN Secretary-General Guterres will take part in the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana.
The official inauguration of the UN Plaza building took place in May 2019 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Today, the UN building in Almaty houses 18 agencies with a staff of more than 120 people.
03.07.2024
Kazakhstan's Progress in Protecting Human Rights Highly Welcomed in Geneva
Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in Geneva, during a meeting with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, informed him about recent changes in the Kazakhstan's legislation in the field of human rights protection, as well as the work of our country's delegation at the UN Human Rights Council, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In particular, Ambassador Alimbayev spoke about the laws on ensuring the rights of women and the safety of children, known as the criminalization of domestic violence, as well as on mass media issues, which establish additional legal guarantees for journalists. In addition, the news about the publication of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Braille for the first time was brought to the attention of the High Commissioner.
Along with this, the parties discussed Kazakhstan's joint statement on combating domestic violence, which was presented for the first time at the global human rights platform during the 56th session of the HRC. The document was supported by 62 UN member states.
High Commissioner Volker Turk welcomed the efforts of our country in promoting human rights issues, as well as the contribution to the work of the Human Rights Council. He noted the importance of the full and effective implementation of the progressive law in the field of protection of women and children from violence in all its forms.
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was established in accordance with the General Assembly Resolution 60/251 of March 15, 2006 and is an intergovernmental body of the UN system, responsible for promoting universal respect for and protection of human rights around the world, reviewing situations related to human rights violations, as well as preparing relevant recommendations. The UN Human Rights Council replaced the UN Human Rights Commission that preceded it. The Council consists of 47 member states, who are elected for a three-year term by a majority vote, by direct secret ballot.
03.07.2024
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and India Held Talks in Astana
Within the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign External of the Republic of India, Subramanyam Jaishankar, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, and also exchanged views on topical issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in energy, transportation, IT, tourism, human capital and climate change.
The head of the Indian delegation congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful chairmanship of the SCO, expressing full support for the Kazakh initiatives, conveying the best wishes of the Indian leadership.
02.07.2024
Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Presented the Credentials to the Director-General of WTO
Images
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the WTO and International Economic Organizations Asset Irgaliyev presented his credentials to the WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In the conversation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highly appreciated the reforms carried out by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on economic liberalization aimed at strengthening fair competition, protecting freedom of entrepreneurship and reducing state participation in the economy.
In turn, the Permanent Representative Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev noted that since its accession to the WTO in 2015, Kazakhstan has consistently and actively supported a predictable multilateral trading system.
For instance, Kazakhstan had previously chaired the WTO Committee on Trade and Environment, and since 2018 our country is chairing the WTO Special Session of the Council for Trade in Services. Kazakhstan is further committed to facilitating the accession of Central Asian countries to the WTO and representing the trade interests of landlocked developing countries. Moreover, last year Kazakhstan implemented its Trade Facilitation Commitment at 100%.
In addition, during this meeting, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan Irgaliev also handed to the Director-General of the WTO an instrument on Kazakhstan's acceptance of the WTO Agreement on fisheries subsidies.
This agreement contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal 14.6 to reduce harmful fisheries subsidies. It is important to note that subsidies for aquaculture and inland fisheries are excluded from this agreement.
WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala emphasised the importance of Kazakhstan's accession to this agreement and noted that the Republic of Kazakhstan, as a landlocked country, makes a significant contribution to the UN goal of reducing harmful fisheries subsidies.
In total, the Republic of Kazakhstan became the 79th WTO member to support the agreement on fisheries subsidies. This agreement automatically enters into force when it is accepted by two-thirds of WTO members, i.e. 109 out of 164 countries. There are no fisheries subsidies in Kazakhstan, therefore, this agreement does not contradict Kazakhstan's legislation on fisheries subsidies.
This WTO Agreement does not apply to the Caspian Sea, given its status as an inland water body with no outlet to the world’s oceans and not subject to international conventions on the law of the sea. The Caspian Sea is the largest enclosed body of water on Earth with a special legal status, being neither a sea nor a lake.
02.07.2024
Promoting Business Cooperation with Indonesian Entrepreneurs
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov held a meeting with a delegation from the Chamber of Indonesian Entrepreneurs led by Chairman Afda Rizal Armashita. During the meeting, the parties discussed possible areas of cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, healthcare, food industry, and manufacturing, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Special attention was paid to strengthening business contacts between Kazakh and Indonesian entrepreneurs to deepen mutually beneficial ties. The high potential for joint projects and the exchange of experiences was noted.
The Indonesian side expressed interest in organizing a business delegation to visit Kazakhstan, aiming to be an important step towards expanding economic relations and opening new opportunities for business in both countries.
The Chamber of Indonesian Entrepreneurs (KEIND) brings together small, medium, and large businesses into a unified cooperation platform. The Chamber is represented in 28 provinces of Indonesia and has offices in 10 countries abroad. In total, the organization has about 10,000 members who actively support the development of entrepreneurship and business ties both domestically and internationally.
02.07.2024
Melodies of the Great Steppe Sounded in Budapest
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Zhanibek Abdrashov attended a Concert of the State Chapel Choir of Bakhytzhan Baykadamov of the Kazakh State Philharmonic of Zhambyl, held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Hungarian lovers of choral art, who visited the Chamber Hall of the renowned Ferenc Liszt Music Academy, had the opportunity to enjoy for the first time a magnificent choir from Kazakhstan.
The State Chapel Choir’s repertoire is extensive and diverse in genre. Its foundation is traditionally built on the works of Kazakh steppe and European classical composers. These include compositions by Gaziza Zhubanova, Seidulla Baiterekov, Zhaiau Musa, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Franz Schubert, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Niccolò Jommelli, Orlande de Lassus, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and many others.
Kazakh folk songs in various styles, including "Túrót eszik a cigány" by Hungarian composer Kodály Zoltán, hold a prominent place in the cappella repertoire.
When the audience first heard Great Steppe folk songs, they gave a standing ovation. Natália Tuznik (soprano) and Boncsér Gergely (tenor) performed Latif Hamidi's "Bul-Bul" and Abay’s "Karangy tunde tau kalgyp" in a repertoire breakthrough. The audience applauded when soloist Makpal Kazybekkyzy performed Akan Seri's "Manmanger" on stage.
The State Chapel Choir concert concluded the "Budapest Music Festival", which demonstrated to the Hungarian public the high professionalism of the Great Steppe’s choral arts.
The State Chapel Choir named after Bakhytzhan Baykadamov joined the Philharmonic in 1935, initially as a small mixed choir led by composer Dmitry Matsutsin. And, in 1936, a 300-person choir in Moscow successfully launched the decade of Kazakh art. In 1939, the Philharmonic Choir was converted into the State Choral Choir. During the formation of the chapel, it was led by Boris Lebedev, Latif Hamidi, Boris Orlov, Bakhytzhan Baykadamov, Galina Vinogradova, and from 1959 to 1991 the chapel was headed by People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prize, Professor Anatoly Vasilyevich Molodov. Today, the artistic director and chief conductor of the chapel is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Beimbet Demeuov.
28.06.2024
Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation
Images
Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN in Geneva, met with Mallory Stewart, the United States Assistant Secretary of State, to discuss upcoming events in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation at the UN Geneva platform, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged assessments of the current situation in the Conference on Disarmament and discussed the priorities of both countries ahead of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which is scheduled to be held from July 22 to August 2, 2024 in Geneva, under the chairmanship of Akan Rakhmetullin, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
They also touched upon certain issues of promoting initiatives of Kazakhstan and the United States in the field of artificial intelligence in the military sphere, peaceful use of outer space, export control, assistance to victims of nuclear tests and biological safety, including the promotion of the Kazakh initiative to establish an International Agency for Biological Safety/Security within the UN.
Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to continue dialogue and consultations in Geneva, New York, Astana and Washington, as well as to ensure constructive interaction with other participants of the Preparatory Committee to achieve practical results.
28.06.2024
Kazakhstan Supports Broadening Central Asia + Germany Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko participated in the online senior officials meeting of the working group on regional resilience and security within the framework of the Central Asia+Germany cooperation format along with representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Germany, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Participants of the meeting exchanged views on the issues of regional security and resilient development in Central Asia.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko highlighted the importance of the establishment of the Strategic Regional Partnership between Germany and Central Asia following the first meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany in Berlin on September 29, 2023.
Underscoring the interest in deepening mutually beneficial partnership within the framework of Central Asia+Germany format, the Kazakh diplomat informed about regional and international initiatives of Kazakhstan and underlined the relevance of the proposals by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the importance of strengthening interaction on issues of fighting terrorism, extremism, unlawful drug trafficking and transnational crime. He also noted the relevance of regional engagement in the context of climate change and attracting the best practices from Germany.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s strong commitment to further development of the Central Asia+Germany cooperation format.
